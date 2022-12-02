ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Large Mako Shark Leaps Out of the Water and Lands on Fishing Boat — Watch the Shocking Moment!

The mako shark landed on a Churchys Charters NZ fishing boat in the waters near Whitianga, New Zealand A fishing boat in New Zealand recently reeled in more than expected. Earlier this month, Ryan Churches, the owner of Churchys Charters NZ, was out on the waters near Whitianga, New Zealand, with customers when the group got an up-close shark sighting. The charter group went cruising in the open ocean, looking for kingfish, but a giant mako shark took the bait. The creature leapt out of the water to grab the snack...
Great White Shark Attacks Australian Teenager by Blasting a Hole Below His Kayak

A great white shark left a hole at an Australian teenager's kayak when it attacked the vessel during race event off Adelaide, Australia, in October. Recent images that surfaced showed that hole is large enough for the shark to reach the teenager, who fortunately evaded death from the jaws of the shark.
Diver Takes Selfie With One of the Ocean’s Deadliest Creatures

An underwater photographer could not resist taking a selfie with one of the ocean’s deadliest creatures: a highly venomous blue-ringed octopus. Underwater photographer and marine biologist, Sheree Marris, was diving near the Mornington Peninsula in Victoria, Australia, when she spotted the blue-ringed octopus — whose bite can be lethal to humans.
Divers uncover a surprising discovery near the wreck of the Titanic

The wreck of the Titanic sits in two parts at the bottom of the North Atlantic Ocean, slowly decaying nearly 4,000 meters (13,000 feet) below the surface, but it's not alone. A sonar blip detected around 26 years ago has now revealed there's much more to this underwater area than previously thought.
Jason Morton

Five Volcanoes Erupting At The Same Time Rounds Out A Year That Started With The Historic Eruption In Tonga

Volcanic EruptionPhoto byUSGS, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Volcanos erupting everywhere? That would seem to be the status of the world. Authorities and the scientific community are monitoring active eruptions and potential eruptions in not one but four different countries. If you haven't been paying attention to the news, that's a lot of hot gas (CO2), ash, and lava spewing into our atmosphere.
Rare ivory casket adorned with medieval romantic scenes at risk of leaving UK

An “incredibly rare” French Gothic ivory casket is at risk of leaving the UK unless a buyer is found for the £1.5 million piece.It is one of only nine 14th century French composite caskets depicting medieval romantic scenes, including illustrations of wild men and mythical creatures which symbolise people living outside ‘civilised’ society.The casket shows them attacking a castle in a rare variation on the popular theme of the storming of the Castle of Love, which was a commonly depicted scene on ivories in the 14th century in which women and girls are shown defending a castle from knights.This incredibly...
Rare ‘phantom jellyfish’ with 33-foot-long ‘mouth-arms’ spotted off California coast

A rare and elusive deep sea creature was captured on camera by a high-tech remote submersible in Monterey, CA. The massive, 33-foot “phantom jellyfish” — a darkly colored being with ribbon-like “mouth arms” — had been discovered by the remote submarine at a depth of 3,200 feet off the West Coast shore, Live Science reported. “The giant phantom jelly was first collected in 1899. Since then, scientists have only encountered this animal about 100 times,” the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute, which spotted the Stygiomedusa gigantea off California waters, said in a statement. Although the footage was taken a year ago, it’s currently...
An extinction-level asteroid that could someday hit Earth was found hiding near Venus

Those who have driven a car are surely familiar with the idea of blind spots — the areas around you where you can't easily see, and thus, are uniquely vulnerable to threats. That principle applies to asteroid hunting just as easily. As telescope technology continues to advance, astronomers have used their scopes to peer into those nearby areas of our solar system that are normally difficult to observe.
Destination Gambia: A Lesson Worth Sharing

Special delivery: Sign up for the free Cruising World email newsletter. Subscribe to Cruising World magazine for $29 for 1 year and receive 3 bonus digital issues. When we cruised into Banjul—the dusty, bustling capital city of Gambia, on the western coast of Africa—the customs agent knew exactly what he wanted.
Fish Facts: Escolar Caught from Shore

While fishing along the cliffs on the Big Island of Hawaii, Avery Berido of Kea’au caught what, he says, anglers locally call a “mongoose fish.” Berido fished a glow strip with a slow retrieve during a dark moon phase. “These are generally uncommon here, but occasionally they’ll swarm your baits at night when you’re fishing from shore near deep dropoffs.” Berido guessed the fish to be some sort of snake mackerel or Roudi escolar, and turned to our Fish Facts experts for confirmation, as well as for information on the species’ edibility.
Where Is the Oldest Place on Earth (3.6 Billion Years Old!)

Where Is the Oldest Place on Earth (3.6 Billion Years Old!) Over the years, a lot of fascinating fossils and artifacts have been found all over the world, showing the timeline of events since the beginning of the earth’s existence. All of these interesting prehistoric animals and artifacts makes us wonder how old the earth is and what part of it is the oldest. Where do you think the oldest place in the world is? This article looks to answer this question, as well as provide exciting facts you probably didn’t know about.

