ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Newsweek

Cat Realizing It Can Breathe After 'Nose Job' Leaves Internet in Tears

A cat's reaction to having his nose fixed has melted hearts online, after a clip shared by its veterinarian went viral on social media. The video, shared on TikTok on November 8, under the username Dr.andreeahueci, shows the Scottish fold changing its facial expression after realizing it could breathe properly after the nose surgery.
Jenn Leach

Signs your cat is happy (from a cat expert)

Have you ever wondered if your cat is truly happy? Cat expert Jackson Galaxy (@jacksongalaxy on TikTok) shared some things you might not know about your cat's mood. This Tik Tok video starring the cat expert garnered over 6 million views, over 816,000 likes, 4,400+ comments, and 36,000+ shares. Here it is:
Raj Guleria

People waited in line to meet the depressed cat Fishtopher, who was eventually adopted.

This week, Fishtopher, a large tabby cat who was discovered as a stray and is thought to be around 5 years old, rose to fame on social media after his adoption listing went viral. He was described as "very sad and depressed" by the animal shelter, which also noted that he craved attention and would "only eat when he has company." In the accompanying photos, Fishtopher is hunched over and wearing a pitiful expression.
People

German Shepherd Saves 6-Year-Old Boy from Potential Dog Attack by Stopping Charging Canine

A family says their German shepherd came to the rescue after a neighborhood dog charged straight at their 6-year-old while the child was in the front yard A Florida family says their German shepherd saved the day. Tank the dog's owners shared on social media that a neighbor's dog charged straight at their 6-year-old boy while the child was playing in the front yard with Tank, according to Newsweek. Footage of the incident shows the German shepherd springing into action. In the video, Tank sees the other dog running toward the...
FLORIDA STATE
Wbaltv.com

These puppies need a new home!

It's time to introduce you to some pets looking for a good home. The Maryland SPCA's Katie Flory shows us some puppies in the shelter and explains how Giving Tuesday will really help the shelter.
Tyla

Megan Fox perfectly claps back at troll who told her to buy a razor in new pic

Megan Fox hit back with the perfect response to a troll who replied to an image of her and Machine Gun Kelly to say she needed to buy a razor. We might be well into November, but Fox and Kelly still appear to be in Halloween mode as they took Instagram this week to share an image of themselves dressed up as characters from Legend of Zelda.
pethelpful.com

'Mean' Little Dog About to Be Put Down Has Incredible Transformation After Being Loved

Animal shelters have a process they go through to test the temperament and behavior of dogs before they allow them to be adopted. Sadly, some dogs don't pass these tests and have to be euthanized. This is why the video posted by TikTok user @dilliut is so remarkable. All this tiny dog needed was some extra patience and time before he totally transformed.

Comments / 0

Community Policy