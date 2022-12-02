ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harvard Women's Fencing Finishes 4-1 at Sacred Heart Invitational

FAIRFIELD, Conn. – Harvard women's fencing had another strong performance, going 4-1 at the Sacred Heart Invitational on Sunday, Dec. 4. The Crimson started off the day against Vassar College. The Crimson's foil squad led the way, winning 9-0, propelling the Crimson to a 25-2 victory, tying their largest victory of the season.
