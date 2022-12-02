Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Authorities said a child's body was discovered on the passenger side of a tiny plane that crashed off Venice Beach.EddyEvonAnonymousVenice, FL
The new list of Michelin-starred Restaurants is Here!Caroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Matthew Arce Is ‘Saving LA’ and This is How He’s Doing ItjzonazariLos Angeles, CA
New Christmas Book Celebrates the 1960s and '70sHerbie J PilatoWest Hollywood, CA
Related
2urbangirls.com
5 Inglewood single-family homes priced under $700,000
INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Inglewood home prices are steadily decreasing as interest rates continue to rise. Inglewood is perfectly situated amongst three freeways and in close proximity to the LAX Airport and local beaches. The City continues to enhance the sports and entertainment district by embarking on an ambitious partnership...
Santa Monica Mirror
New Report Predicts Rents Will Increase In Some L.A Neighborhoods: Santa Monica Real Estate Report – December 5th, 2022
Property, Developments, And Listings On The Westside. * New Report Predicts Rents Will Increase In Some L.A Neighborhoods. * Local Properties For Sale And Rent In Your Neighborhood!. . Host – @juliet.lemar. . Sponsored by Shann Silver.
moneytalksnews.com
10 Housing Markets Where Home Sellers Are Giving Up
As 2022 has marched forward, it’s become increasingly clear that the slowdown in the U.S. housing market is going to stick around for at least a little while. That reality is causing some home sellers to throw in the towel. In many cities, large numbers of sellers are removing...
yovenice.com
Los Angeles Home Prices Continue to Decline
Forbes analist shows pullback from buyers in Los Angeles home market. After a seller’s market reigned, the prices of homes declined for three months in a row as of September 2022 as reported by Forbes.com. Bill Adams, a chief economist for Comerica Bank, said in an emailed statement to...
westsidetoday.com
Los Angeles Home Prices Drop for Third Straight Month
Forbes analist shows pullback from buyers in Los Angeles home market. After a seller’s market reigned, the prices of homes declined for three months in a row as of September 2022 as reported by Forbes.com. Bill Adams, a chief economist for Comerica Bank, said in an emailed statement to...
New Report Says Nearly Half Of LA’s Airbnb, Vrbo Listings May Be Breaking The Law
The city’s law regulating vacation rentals is more than three years old, but a new study suggests violations are rampant.
foxla.com
Los Angeles is the fourth most expensive city to live in the world
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles is a very expensive city to live in - this we all know - but it isn't the most expensive. New York City and Singapore tied for first place as the most expensive city to live in the world, according to the new Worldwide Cost of Living survey put out by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU).
Two California Cities Named Among 'Most Sinful Cities' In America
Wallethub listed the most sinful cities in the country.
NBC Los Angeles
USPS Job Fairs Are Coming to Los Angeles. Here's When and Where
The first of 13 USPS job fairs in Los Angeles is scheduled for Tuesday as part of a 10-year Postal Service plan to hire 20,000 employees across the country. The walk-in fairs throughout LA will continue through the end of December. The USPS is looking for applicants to fill both part- and full-time positions.
getnews.info
Local Records Office Exposes Signs Homebuyers Might Have Purchased a Cheap Flip House
The SoCal company “Local Records Office” reveals how home flippers are buying cheap homes across California to do quick fixes and flip them for serious cash. The Local Records Office advises homebuyers to avoid these types of houses since it will cost buyers a lot more in the end.
architizer.com
OFFICEUNTITLED’s Vision for the Tower on Sunset Reflects the Flamboyant West Hollywood Energy
Tower on Sunset – The project is a 24-story mixed-use tower with residential units (109 market-rate, 47 inclusionary), amenities, outdoor space, office, retail/restaurant, and an interactive digital sign. Building on the culture and history of Sunset Blvd., the Tower on Sunset was formed around iconic views of West Hollywood and Los Angeles. These view corridors define the tower and generate the sculptural nature of its curving floor plates. The design embraces the history of one of L.A.’s most iconic streets and reimagines the tower typology to capture the essence of the city itself. The project site also contains the historic Crosby building, Bing Crosby’s former office, designed by Ronald J. Webb in 1937. This historic California landmark will be relocated on-site. The project is currently in the Entitlement process in West Hollywood and continues to evolve with input from the city and its residents.
spectrumnews1.com
Garcetti’s goodbye to Los Angeles
In one of his final interviews before stepping down as mayor of Los Angeles, Eric Garcetti reflects back on his time serving the city. In a special episode of "LA Stories," Garcetti shares with host Giselle Fernandez that he’s proud of the work he’s done and is hopeful for the future of LA.
