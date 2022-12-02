Pharmacists have said they are struggling to get penicillin, a first line drug used to treat Strep A, saying supply has been “patchy”.At least nine children have died across the UK in recent weeks after contracting the bacterial infection, which usually only causes mild illness but can, in rare cases, develop into an invasive disease can prove fatal.Pharmacists have reported issues getting liquid penicillin, with two different industry bodies raising concerns over the drug’s supply.But the UK government has insisted it has enough antibiotics to tackle the outbreak of Strep A - which can be treated with others aside...

30 MINUTES AGO