Winter Weather Preparedness Week: What brings us winter weather in the Triangle?
On average, the Triangle gets roughly 5 inches of snow every year. Here's what causes that wintry weather.
'It's like God sent him to be there': Family thankful after NC state trooper saves infant's life
A traffic-stop in Kinston turned into a lifesaving moment for a family of triplets.
Mt. Olive Pickle Company employee 'severely injured' after getting hand trapped in equipment
MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. — The Mt. Olive Pickle Company said Friday an employee was "severely injured" in a production line incident Thursday. Company officials told WRAL News they are still investigating the incident, in which the employee’s hand and arm became trapped in a mechanical seeder; A seeder is a machine for adding dry spices and flavorings to jars as they pass by on the production line.
Applications open for NC heating bill assistance program
The North Carolina Low Income Energy Assistance Program is a federally funded program that provides a one-time payment to help with heating bills.
WITN
Mount Olive man charged in Duplin County murder
DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies said they’ve charged a man with murder after a teenager was found shot on a roadway. The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office has charged Zion Vann, of Mount Olive, with an open count of murder. This past Saturday, deputies responded around 1:55 p.m....
jocoreport.com
US 70 Accident Injuries Two
WILSON’S MILLS – Two people were transported to the hospital with minor injuries following a two vehicle collision on US Highway 70 at Strickland Road. Around 9:00pm Friday, Wilson’s Mills Police Chief A.Z. Williams said an Infinity was traveling westbound on US Highway 70 when the driver ran a red light at the Strickland Road intersection. The Infinity struck a Jeep crossing through the intersection.
These New North Carolina Laws Take Effect December 1
Most of the laws involve more severe penalties for arson and theft.
