theindustry.fashion
Loake opens new flagship shop on London’s Jermyn Street
British shoemakers Loake has announced the opening of a new 1,380 sq ft flagship store at 83 Jermyn Street in the heart of London’s St James’s, adding to its smaller existing store at 39C in Prince’s Arcade, which connects Piccadilly to Jermyn Street. It marks the sixth...
theindustry.fashion
JD transforms London’s Oxford Street store front into world’s biggest arcade machine
JD Sports has launched the next level of its ‘King of the Game’ campaign, transforming its Oxford Street store front into a huge, playable ‘JD ARcade’ game with the help of instant messaging app Snapchat. The augmented reality (AR) filter is one of the biggest of...
I'm a live shopping host who sells vintage luxury bags. I've already earned over $2 million in sales this year.
Kimberly Balance is a live shopping host on TikTok, Instagram, and Whatnot and makes millions in revenue per year. Here's her story.
Nordstrom Just Put Hundreds Of Designer Bags (Including Balenciaga) On Sale Ahead Of Black Friday
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Nordstrom is without a doubt one of the best sites to check for Black Friday sales. From cozy UGG slippers to a comfortable Casper mattress, Nordstrom’s site truly has a little bit of everything on sale this year. Scrolling through thousands of sale items can be daunting which is why it’s always a good idea to approach shopping with a game plan. Before you browse through the basics, you must checkout the Nordstrom’s Black Friday designer bag sale. There are...
Secure the Bag? Christie’s Next Online Auction Will Offer Several Rare Hermès Birkins and Kellys
If there’s a handbag collector on your holiday shopping list, Christie’s next auction couldn’t be better timed.This week, the New York-based house unveiled the lots it’ll offer in an online sale it’s holding in conjunction with its upcoming Luxury Week auctions. The sale, entitled “Handbags Online: The New York Edit,” will feature over 250 bags from brands including Hermès, Chanel and Louis Vuitton. Among the top lots are numerous Hermès grails, including a Kelly made from the French house’s coveted Himalayan crocodile skin with 18-carat white gold and diamond hardware, a red crocodile Birkin and a mini Fuschia ostrich Kelly....
Meet the Young Shoe Brand Making Chelsea Boots as Light and Comfortable as Sneakers
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Robb Report may receive an affiliate commission. Rakoh is a footwear brand built around comfort. But it was the experience of discomfort—in particular, the business casual shoes that are de rigueur at Harvard Business School—that inspired founder and CEO Raphael Kohlberg to create something better. “I kept thinking, ‘My feet are killing me’,” Kohlberg recalls of his student days. “And I looked very hard and I could not find a pair of shoes that I thought were stylish, appropriate and comfortable.” Kohlberg had begun pursuing his MBA in...
theindustry.fashion
eBay partners with circular fashion expert ACS to pioneer preloved fashion
In an effort to make circular fashion more accessible, ACS (Advanced Clothing Solutions) has partnered with e-commerce giant eBay, which has been synonymous with secondhand fashion for over 25 years. ACS is working with the retailer to expand its online marketplace’s pre-loved offering, whilst simultaneously helping to reduce textile waste....
theindustry.fashion
Prada Group appoints Andrea Guerra as new CEO
Prada Group has announced that Andrea Guerra will be appointed Chief Executive Officer, effective 26 January 2023. Prada will officially propose Guerra take over the role of CEO at its upcoming board meeting. Guerra, the former CEO of Luxottica and LVMH’s hospitality unit, will replace duo Patrizio Bertelli and Miuccia Prada.
Prada charts line of business succession, tapping new CEO
The Prada fashion house began charting a line of succession on its business side, announcing Tuesday that it is tapping a former LVMH executive as its next CEO and confirming that Miuccia Prada will continue in her creative roles. Andrea Guerra is set to be confirmed by the board next month as the new CEO, succeeding Patrizio Bertelli, who will stay on as chairman. The move is intended as a step toward ultimately handing the reins of Prada Group to Bertelli and Miuccia Prada’s son, Lorenzo Bertelli. The younger Bertelli now oversees digital marketing and sustainability.The statement emphasized that...
