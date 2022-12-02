ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wenatchee, WA

ifiberone.com

UPDATE: Eastbound I-90 back open over Snoqualmie Pass

UPDATE (5:45 p.m.) -- Eastbound Interstate 90 is back open, according to WSDOT. Traction tires are required in both directions over Snoqualmie Pass. SNOQUALMIE PASS — Eastbound Interstate 90 is closed over Snoqualmie Pass due to a 15-car collision, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. The eastbound...
SNOQUALMIE PASS, WA
NEWStalk 870

2 Killed in Grant County Crash Near Moses Lake Early Tuesday

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says a crash between a car and truck early Tuesday morning has left two dead. Car, truck collide about ten miles west of Moses Lake. Early Tuesday morning, the GCSO responded to a report of a crash between a passenger car and a larger pickup. The crash scene was near the intersection of Adams Road South and Baseline Road West, about ten miles from Moses Lake.
MOSES LAKE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Blewett Pass reopens after serious collision

KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. - After multiple crashes on Blewett Pass, the roadway is now back open, though traffic remains slow-going. Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) reports compact snow and ice on the roadway. Traction tires are advised, and oversized vehicles are prohibited. Last updated on Dec. 3 at 11:30...
KITTITAS COUNTY, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Ellensburg fire causes $7 million in loss, two buildings destroyed by flames

ELLENSBURG, Wash. — Just after midnight on Friday morning, Kittitas County Fire and Law Enforcement agencies received reports of a fire at Al Dahra ACX, which is a hay press and exporter, located in the 6000th block of Vantage Highway. Once they arrived on scene, crews found two buildings involved in the fire: one, a maintenance building for ACX, and...
ELLENSBURG, WA
ifiberone.com

2 dead, 3 injured in collision Tuesday morning near George

GEORGE — Grant County deputies are on scene of a collision near George that has left two people dead. The collision occurred on Adams Road South, south of South Frontage Road, according to the sheriff’s office. The wreck involves a passenger car with two occupants and a pickup...
GRANT COUNTY, WA
kpq.com

Wenatchee Man Pleads Guilty to 3 Counts of Child Molestation

The Wenatchee man arrested for molesting a 10-year-old girl pleaded guilty to three counts of child molestation and for violating a protection order Wednesday. Back in Feb., 32-year-old Devon Scott McGrady was arrested for molesting a 10-year-old girl multiple times after the child told a school counselor about the assaults.
WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

18-Year-Old from Wenatchee Arrested for 3 Rape Allegations

An 18-year-old from Wenatchee was arrested on Thursday, for allegedly raping three teens. Uziel “Jay” Moreno-Lopez is accused of sexually assaulting three victims, and was charged with two counts of second-degree rape, second-degree assault, and for indecent liberties. At a Fourth of July party at Castlerock Apartments in...
WENATCHEE, WA

