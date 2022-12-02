The Web3 Internet era is only dawning, but it is already quite clear that a significant transformation awaits us. According to Gediminas Laucius, Lewben’s Legal and Tax Services Partner, the coming changes will be of the utmost importance for Lithuania: ‘By making an appropriate and timely response, we could create favourable business conditions both for domestic companies and international investors, and make Lithuania more competitive and attractive in their eyes.’