Fashion has gone soft and squishy, which is a comfort in hard times
I was in the shops the other day, just looking. Except I wasn’t just looking, I was actually having a good feel. In Cos, I gave a surreptitious squeeze to a tasty-looking cosy puffer coat, as if testing a peach for ripeness. Taking a short cut through John Lewis, I was stopped in my tracks by a mouthwatering display of cashmere knits in juicy shades of orange and melon that were crying out for a stroke. Can anybody walk past a stack of fluffy sweaters without copping a quick feel? I definitely can’t be trusted to keep my hands to myself.
Selfridges’ Vintage Christmas, Swarovski Switches Partners
VINTAGE SELFRIDGES: It’s a silver Christmas at Selfridges. The luxury department store’s last Corner Shop pop-up will focus on a curation of pre-loved, vintage and upcycled silverware that’s inspired by food. Everything in the Corner Shop edit will be from the Reselfridges category — with each item...
theindustry.fashion
Castore launches 007 collaboration collection
Premium British sportswear brand Castore is launching a capsule collaboration collection with the 007 franchise tomorrow, 8 December 2022, in this the 60th anniversary year since the first James Bond film, Dr. No, starring Sean Connery as the famous spy. The dual branded Castore and 007 collection aims to “explore...
anothermag.com
Inside Jefferson Hack’s British Fashion Awards Afterparty
Last night at The Twenty Two in London, following the British Fashion Council’s yearly Fashion Awards, Tilda Swinton and Lila Moss hosted a celebration in honour of Dazed Media founder and CEO Jefferson Hack, who was awarded the Special Recognition Award for Cultural Curation during the night’s ceremony at the Royal Albert Hall. Supported by Burberry and hosted in the storied Edwardian manor-turned-hotel, restaurant and private members club on Grosvenor Square, guests were provided with ‘Hack the System’ Don Julio tequila cocktails, negronis, vodka martinis with a twist, along with food.
British fashion industry pays tribute to the Queen: Brands including Burberry and Alexander McQueen take part in salute to the late monarch
The fashion industry has paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth in a special show at The Fashion Awards in salute to the late monarch. On Monday night, the late monarch was celebrated in a section titled 'the fashion salute show', featuring British brands including Alexander McQueen, Burberry, and Christopher Kane. Naomi...
theindustry.fashion
John Lewis and Waitrose lowers temperature and reduces lighting amid energy crisis
John Lewis is cutting its temperature and Waitrose is moving to ‘half lighting’ in an attempt to lower energy bills during Britain’s energy crisis. Despite John Lewis signing an agreement in 2020, which includes fixed rates for much of its power usage, the sister companies will exceed budgets by £20 million if no action is taken to reduce energy costs.
A Silver, Sustainable Christmas for Selfridges’ Last Corner Shop of the Year
LONDON — It’s a silver Christmas at Selfridges. The luxury department store’s last Corner Shop pop-up will focus on a curation of pre-loved, vintage and upcycled silverware that’s inspired by food. Everything in the Corner Shop edit will be from the Reselfridges category — with each...
theindustry.fashion
In My View by Eric Musgrave: Dark days are ahead
How many more fashion shops will we lose during the next 12 months? I always try and stay positive but all the indications are that 2023 is going to be a very tough year for many fashion retailers and their suppliers. Nothing could be worse than the COVID-19 lockdown, we...
voguebusiness.com
A spectacle in Egypt: Dior caps off big year with dramatic show
To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, sign up here. Dior rounded off a successful year on Saturday, staging its men's pre-fall show in front of the Pyramids of Giza, one of the Seven Wonders of the World. The blockbuster show cemented the positions of both Christian Dior Couture chairman and CEO Pietro Beccari and men’s artistic director Kim Jones as leaders in an industry in flux.
hypebeast.com
Louis Vuitton Readies the LV Skate Sneaker With Monogram Flower Detailing
First spotted on the French fashion house’s Fall/Winter 2022 runway,. has officially released its LV Skate sneaker. The new footwear silhouette, which calls on signature ’90s design codes with a bulkier build and statement colorways, nods to the House’s classic motifs with Monogram Flower detailing and bicolor uppers. In terms of construction, the shoe enlists technical mesh, calf leather and suede — together, the contrasting textiles appear intricately entangled, with a standout padded collar, double laces and a rubber outsole finished with miniature logo inclusions.
