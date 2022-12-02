LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Researchers at UW-La Crosse are looking for area residents to take part in a fitness walking test. According to a media release from UW-La Crosse, those between the ages of 18 and 65 are sought for research “evaluating perceived exertion during the Rockport Fitness Walking Test.” A UWL graduate student in the Exercise and Sport Science Department is looking for “healthy adults who have participated in a structured exercise program less than three days per week for the past three months.”

