Ripon, CA

Calaveras Enterprise

Goodwin scores twice in Calaveras' 3-0 shutout victory over Ripon

RIPON – As the Calaveras High School boys’ soccer team walked off the field after 80 minutes of play, head coach Rob Leetham was surprised with what he saw. Instead of seeing a squad happy about collecting a shutout road victory, the Calaveras players seemed to be displeased with their performance. Leetham had to remind his players that they won the game and that they should be happy with a 3-0 victory over Ripon on Tuesday afternoon.
RIPON, CA
Calaveras Enterprise

Calaveras battles Golden Sierra, Placer, Union Mine and Mother Nature at weekend tournament

The Calaveras High School boys’ soccer team planned on playing in three games at the Golden Sierra Tournament in Garden Valley, but Mother Nature had other ideas. After getting two games in on Dec. 2, Calaveras had one game left to play the following day. However, heavy rainfall flooded the Golden Sierra field, and the game was called at halftime. Calaveras ended the two-day tournament with one win, one loss and one tie.
SAN ANDREAS, CA
Calaveras Enterprise

After a slow start, Calaveras holds on to beat Bradshaw Christian by 3

After eight minutes of play against Bradshaw Christian, the Calaveras High School boys’ basketball team only had two points on the scoreboard. For most teams, only scoring two points in a quarter would mean that the night probably ended in defeat. However, when the other team only scored four points, nothing is close to being decided.
Calaveras Enterprise

Bullfrogs hold El Dorado to 12 points in the final 3 quarters in a 54-26 victory

Having played six games in the 2022-23 season, the Bret Harte High School girls’ basketball team looks to be at the point where they are figuring things out. The Bullfrogs put together one of their most complete games of the year in their first official home game on Monday night against the El Dorado Cougars. Behind an outstanding defensive performance and an offense that got stronger as the game progressed, Bret Harte defeated El Dorado 54-26 at Bob Bach Gym in Angels Camp.
BRET HARTE, CA
Calaveras Enterprise

DJ8A0631.JPG

Photo Gallery: Calaveras Boys' Soccer at Ripon (12/6/22) Calaveras boys' soccer beat Ripon 3-0 on Dec. 6 in Ripon. Photos by Guy Dossi.
SAN ANDREAS, CA
Calaveras Enterprise

Local business owner named interim CEO for chamber of commerce

A new interim chief executive officer (CEO) has been selected for the Calaveras County Chamber of Commerce. Susan Weatherby, of Mokelumne Hill, will replace Martin Huberty, who is leaving the chamber to serve as the elected supervisor for District 3 on the Calaveras County Board of Supervisors. The announcement was...
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA

