World Cup Group H table, standings 2022: Updated results and fixtures for Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay and South Korea

Read full article on original website
Related
ng-sportingnews.com
Who will win World Cup Golden Ball 2022? Top 5 candidates for award, though Kylian Mbappe is the favorite
They will not give out the Golden Ball award that honors the best player at the World Cup until after all the games at Qatar 2022 have been played. After all, the most important ones are still to come. The field of legends, stars and newcomers chasing this award, though,...
ng-sportingnews.com
Socceroos veteran Aziz Behich opens up on Lionel Messi clash at World Cup 2022
The Socceroos did their best to put up a fight against Argentina in their Round of 16 match at the 2022 World Cup on Sunday (AEDT). Despite losing 2-1, Australia came within inches of equalising in the last minute and even had the great Lionel Messi on edge at times.
ng-sportingnews.com
Portugal vs. Switzerland final score, result: Ronaldo replacement Ramos nets hat-trick in World Cup Round of 16
Goncalo Ramos netted a magnificent hat-trick after being named as Cristiano Ronaldo’s shock replacement to inspire Portugal to a 6-1 World Cup romp against Switzerland. Portugal boss Fernando Santos sprung a huge surprise by leaving the leading goalscorer in history of international football on the bench. A 21-year-old making his first international start promptly stole the show and booked a quarterfinal showdown with Morocco.
ng-sportingnews.com
World Cup final comes early: England vs France is worthy of being a title match, instead it's a quarterfinal
Each, in their own way, is the center of the soccer universe. Perhaps that helps explain why they so rarely enter each other’s orbits. France is the reigning FIFA World Cup champion. England is the home of the richest and most powerful league in the world game. As close as they are geographically, separated by a 21-mile-wide channel, their men’s national teams have met only 31 times, have not played a game in five years and have not played a game that mattered in a decade, since they drew in their opening game at Euro 2012.
ng-sportingnews.com
FIFA World Cup results 2022: Latest scores today, yesterday, and so far from Qatar
Portugal and Cristiano Ronaldo will look to keep their World Cup dream alive today, when they take on Switzerland in the Round of 16. At 37, Ronaldo is more than likely playing in his last World Cup — and so this represents his last chance to win the biggest prize of them all.
Hypebae
North Korea Has Reportedly Executed 3 High Schoolers for Distributing K-Dramas
North Korea has reportedly executed three teenagers for distributing and watching K-dramas from South Korea. As reported by outlets like Chosun Ilbo, three high school students were caught watching and importing TV shows from their neighboring country in early October. The act of consuming audiovisual content from South Korea is considered a crime as stated in a new law passed in December 2020. While underage individuals were not executed for disobeying the law previously, it seems the punishment is now applicable even to teenagers.
China November trade sinks under virus pressure, rate hikes
BEIJING — (AP) — China’s imports and exports shrank in November under pressure from weakening global demand and anti-virus controls at home. Exports sank 9% from a year ago to $296.1 billion, worsening from October’s 0.9% decline, customs data showed Wednesday. Imports fell 10.9% to $226.2 billion, down from the previous month’s 0.7% retreat in a sign of a deepening Chinese economic slowdown.
ng-sportingnews.com
What time is England vs Senegal today? Kickoff time, channel, live stream to watch World Cup match
The fourth game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup round of 16 will feature two teams who have never played each other before, when England and Senegal seek a place in the quarter-finals in Qatar. Africa Cup of Nations holders Senegal started their campaign with defeat to the Netherlands but...
ng-sportingnews.com
Pele health update: Latest news on condition of 82-year-old World Cup legend battling serious illness
As Brazil chase 2022 FIFA World Cup glory in Qatar, their biggest ever star in Pele is the subject of a health scare. The 82-year-old won three World Cups with the Selecao and is widely regarded as the best player of all time. Pele's health has been making headlines for...
Comments / 0