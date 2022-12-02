ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Olive, NC

WRAL News

Mt. Olive Pickle Company employee 'severely injured' after getting hand trapped in equipment

MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. — The Mt. Olive Pickle Company said Friday an employee was "severely injured" in a production line incident Thursday. Company officials told WRAL News they are still investigating the incident, in which the employee’s hand and arm became trapped in a mechanical seeder; A seeder is a machine for adding dry spices and flavorings to jars as they pass by on the production line.
MOUNT OLIVE, NC
WITN

Mount Olive man charged in Duplin County murder

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies said they’ve charged a man with murder after a teenager was found shot on a roadway. The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office has charged Zion Vann, of Mount Olive, with an open count of murder. This past Saturday, deputies responded around 1:55 p.m....
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC
jocoreport.com

US 70 Accident Injuries Two

WILSON’S MILLS – Two people were transported to the hospital with minor injuries following a two vehicle collision on US Highway 70 at Strickland Road. Around 9:00pm Friday, Wilson’s Mills Police Chief A.Z. Williams said an Infinity was traveling westbound on US Highway 70 when the driver ran a red light at the Strickland Road intersection. The Infinity struck a Jeep crossing through the intersection.

