dailycoin.com
Crypto Exchange Bybit to Lay Off 30% of Its Work Force in ‘Deepening Bear Market’
CEO Ben Zhou said the company needed to reduce its headcount to survive the “deepening bear market.”. Independent Chinese reporter Colin Wu said the layoffs ratio was around 30%. Bybit fired around 30% of its employees in June. Centralized crypto exchange Bybit has carried out a fresh round of...
dailycoin.com
BinaryX (BNX) Falls Over 50% in One Day Amid Rumors of Team Selling Treasury Tokens
Popular play-to-earn (P2E) game developer BinaryX’s native token, BNX, has fallen by over 50% in one day. The Binance Labs investee’s token plummeted from its peak of $175 to $63 in the last ten days following rumors of its developer team selling treasury tokens. According to the rumors,...
dailycoin.com
Silvergate (SI) CEO Attempts to Defend Company, Says It Has ‘Ample Liquidity’
Silvergate CEO Alan Lane said in a public letter that “short sellers and other opportunists” are spreading unfounded speculation. Lane adds that they are “trying to capitalize on market uncertainty.”. He said that the crypto bank performed “extensive due diligence” on FTX and Alameda Research.
dailycoin.com
BudBlockz (BLUNT) Aim to Dominate Crypto Whales’ Attention in 2023
Blockchain technology has attracted an increasing number of investors, especially over the last couple of years. These investors go into cryptocurrency because the return on investment is relatively high compared to other assets. Some of these investors have been dubbed “crypto whales” after having invested huge amounts of money in...
dailycoin.com
Bybit Launches Another MoonCarl Token Following 30% Workforce Cuts, CEO Defends Choice
The crypto community is in uproar at the listing of a Twitter influencer’s second token. MoonCarl, AKA Carl Runefelt, previously released the Kasta token, which is down almost 98% since its launch. Following Bybit’s announcement regarding its 30% workforce cuts, the company has come under fire from the Crypto...
dailycoin.com
Crypto Lending Firm Nexo will Cease Operations in the United States Over the Coming Months
Nexo is gradually ceasing United States operations due to unclear regulations. The crypto lender accused the agency of failing to provide a clearer path forward in fostering blockchain businesses. The company said it has already off-boarded its customers from New York and Vermont and has halted its ongoing registrations. The...
dailycoin.com
Litecoin (LTC) Flips Shiba Inu (SHIB) Despite Three-Week High – Here’s Why
In these volatile market conditions, many crypto investors are looking for stability and longevity. Inspired by Bitcoin (BTC), Litecoin (LTC) runs on a slightly modified version of the largest cryptocurrency asset. One of the first altcoins, LTC emerged in October 2011 and proved resilient to the merciless bear market and even the scandals characteristic of the crypto world in 2022.
dailycoin.com
Vitalik Buterin Shares His Five Things About Ethereum to Be Excited About
Ethereum’s co-founder, Vitalik Buterin, has shared his five most exciting applications within the Ethereum ecosystem, stressing the importance of decentralization to the industry following the collapse of some centralized exchanges. Buterin Shares What He’s Excited About. In a lengthy blog post shared on December 5th, Buterin outlined the...
dailycoin.com
Web3 is Replacing the Internet Era—All Lithuania Needs, is to Take Advantage of the Dawning Opportunities
The Web3 Internet era is only dawning, but it is already quite clear that a significant transformation awaits us. According to Gediminas Laucius, Lewben’s Legal and Tax Services Partner, the coming changes will be of the utmost importance for Lithuania: ‘By making an appropriate and timely response, we could create favourable business conditions both for domestic companies and international investors, and make Lithuania more competitive and attractive in their eyes.’
dailycoin.com
Elon Musk – Bankman-Fried Donated Over $1 Billion, Blasted for $8 Billion Accounting Error
Since the unusual circumstances surrounding the collapse of FTX came to light, controversial crypto figure Sam Bankman-Fried has been the subject of substantial backlash from vast swathes of the crypto community. The beleaguered former billionaire made various appearances in interviews where he uttered remarks suggesting that the exchange’s missing $8 billion was an “accounting error,” supposedly leading to the demise of his previously-dominant crypto exchange.
dailycoin.com
Crypto Exchange Swyftx Dismisses 40% of its Workforce Amidst Poor Market Conditions
Swyftx is cutting its workforce by 40%, accounting for 90 employees. The exchange took the decision to prepare for the worst-case scenario of FTX’s collapse. CEO Alex Harper believes the layoffs will help the firm through the crypto winter. Those affected will receive a consultation invitation in their mail.
dailycoin.com
Bitkeep Wallet Goes Live With .bayc and Other Blue-Chip NFT Domain Names For Transaction Resolution
As simplified wallet addresses become more popular within the blockchain space, KEY3.id, a distributed, open, and extensible naming system based on the Ethereum blockchain are proud to announce that .bayc and other Blue-Chip NFT bound domain names are now supported by BitKeep Wallet. Users who possess .bayc, .mfer,.doodle and other Blue-Chip NFT-bound domain names can now use it to access 70 different main chains, with over 220,000 different cryptocurrency assets and to store and manage NFTs.
dailycoin.com
When Will This Bear Market End?
It is very difficult to explain when the current crypto bear market started for most people. Many analysts understood that things were going to get bad quickly after meme coins started doing billions in market cap. But others only started panicking much later when the global market capitalization of crypto dropped below the $2 trillion mark in January 2022.
dailycoin.com
Cardano’s Algorithmic Stablecoin Djed Relaunched on Testnet with Vasil Compatibility
Djed, the much-anticipated algorithmic stablecoin of the Cardano ecosystem, has been successfully reactivated on the testnet. It includes Vasil compatibility and new user capabilities. Djed Relaunched with Vasil Compatibility. COTI, the issuer of Djed, an algorithmic stablecoin being built on the Cardano network, has announced its reactivation on the testnet...
dailycoin.com
GameStop Cuts More Staff – Including Crypto Wallet Engineers
Layoffs include blockchain engineers working on its crypto wallet. GameStop, video game retailer and popular meme stock, is among the latest firms to cut its investment in emerging tech. The struggling retailer is cutting investment into its plans to transform its business into an e-commerce, blockchain-friendly venture. Current and former...
dailycoin.com
Coinbase CEO Slams SBF’s ‘Accounting Error’ Argument, Says Customer Funds Were ‘Stolen’
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong said on Sunday that not “even the most gullible person” should believe Sam Bankman-Fried’s claims that an “accounting error” caused $8 billion in customer funds to be lost. Armstrong said that customer funds were simply “stolen” and sent to Alameda Research....
dailycoin.com
Decentraland Rental Feature goes Live, LAND Owners can now list LAND for Rent
Decentraland, one of the leading metaverse platforms in the Web3 space, has launched a new renting system. The renting feature utilizes a combination of on-chain and off-chain signatures. This allows LAND owners and tenants to rent LAND in a supposedly trustless and secure way. Decentraland’s rental feature will serve a...
