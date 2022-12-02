ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
#1 Men’s Hoops Hosts North Florida on Tuesday Night

HOUSTON – Winners of its first eight games to open the season, the #1/1 University of Houston Men's Basketball program begins a season-long, three-game homestand when it faces North Florida at 7 p.m., Tuesday, inside the Fertitta Center. The Cougars remained at #1 in both the Associated Press and...
Hot Start Not Enough at Kansas State

MANHATTAN, Kan. – The University of Houston women's basketball team fell 73-59 at Kansas State on Sunday inside Bramlage Coliseum. Houston (1-7) started furiously, making its first three shots of the game and first six of seven shots to open the contest. The hot start, on the back of a 52.9 percent shooting percentage from the field and the most first quarter points in a game this season, gave Houston a 20-17 lead through one quarter of play.
Houston Heads to Independence Bowl

HOUSTON – University of Houston Football makes its 30th bowl appearance all-time when the Cougars face off against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns in the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl at 2 p.m. CT on Friday, Dec. 23, from Independence Stadium in Shreveport, La. To request tickets in the Houston seating...
Bowl Game Open Thread | 2022.12.04

I believe that the bowl games will be announced starting at 11:00 a.m. CST. These are the ones that I’ve found this morning and someway it appears that Texas Tech is more likely than not headed to Houston for the TaxAct Bowl rather than Orlando in the Cheez-It Bowl, which is disappointing. That appears to be going to Oklahoma. As you all probably know, I don’t have any sort of crystal ball, just reporting what I’ve found. I’m going to be out again today (more basketball tournament things) so enjoy your Sunday!
WOW: Check Out This INSANE Volleyball Rally

A video has gone viral of a University of Houston volleyball player named Kate Georgiades leaping out of bounds and landing on a table WHILE making an incredible save. It was during their game against South Dakota on Friday. She kept the ball in play, and then ran back onto...
Tiger Woods announces launch of newest putting courses in Texas

Tiger Woods’ latest course design creations are ready for their public debut, but they aren’t your average 18-hole golf courses. You only need one club to get around these new tracks. On Tuesday, Woods announced that the newest Popstroke facility in Houston, Texas, will open for play on...
Tiger Woods' golf entertainment complex set to open in Katy

KATY, Texas — On Tuesday morning, Tiger Woods confirmed that his latest PopStroke golf and entertainment complex would open in Katy next week. Woods said it would open to the public on Dec. 16 at noon. He also tweeted out a video of the complex, which looks like a...
Houston ranked 4th most sinful city, according to study

HOUSTON - Surprising news out of a recent study showed Houston to be one of the most sinful cities in the U.S. And while it's certainly not our place to judge, but rather, to inform, the study from WalletHub looked at several factors of 'sinful behaviors,' including anger and hatred, jealousy, vices, greed, and lust.
Record heat with highs in the 80s | When we expect a shift to chilly air

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Temperatures are running 10 to 20 degrees above average, and this unusual warmth will last through the rest of this week. On Monday, Houston topped out at 82 degrees, almost reaching the December 5th record high of 83. Today, the December 6th record to beat is 82, and that’s about where we’ll top out this afternoon. This is way above the average high of 67 degrees this time of year.
4 Great Steakhouses in Texas

Photo byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Texas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Texas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, add them to your list.
Houston rap legend Z-Ro recieves honorary doctorate

HOUSTON - Houston rap legend Z-Ro certainly had an eventful weekend, where he and dozens of other notable figures were presented with an honorary doctorate. The Mo City Don rapper, whose real name is Joseph McVey, received an Honorary Doctorate Degree in Humanities from Leaders Esteem Christian Bible University over the weekend. Additionally, he was presented with a Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award.
Top Live Shows & Concerts in Houston This Week: December 5 to 11, 2022

Catch music’s biggest talents at these must-see live shows and concerts around Houston from Monday, December 5 through Sunday, December 11, 2022. This week, catch legends of classic rock and chart-topping rappers, rockers and more on stages across Houston. Want to dig deeper for live concerts in Houston this...
Who is this $45 billion college dropout?

Michael Dell became a doctor, although his love was for computers. His parents wanted Michael to be involved in the medical field, but he always found his passion in computer science. Mr. Dell soon earned a profit that was worth $15.4 billion.
An Incredible Custom Designed Estate in Houston With Exceptional Amenities For Resort Like Experience Seeks For $7.99 Million

40 Stillforest Street Home in Houston, Texas for Sale. 40 Stillforest Street, Houston, Texas is one of the best masterpieces of acclaimed architect Robert Dame, offering resort like lifestyle for the owner with top of the line interior and exceptional amenities such as pool, theater, tennis court, outdoor kitchen with fireplace. This Home in Houston offers 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 12,617 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 40 Stillforest Street, please get in touch with Sabiha Rehmatulla (Phone: 713 628 6853) at Compass RE Texas, LLC for full support and perfect service.
