Read full article on original website
Related
La Crosse hospitals host Candlelight Memorial Service for infant loss
The Gundersen and Mayo Clinic Health Systems are hosting a candlelight memorial service in Mayo's Marycrest Auditorium.
WEAU-TV 13
UW-La Crosse seeking participants for fitness walking test
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Researchers at UW-La Crosse are looking for area residents to take part in a fitness walking test. According to a media release from UW-La Crosse, those between the ages of 18 and 65 are sought for research “evaluating perceived exertion during the Rockport Fitness Walking Test.” A UWL graduate student in the Exercise and Sport Science Department is looking for “healthy adults who have participated in a structured exercise program less than three days per week for the past three months.”
La Crosse Common Council member announces run for school board
A member of the City of La Crosse Common Council announced Monday, he will run for a seat on the La Crosse School Board.
KAAL-TV
Stumpy’s restaurant in Rushford to close
(ABC 6 News) – Stumpy’s Restaurant and Bar located in Rushford announced that after 40 years, they will be closing their doors. The announcement was posted on Stumpy’s Facebook page stating that the owner, Judy Christian, is retiring. Pat and Judy Christian have owned Stumpy’s for the last 25 years.
wiproud.com
Man threatens to shoot, bomb people in Buffalo Co.
Wis. WLAX/WEUX) – Law enforcement officers served an arrest and search warrant at a home on State Highway 35 in the town of Nelson around 2:30 pm Wednesday. Samuel Holmes had warrants for two charges of terroristic threats, disorderly conduct, and bail jumping. Investigators say he sent separate threatening...
WEAU-TV 13
No one hurt after storage building heavily damaged by fire near Holmen
HOLMEN, Wis. (WEAU) - No one is hurt after a fire at a storage building near Holmen Sunday afternoon. According to the La Crosse Fire Department, the fire was first called in at 2:26 p.m. Sunday on Amsterdam Prairie Road in the Town of Holland just north of Holmen. In...
2022 Between the Bluffs Frothbite draws in thousands
LA CROSSE (WKBT) – The second annual Frothbite is back, bringing in holiday cheer with winter drinks and food. More than 1,000 people from 10 different states trekked to the La Crosse Center to sample beer and bites. 40 brewers were pouring 160 different beverages, with 10 vendors serving up plenty of food. Frothbite is the sister event to the...
winonaradio.com
Winona Man Faces DWI Charges
(KWNO)-A deputy stopped the vehicle at Second Street and Laird Street for inoperable tail lights on Sunday, December 4th, at 1:16 a.m. Once stopped, the driver, Alexander Norman Gillette, 26, of Winona, displayed signs of impairment and was ultimately arrested for driving while intoxicated. Gillette was arrested, and a warrant...
willmarradio.com
Two unbelted drivers killed in crash in Houston County
(New Albin MN-) Two men were killed in a head-on collision in Houston County Friday afternoon. The state patrol says a car driven by 42-year-old James Adducci of LaCrosse Wisconsin was southbound on Highway 26 near New Albin when he crossed the centerline and collided with a northbound car driven by 60-year-old Alan Wunnecka of Brownsville. Neither man was wearing a seatbelt, and both were killed in the crash, reported Friday at 3:51 p.m.
Holmen’s “Holidays in the Park” benefits Boys and Girls Club
HOLMEN, Wis. (WKBT)- The Village of Holmen is shining bright in honor of the holidays and area kids. The Holmen Area Rotary is proud to host the 3rd annual “Jingle Fest” parade and “Holidays in the Park” tree decorating contest Dozens of floats kicked off the celebration. The parade made its way through the village and into Halfway Creek Park...
WEAU-TV 13
No one hurt after fire heavily damages Tomah home Saturday
TOMAH, Wis. (WEAU) - No one is hurt after a house fire in Tomah Saturday evening. The Tomah Fire Department said the fire happened at 5:29 p.m. Saturday on the 100 block of East Council Street in Tomah. According to a release, seven people were evacuated from the two-story home.
wizmnews.com
VIDEO: Large fire breaks out at shed near Holmen
Firefighters in the Holmen area were busy on Sunday afternoon, trying to extinguish a shed fire. The La Crosse Fire Department said it was a grease fire inside the storage building on Amsterdam Prairie Road in the Town of Holland. It took 10 minutes for fire crews to get to...
Comments / 0