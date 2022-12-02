Read full article on original website
JCHS holds Christmas Train & Nativity Set Exhibit
The Jefferson County Historical Society will hold a Christmas Model Train and Nativity Set Exhibit in the Schweinfurth Museum at the Historical Village, located at 1411 North 27th Street in Mt. Vernon. The exhibit hours will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dece. 10; from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, December 11; from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17; and from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18.
The artist at work
Jay Borum, talented beyond words, was caught spinning his magic on The Weekly windows prior to the Christmas Stroll in Downtown Centralia late Friday afternoon. Get in the spirit of the Christmas season with the best artist around. Call Cathy at The Weekly for a phone number. Pictured above is...
