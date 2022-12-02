Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tuesday in Portland: Body found in shipping container after fire ruled homicide and more top storiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Overnight freezing temperatures cause icy Monday morning commuteEmily ScarviePortland, OR
4 Great Steakhouses in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Friday in Portland: Portland Thorns head coach resigns, Christmas Ships Parade returns for 68th yearEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: City council jumpstarts city's new homelessness plan with $27M cash infusion and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
Washingtonian.com
Beloved Market and Cafe Little Red Fox Is Closing
Little Red Fox will close its cafe, bakery, and market in Upper Northwest on December 23. Its sister sweet shop, Sugar Fox, will close as well. In a statement posted on Instagram, owners Matt and Jena Carr said this is not a business decision; it’s a personal one. “In order to address complicated health issues and prioritize the well being of our family, we’ve had to make the very difficult decision to close,” they wrote.
Rare Portland Art Deco house by architect Roscoe Hemenway for sale at $849,900
Art Deco was embraced as a fresh architectural style starting in the Roaring Twenties, and towering trophies such as the Empire State Building and Chrysler Building in New York City cemented the glamorous modern look. More skyscrapers and commercial structures reflected the style than homes, and yet, in 1937, an...
hotelnewsresource.com
Gwendolyn Hotel in McMinnville, Oregon to Open 2025 As Part of the IHG Vignette Collection
IHG Hotels & Resorts (IHG) today announced the signing of its first Vignette Collection hotel in the United States in McMinnville, Ore. Scheduled to break ground in late 2023 and open in 2025, The Gwendolyn will occupy a coveted location along McMinnville's historic Third Street retail and cultural district and in the heart of the state's famed Willamette Valley wine region. The hotel additionally represents a desirable destination for all travelers seeking a variety of adventures, only an hour drive from both the state's Pacific coast and downtown Portland.
portlandlivingonthecheap.com
2022 ScanFair: Nordic Christmas Market
Enjoy the sights, sounds, tastes and traditions of a Nordic Christmas market at ScanFair. Since 1986, Nordic Northwest has brought Scandinavia to Portland through traditional food, entertainment, goods and activities. Here’s what you can enjoy at this year’s ScanFair. While you’re there, swing by Crafty Wonderland Holiday Art and Craft...
sparklecat.com
My Fun Portland Cat Show Trip
I finally got to return to the cat show in Portland. It was my first time back in three years. It was also my first time back on a plane in three years… which was also going to Portland. But it was like I never paused traveling! I loved going through TSA and being at the gate, just like before.
Two PNW lights displays were listed as the best in the U.S.
U.S. News & World Report released their list of The 23 Best Christmas Lights Displays in the U.S. just last month. The list, organized by region, reports that the ZooLights at the Oregon Zoo and the Village of Lights in Washington are among the best in the west.
foodgressing.com
Christmas in Portland 2022: Dinner, Turkey To Go, Brunch, Restaurants
Looking for ways to celebrate Christmas in Portland Oregon this year? This post covers Christmas Portland 2022 including where to go for Christmas dinner in Portland, where to get turkey to go as well as features for brunch, lunch and takeout by local restaurants and businesses. Christmas Eve this year...
Pilot who flew rescued beagles to Portland brings one home
A pilot who helped fly nearly 150 rescued beagles across the country to find new homes in the Pacific Northwest ended up bringing one of the dogs home to his own family.
These PNW cities are among the fastest-growing in the U.S., study says
The Pacific Northwest’s often-gray skies and consistent rainfall haven’t seemed to turn people away from moving to the region.
Lenné Estate in Yamhill sells in unique transaction
Steve Lutz of Lenné Estate knew it was time to walk away from his winemaking business: he just didn’t want to give it all up. He recently found a pair of buyers willing to accept his conditions. Friday morning, a press release announced the sale of Lutz’s 20.9-acre...
KGW
Washington salvage company discovers location of famous shipwreck nearly 150 years later
NEAH BAY, Wash. — A salvage company in Washington has located wreckage from one of the deadliest maritime disasters in Northwest history off Cape Flattery near the Neah Bay. The sonar images are unmistakable to the trained eye. They show a shipwreck more than 1,000-feet deep off the Washington coast.
Grand Ronde citizens vote to limit disenrollment
Many say the move to amend the tribe’s constitution is a critical step in community healing after painful disenrollments a decade ago divided tribal citizens
Salt in the wound: Steve Duin column
Salt & Straw got its start at a pushcart in the Alberta Arts District, fresh ice cream arriving in the cooler strapped to the roof of Tyler Malek’s blue Subaru. While Kim and Tyler Malek are now selling small-batch ice-cream in Disneyland and Miami’s Coconut Grove, the cousins’ sense of – and belief in – community was shaped by the city where it all began.
Cowlitz tribe’s gamble: Campaign to keep rivals to ilani casino at bay raises questions
Since 2016, the Cowlitz Indian Tribe has paid millions to a Portland consulting firm and its owners to protect its highly successful ilani Casino Resort from unwanted competition — namely other tribes looking to expand their gaming operations in Oregon. Ilani became the nearest casino to Portland when it...
An RV explodes outside of Salt & Straw’s headquarters, prompting property crime discussion: Beat Check podcast
Salt & Straw isn’t often in the news for non-ice cream related reasons. But when an RV exploded out front of the funky dessert company’s headquarters in southeast Portland, it sparked something else – a broader discussion about property crime. On the latest episode of Beat Check...
KGW
Photos: Snow in Portland
Snow can be seen on the ground around the Lincoln Memorial Park Mausoleum in Portland, Ore. on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. Credit: David Martin. Snow can be seen on the ground at the Foster Floodplain Natural Area in Portland, Ore. on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. Credit: David Martin.
‘Shroom House’: Lines form at Oregon business selling psilocybin mushrooms
On Thursday, there were only a few customers coming and going from Shroom House in Portland, Oregon. Friday was a different story.
earnthenecklace.com
Genevieve Reaume Leaving KATU: Where Is the Oregon Reporter Going?
Genevieve Reaume has been bringing all the latest news coverage to her hometown viewers for half a decade. And now, she’s moving on to the next step of her career. Genevieve Reaume announced she is leaving KATU ABC 2 News at the end of November 2022. The announcement naturally led to some questions from the residents of Portland, Oregon. They want to know where she is headed to and if they will see her on broadcast again. More importantly, they want to know if she will remain in Portland. Here’s what Genevieve Reaume said about leaving KATU News.
Downtown Portland's Heathman Hotel GM frustrated with PBOT's bike project
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Heathman Hotel has been a fixture at the corner of Southwest Salmon and Broadway since 1927. "One of the first luxury boutique hotels to go up in the city," said Marjorie Walsh the general manager of The Heathman. Walsh has been the general manager for...
Channel 6000
Frigid, cloudy in Oregon; More snow in Portland?
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A week into December and we’ve already seen measurable snow in Portland and the surrounding metro areas. So, is there more this week? Not just yet. On this Tuesday morning there are likely still a few icy neighborhoods in the foothills where snow may have melted and frozen over. Morning temps in the Willamette Valley will hover just above freezing. It’s going to be a cloudy day so take your Vitamin D! Daytime highs only reach the low 40’s, well below-normal. There is a slight chance for areas of drizzle in the morning hours.
