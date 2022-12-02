ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

World Cup Group H table, standings 2022: Updated results and fixtures for Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay and South Korea

By Feargal Brennan
ng-sportingnews.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
ng-sportingnews.com

Socceroos veteran Aziz Behich opens up on Lionel Messi clash at World Cup 2022

The Socceroos did their best to put up a fight against Argentina in their Round of 16 match at the 2022 World Cup on Sunday (AEDT). Despite losing 2-1, Australia came within inches of equalising in the last minute and even had the great Lionel Messi on edge at times.
ng-sportingnews.com

Portugal vs. Switzerland final score, result: Ronaldo replacement Ramos nets hat-trick in World Cup Round of 16

Goncalo Ramos netted a magnificent hat-trick after being named as Cristiano Ronaldo’s shock replacement to inspire Portugal to a 6-1 World Cup romp against Switzerland. Portugal boss Fernando Santos sprung a huge surprise by leaving the leading goalscorer in history of international football on the bench. A 21-year-old making his first international start promptly stole the show and booked a quarterfinal showdown with Morocco.
ng-sportingnews.com

World Cup final comes early: England vs France is worthy of being a title match, instead it's a quarterfinal

Each, in their own way, is the center of the soccer universe. Perhaps that helps explain why they so rarely enter each other’s orbits. France is the reigning FIFA World Cup champion. England is the home of the richest and most powerful league in the world game. As close as they are geographically, separated by a 21-mile-wide channel, their men’s national teams have met only 31 times, have not played a game in five years and have not played a game that mattered in a decade, since they drew in their opening game at Euro 2012.
Hypebae

North Korea Has Reportedly Executed 3 High Schoolers for Distributing K-Dramas

North Korea has reportedly executed three teenagers for distributing and watching K-dramas from South Korea. As reported by outlets like Chosun Ilbo, three high school students were caught watching and importing TV shows from their neighboring country in early October. The act of consuming audiovisual content from South Korea is considered a crime as stated in a new law passed in December 2020. While underage individuals were not executed for disobeying the law previously, it seems the punishment is now applicable even to teenagers.
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

China November trade sinks under virus pressure, rate hikes

BEIJING — (AP) — China’s imports and exports shrank in November under pressure from weakening global demand and anti-virus controls at home. Exports sank 9% from a year ago to $296.1 billion, worsening from October’s 0.9% decline, customs data showed Wednesday. Imports fell 10.9% to $226.2 billion, down from the previous month’s 0.7% retreat in a sign of a deepening Chinese economic slowdown.
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy