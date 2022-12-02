Read full article on original website
Related
95.3 MNC
Indiana ranks 3rd least vulnerable state to identity theft, fraud
Indiana is the 3rd least vulnerable state to identity theft and fraud, according to a new study from Wallethub. Wallethub used a variety of factors to come to their conclusions, but they say Indiana excels in the following categories: average loss amount due to online identity theft, persons arrested for fraud per capita, and identity theft complaints.
95.3 MNC
Florida man killed after pickup truck collided with semi on U.S. 12 in Mottville Township
A man from Florida was killed in a crash on U.S. 12 in Mottville Township. Police and medics were called on Tuesday, Dec. 6, to the area of U.S> 12 near Vistula Road where they found a pick-up truck that collided with a semi. According to the investigation by Michigan...
95.3 MNC
Man accused of having bomb-making materials in St. Joseph County home
A man was placed under arrest after state troopers say they found a slew of drugs and paraphernalia is also accused of having bomb-making materials. It was back in August when state police, armed with a search warrant, raided a home on Hollyhock Road, in search of Clinton Johnson, 33. Inside, they found pot, pills, meth and guns.
Comments / 0