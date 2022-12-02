ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Washingtonian.com

Beloved Market and Cafe Little Red Fox Is Closing

Little Red Fox will close its cafe, bakery, and market in Upper Northwest on December 23. Its sister sweet shop, Sugar Fox, will close as well. In a statement posted on Instagram, owners Matt and Jena Carr said this is not a business decision; it’s a personal one. “In order to address complicated health issues and prioritize the well being of our family, we’ve had to make the very difficult decision to close,” they wrote.
PORTLAND, OR
hotelnewsresource.com

Gwendolyn Hotel in McMinnville, Oregon to Open 2025 As Part of the IHG Vignette Collection

IHG Hotels & Resorts (IHG) today announced the signing of its first Vignette Collection hotel in the United States in McMinnville, Ore. Scheduled to break ground in late 2023 and open in 2025, The Gwendolyn will occupy a coveted location along McMinnville's historic Third Street retail and cultural district and in the heart of the state's famed Willamette Valley wine region. The hotel additionally represents a desirable destination for all travelers seeking a variety of adventures, only an hour drive from both the state's Pacific coast and downtown Portland.
MCMINNVILLE, OR
portlandlivingonthecheap.com

2022 ScanFair: Nordic Christmas Market

Enjoy the sights, sounds, tastes and traditions of a Nordic Christmas market at ScanFair. Since 1986, Nordic Northwest has brought Scandinavia to Portland through traditional food, entertainment, goods and activities. Here’s what you can enjoy at this year’s ScanFair. While you’re there, swing by Crafty Wonderland Holiday Art and Craft...
PORTLAND, OR
sparklecat.com

My Fun Portland Cat Show Trip

I finally got to return to the cat show in Portland. It was my first time back in three years. It was also my first time back on a plane in three years… which was also going to Portland. But it was like I never paused traveling! I loved going through TSA and being at the gate, just like before.
PORTLAND, OR
foodgressing.com

Christmas in Portland 2022: Dinner, Turkey To Go, Brunch, Restaurants

Looking for ways to celebrate Christmas in Portland Oregon this year? This post covers Christmas Portland 2022 including where to go for Christmas dinner in Portland, where to get turkey to go as well as features for brunch, lunch and takeout by local restaurants and businesses. Christmas Eve this year...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Salt in the wound: Steve Duin column

Salt & Straw got its start at a pushcart in the Alberta Arts District, fresh ice cream arriving in the cooler strapped to the roof of Tyler Malek’s blue Subaru. While Kim and Tyler Malek are now selling small-batch ice-cream in Disneyland and Miami’s Coconut Grove, the cousins’ sense of – and belief in – community was shaped by the city where it all began.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Photos: Snow in Portland

Snow can be seen on the ground around the Lincoln Memorial Park Mausoleum in Portland, Ore. on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. Credit: David Martin. Snow can be seen on the ground at the Foster Floodplain Natural Area in Portland, Ore. on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. Credit: David Martin.
PORTLAND, OR
earnthenecklace.com

Genevieve Reaume Leaving KATU: Where Is the Oregon Reporter Going?

Genevieve Reaume has been bringing all the latest news coverage to her hometown viewers for half a decade. And now, she’s moving on to the next step of her career. Genevieve Reaume announced she is leaving KATU ABC 2 News at the end of November 2022. The announcement naturally led to some questions from the residents of Portland, Oregon. They want to know where she is headed to and if they will see her on broadcast again. More importantly, they want to know if she will remain in Portland. Here’s what Genevieve Reaume said about leaving KATU News.
PORTLAND, OR
Channel 6000

Frigid, cloudy in Oregon; More snow in Portland?

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A week into December and we’ve already seen measurable snow in Portland and the surrounding metro areas. So, is there more this week? Not just yet. On this Tuesday morning there are likely still a few icy neighborhoods in the foothills where snow may have melted and frozen over. Morning temps in the Willamette Valley will hover just above freezing. It’s going to be a cloudy day so take your Vitamin D! Daytime highs only reach the low 40’s, well below-normal. There is a slight chance for areas of drizzle in the morning hours.
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy