WEAU-TV 13

UW-La Crosse seeking participants for fitness walking test

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Researchers at UW-La Crosse are looking for area residents to take part in a fitness walking test. According to a media release from UW-La Crosse, those between the ages of 18 and 65 are sought for research “evaluating perceived exertion during the Rockport Fitness Walking Test.” A UWL graduate student in the Exercise and Sport Science Department is looking for “healthy adults who have participated in a structured exercise program less than three days per week for the past three months.”
LA CROSSE, WI
KAAL-TV

Stumpy’s restaurant in Rushford to close

(ABC 6 News) – Stumpy’s Restaurant and Bar located in Rushford announced that after 40 years, they will be closing their doors. The announcement was posted on Stumpy’s Facebook page stating that the owner, Judy Christian, is retiring. Pat and Judy Christian have owned Stumpy’s for the last 25 years.
RUSHFORD, MN
wiproud.com

Man threatens to shoot, bomb people in Buffalo Co.

Wis. WLAX/WEUX) – Law enforcement officers served an arrest and search warrant at a home on State Highway 35 in the town of Nelson around 2:30 pm Wednesday. Samuel Holmes had warrants for two charges of terroristic threats, disorderly conduct, and bail jumping. Investigators say he sent separate threatening...
NELSON, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

2022 Between the Bluffs Frothbite draws in thousands

LA CROSSE (WKBT) – The second annual Frothbite is back, bringing in holiday cheer with winter drinks and food. More than 1,000 people from 10 different states trekked to the La Crosse Center to sample beer and bites. 40 brewers were pouring 160 different beverages, with 10 vendors serving up plenty of food. Frothbite is the sister event to the...
LA CROSSE, WI
winonaradio.com

Winona Man Faces DWI Charges

(KWNO)-A deputy stopped the vehicle at Second Street and Laird Street for inoperable tail lights on Sunday, December 4th, at 1:16 a.m. Once stopped, the driver, Alexander Norman Gillette, 26, of Winona, displayed signs of impairment and was ultimately arrested for driving while intoxicated. Gillette was arrested, and a warrant...
WINONA, MN
willmarradio.com

Two unbelted drivers killed in crash in Houston County

(New Albin MN-) Two men were killed in a head-on collision in Houston County Friday afternoon. The state patrol says a car driven by 42-year-old James Adducci of LaCrosse Wisconsin was southbound on Highway 26 near New Albin when he crossed the centerline and collided with a northbound car driven by 60-year-old Alan Wunnecka of Brownsville. Neither man was wearing a seatbelt, and both were killed in the crash, reported Friday at 3:51 p.m.
HOUSTON COUNTY, MN
WEAU-TV 13

No one hurt after fire heavily damages Tomah home Saturday

TOMAH, Wis. (WEAU) - No one is hurt after a house fire in Tomah Saturday evening. The Tomah Fire Department said the fire happened at 5:29 p.m. Saturday on the 100 block of East Council Street in Tomah. According to a release, seven people were evacuated from the two-story home.
TOMAH, WI
wizmnews.com

VIDEO: Large fire breaks out at shed near Holmen

Firefighters in the Holmen area were busy on Sunday afternoon, trying to extinguish a shed fire. The La Crosse Fire Department said it was a grease fire inside the storage building on Amsterdam Prairie Road in the Town of Holland. It took 10 minutes for fire crews to get to...
HOLMEN, WI

