Goodwin scores twice in Calaveras' 3-0 shutout victory over Ripon
RIPON – As the Calaveras High School boys’ soccer team walked off the field after 80 minutes of play, head coach Rob Leetham was surprised with what he saw. Instead of seeing a squad happy about collecting a shutout road victory, the Calaveras players seemed to be displeased with their performance. Leetham had to remind his players that they won the game and that they should be happy with a 3-0 victory over Ripon on Tuesday afternoon.
Calaveras battles Golden Sierra, Placer, Union Mine and Mother Nature at weekend tournament
The Calaveras High School boys’ soccer team planned on playing in three games at the Golden Sierra Tournament in Garden Valley, but Mother Nature had other ideas. After getting two games in on Dec. 2, Calaveras had one game left to play the following day. However, heavy rainfall flooded the Golden Sierra field, and the game was called at halftime. Calaveras ended the two-day tournament with one win, one loss and one tie.
After a slow start, Calaveras holds on to beat Bradshaw Christian by 3
After eight minutes of play against Bradshaw Christian, the Calaveras High School boys’ basketball team only had two points on the scoreboard. For most teams, only scoring two points in a quarter would mean that the night probably ended in defeat. However, when the other team only scored four points, nothing is close to being decided.
Bullfrogs win their second home game in a row; Silva scores a game-high 15 points
After playing the opening five games of the season on the road, the Bret Harte High School girls’ basketball team is happy to play in the comfort of Bob Bach Gym in Angels Camp. One night after beating El Dorado in their first home game of the year, the...
Bullfrogs hold El Dorado to 12 points in the final 3 quarters in a 54-26 victory
Having played six games in the 2022-23 season, the Bret Harte High School girls’ basketball team looks to be at the point where they are figuring things out. The Bullfrogs put together one of their most complete games of the year in their first official home game on Monday night against the El Dorado Cougars. Behind an outstanding defensive performance and an offense that got stronger as the game progressed, Bret Harte defeated El Dorado 54-26 at Bob Bach Gym in Angels Camp.
Photo Gallery: Bret Harte Girls' Basketball vs. El Dorado (12/5/22)
Bret Harte girls' basketball beat El Dorado 54-26 on Dec. 5 at Bob Bach Gym in Angels Camp. Photos by Guy Dossi.
Photo Gallery: Calaveras Boys' Soccer at Ripon (12/6/22) Calaveras boys' soccer beat Ripon 3-0 on Dec. 6 in Ripon. Photos by Guy Dossi.
Calaveras girls' basketball gets back into the win column with back-to-back victories
After suffering its first loss of the season, the Calaveras High School girls’ basketball team rebounded with back-to-back road victories. On Dec. 1, Calaveras beat Buhach Colony 54-50, and the next night had no problem knocking off Bella Vista 68-19.
Fallout of Measure A failure: Fire chief prepares to lose volunteer staff; proponents mull another attempt to fund fire services
Measure A, which would have helped fund Calaveras County fire departments through a 1% sales tax increase, was one of the most talked about measures on the ballot for the Nov. 8 midterms. Failing to pass by a narrow margin of 262 votes, some are wondering how local fire departments might be affected.
Local business owner named interim CEO for chamber of commerce
A new interim chief executive officer (CEO) has been selected for the Calaveras County Chamber of Commerce. Susan Weatherby, of Mokelumne Hill, will replace Martin Huberty, who is leaving the chamber to serve as the elected supervisor for District 3 on the Calaveras County Board of Supervisors. The announcement was...
