A large sinkhole opened up Thursday afternoon at the intersection of Rice and Old Bullard roads in Tyler.

A sinkhole is a depression in the ground that has no natural external surface drainage, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. When it rains, all of the water stays inside the sinkhole and typically drains into the subsurface, according to USGS.