Loake opens new flagship shop on London’s Jermyn Street
British shoemakers Loake has announced the opening of a new 1,380 sq ft flagship store at 83 Jermyn Street in the heart of London’s St James’s, adding to its smaller existing store at 39C in Prince’s Arcade, which connects Piccadilly to Jermyn Street. It marks the sixth...
H&M launches new AR ‘try on’ fashion collaboration with Snap Inc.
Swedish fashion retailer H&M has teamed up with leading technology company Snap Inc. to launch augmented reality (AR) try on experiences – available now on H&M’s mobile app and on visual instant messaging app, Snapchat. The AR experiences are co-designed by H&M and the Institute of Digital Fashion...
eBay partners with circular fashion expert ACS to pioneer preloved fashion
In an effort to make circular fashion more accessible, ACS (Advanced Clothing Solutions) has partnered with e-commerce giant eBay, which has been synonymous with secondhand fashion for over 25 years. ACS is working with the retailer to expand its online marketplace’s pre-loved offering, whilst simultaneously helping to reduce textile waste....
Castore launches 007 collaboration collection
Premium British sportswear brand Castore is launching a capsule collaboration collection with the 007 franchise tomorrow, 8 December 2022, in this the 60th anniversary year since the first James Bond film, Dr. No, starring Sean Connery as the famous spy. The dual branded Castore and 007 collection aims to “explore...
JD transforms London’s Oxford Street store front into world’s biggest arcade machine
JD Sports has launched the next level of its ‘King of the Game’ campaign, transforming its Oxford Street store front into a huge, playable ‘JD ARcade’ game with the help of instant messaging app Snapchat. The augmented reality (AR) filter is one of the biggest of...
Converse and Vans compete to be Schuh's top selling Christmas shoe
Scottish-based footwear retailer Schuh has revealed the top-selling shoes for Christmas over the past 12 years, with Converse taking the lead. Schuh is a footwear retailer based in Livingston, Scotland. It boasts 132 stores in the UK and Ireland and stocks over 80 brands, such as Converse, Vans, UGG, Nike, Adidas, as well as its own brand.
Fenwick offloads New Bond Street store in £430m deal
Family owned department store Fenwick has today announced the sale of its famous New Bond Street store, which opened in 1891, to Lazari Investments in a deal understood to be worth around £430m amid a “challenging economic environment”. The transaction is expected to complete in early 2023,...
UK footfall jumps 5.4% with “glimmer of optimism” for retailers in face of cost of living crisis
UK footfall increased by 5.4% across all retail destinations last week, 27 November – 3 December 2022, compared to the week before – which included Black Friday – giving hope to retailers in the run up to Christmas, despite rising living costs. High streets experienced the biggest...
Joe Browns unveils 'Project Fun' capsule knitwear collection
Joe Browns has announced the launch of a new eight-piece capsule knitwear collection, nicknamed ‘Project Fun’, exploring how colour and pattern mixing can create unique statement pieces. Launching on 14 December 2022, the ‘expressive’ collection, which features six jumpers and two cardigans, hopes to take customers through festive...