Los Angeles ranked among top 10 ‘sinful’ cities in U.S.
Some cities in the U.S. will likely be receiving coal this holiday season. A new analysis from WalletHub compared 182 cities, including 150 of the most populous in the country, to determine which places were the most “sinful.” The seven key metrics analysts looked at to determine the rankings included: anger and hatred, jealousy, excesses […]
Daily Brief: The Karen Bass Transition Period; L.A. Pandemic Tenant Protections Expire
Also, a George Gascón underling says the L.A. DA treated John Legend as anything but an “Ordinary Person” when his Porsche got nicked The post Daily Brief: The Karen Bass Transition Period; L.A. Pandemic Tenant Protections Expire appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
boulevardsentinel.com
Sponsored Post: All Signs Point to Eagle Rock Living with a Large Private Yard
This slideshow requires JavaScript. Tucked into an Eagle Rock hillside, this freshly remodeled home offers stylish living in a serene, private setting. From the shaded front veranda enter a bright, sunshiny layout featuring beautiful wood flooring and vistas stretching to the San Gabriel Mountains. Modern design notes fill the kitchen finished with quartz countertops, a full-height splash, and stainless appliances by KitchenAid; you’ll find extensive custom tile work in the luxe bath.
KTVU FOX 2
COVID-19 rates climbing in Bay Area
SAN FRANCISCO - COVID cases are on the rise in the Bay Area and experts consider it more than just a bump from the Thanksgiving holiday. Experts point out overall trends show rates of infection climbing. And while there’s no widespread consideration of bringing indoor masking back to the Bay...
Santa Monica Daily Press
As COVID-19 Cases and Hospitalizations Rise, Boosters and Masking in Indoor Public Spaces Strongly Recommended
The county’s case rate is now 185 new cases per 100,000 people, and the COVID-19 hospital admission rate is 11.9 per 100,000 people, moving the CDC community level designation from low to medium. While moving into the Medium Community Level will not change required mitigation strategies in LA County, it does signal that case rates and hospitalizations are elevated and the county could be in the High Community Level as soon as this Thursday if the case rate reaches 200 cases per 100,000 people.
Paradise Post
Senior citizens are hit hard as COVID-19 surges across California
LOS ANGELES — There has been a troubling spike in coronavirus-positive hospital admissions among seniors in California, rising to levels not seen since the summer omicron surge. Hospitalizations have roughly tripled for Californians of most age groups since the autumn low. But the jump in seniors in need of...
960 The Ref
With COVID-19 infections rising quickly, L.A. County eyes return to indoor mask mandate
As early as this week, residents of Los Angeles County could be required to wear face masks in public buildings in order to slow the spread of COVID-19. Over the last three days alone, 10,089 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the county along with 29 deaths, according to Los Angeles Public Health.
Thrillist
The Best Spas for the Ultimate Self-Care Splurge in LA
A spa day is the ultimate exercise in self care. Unplugging from work, family, and even your own indulgences for a day steeped in silence and innerwork can do wonders for the mind, body, and spirit—especially when you live in or are visiting a busy city like Los Angeles. Thankfully, it’s also one of the best cities to find a variety of spa services—whether at a five-star hotel or a little-known hideaway on a quaint street. You can soak in the only natural hot spring in the city, improve the flow and balance of your energy with a reiki session, sweat it out in your own private infrared sauna, or get a full body scrub down at a traditional Korean spa. From Koreatown to Malibu, an array of massages and facials live on every menu of this curated list of the best spas in LA. You’ll find all the classic spa services, like Swedish and deep tissue massages, and customized facials, along with coveted, high performance treatments, and ancient healing practices.
Comments / 0