theindustry.fashion
John Lewis and Waitrose lowers temperature and reduces lighting amid energy crisis
John Lewis is cutting its temperature and Waitrose is moving to ‘half lighting’ in an attempt to lower energy bills during Britain’s energy crisis. Despite John Lewis signing an agreement in 2020, which includes fixed rates for much of its power usage, the sister companies will exceed budgets by £20 million if no action is taken to reduce energy costs.
housebeautiful.com
New John Lewis rental homes confirmed for Reading, Bromley and West Ealing
At the moment it may feel like the property market is impossible to navigate: from a lack of homes both for those looking to rent and buy, fluctuating mortgage rates and exorbitant rent increases, it can be incredibly disparaging and frustrating. But in a newly-announced £500 million deal, the John Lewis Partnership and investment firm abrdn will be building 1,000 new residential homes for rent, and this is just the beginning.
‘People are living in vans’: Porthmadog considers vexed issue of second homes
As final vote on raising council tax to tackle homelessness looms, some worry tourism will be affected if people sell up
Great Tangley Manor, a 1,000-Year-Old Countryside Home in the UK, Comes With a Stunning History—And a $13.5-Million Price Tag
Great Tangley Manor, a historic manor in Surrey believed to the be the oldest continuously inhabited home in the United Kingdom, has recently hit the market for $13.5 million (11 million British pounds). Listed through Savills and Strutt & Parker, the home dates back to 1016 and is described by the Pevsner Architectural Guide The Buildings of England as “the most impressive of Surrey’s moderate collection of half-timbered houses.”
mansionglobal.com
World Cup Worthy Estate in Brisbane, Australia, Asks A$15 Million
If the World Cup has you dreaming of goal posts and soccer balls, then this amenity-loaded home in Queensland, Australia, is for you. On the market for A$15 million (US$10.04 million), the estate is in Chandler, an outer suburb of Brisbane, and comprises a six-bedroom main house, a two-bedroom guest house and a unique “entertainment house,” according to the listing with Heath Williams of Place Estate Agents. It also offers a wealth of leisure and sporting amenities—including its own soccer field.
theindustry.fashion
Fenwick offloads New Bond Street store in £430m deal
Family owned department store Fenwick has today announced the sale of its famous New Bond Street store, which opened in 1891, to Lazari Investments in a deal understood to be worth around £430m amid a “challenging economic environment”. The transaction is expected to complete in early 2023,...
‘They could just evict us’: the tenants hit by huge hikes in UK rents
From Manchester to London, three people tell of stress, fear and eviction as cost of private renting rockets
theindustry.fashion
Loake opens new flagship shop on London’s Jermyn Street
British shoemakers Loake has announced the opening of a new 1,380 sq ft flagship store at 83 Jermyn Street in the heart of London’s St James’s, adding to its smaller existing store at 39C in Prince’s Arcade, which connects Piccadilly to Jermyn Street. It marks the sixth...
BBC
Plans for 53 new homes near surgery in Axbridge put forward
Revised plans have been put forward to build more than 50 new homes near a doctors' surgery. Hannick Homes was granted permission in 2020 to build 53 new homes on Houlgate Way in Axbridge, on land adjoining Axbridge and Wedmore Medical Practice. Building was delayed by legal issues and the...
theindustry.fashion
JD transforms London’s Oxford Street store front into world’s biggest arcade machine
JD Sports has launched the next level of its ‘King of the Game’ campaign, transforming its Oxford Street store front into a huge, playable ‘JD ARcade’ game with the help of instant messaging app Snapchat. The augmented reality (AR) filter is one of the biggest of...
BBC
Extra rail services in north Wales on hold after firm goes bust
Plans to increase some rail services in the north Wales border area are "on hold" after the company supplying the trains went into administration. The aim is to provide a twice-hourly service to Liverpool as part of the Welsh government's plans for a North Wales Metro. Vivarail Ltd, the planned...
BBC
Broadwater Farm estate to get £130m transformation
A north London estate is set to transformed after a £130m regeneration project was approved. Almost 300 social homes are to be built on the Broadwater Farm estate in Tottenham after Haringey Council green-lit the proposals. The plans were drawn up after two blocks were deemed unsafe following inspections...
BBC
Doubling council tax on second homes in Cornwall moves closer
Owners of second homes in Cornwall would be charged double council tax on them under a proposal to give the local authority more power to raise income. People who leave their properties empty for one year or more would also be hit with a 100% premium on their bill. The...
BBC
Croydon Council wrongly took £40m from social housing fund
A cash-strapped London council wrongly took about £40m from a pot reserved for social housing, it has emerged. The incident contributed to Croydon Council's third bankruptcy notice in two years, the Local Democracy Reporting Service has been told. The council's director for housing, Susmita Sen, explained that £9.5m a...
BBC
Dudley to Brierley Hill tram extension 'likely' to be delayed or scrapped
A Metro extension project is extremely likely to be delayed or scrapped due to rising costs and a lack of other funding, a Dudley Council report said. The scheme to join Wednesbury to Brierley Hill has already been delayed and in October a councillor said there was no money for it.
BBC
The local battles behind Tory housing divisions
The government has agreed to water down housing targets for local councils in the face of a rebellion from nearly 60 of its own MPs. But not everyone is happy - some Tories are worried this could lead to fewer homes being built and make it even harder for people to get on the housing ladder. At a local level, new developments provoke passionate views on both sides.
BBC
Community venues open in Dudley and Telford to keep people warm
Almost 30 community venues in Telford are opening to help keep people warm during the winter. Telford and Wrekin Council said it has provided up to £100,000 for groups and venues to stay open for longer and provide warm, social spaces. In Dudley in the West Midlands a cafe...
Marston’s pubs earnings pushed to pre-pandemic levels by World Cup
The chain reported an almost doubling of revenues, but rail strikes are a concern to hospitality industry
Many pubs and breweries will close without further energy help, report says
Many pubs and breweries across the UK will be forced to shut their doors for good as they face rocketing losses without further energy support, industry bosses have warned.In a new report by Frontier Economics, produced for the British Beer and Pub Association (BBPA), calculations showed that energy bills returning to their regular rate after March would put pubs and brewers at a loss of 20% on average.Businesses have benefited from the energy bill relief scheme but face uncertainty when the scheme finishes at the end of March.The report showed energy costs are the biggest threat to their viability and...
BBC
Awaab Ishak death: Landlord sets up mould task force
The housing association that rented out a flat where a toddler died from exposure to spores says it has set up a specialist damp and mould task force. A coroner concluded Awaab Ishak died of a respiratory condition caused by mould and Rochdale Boroughwide Housing (RBH) did nothing to solve the issue.
