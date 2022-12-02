ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

95.3 MNC

Indiana ranks 3rd least vulnerable state to identity theft, fraud

Indiana is the 3rd least vulnerable state to identity theft and fraud, according to a new study from Wallethub. Wallethub used a variety of factors to come to their conclusions, but they say Indiana excels in the following categories: average loss amount due to online identity theft, persons arrested for fraud per capita, and identity theft complaints.
INDIANA STATE

