Women's Health
Justin Theroux Tagged Jennifer Aniston In An Emotional Instagram Post About Rescue Dogs
Justin Theroux shared a passionate post on Instagram encouraging people to adopt rescue dogs. The actor tagged his ex, Jennifer Aniston, in the post's caption. Aniston recently joined Instagram and shared dogs with Theroux. "Yep, now that you’re on here, your gonna get this a lot too ☺️," Theroux wrote....
Kirstie Alley's ex-husband Parker Stevenson pays tribute after her death: 'You will be missed'
"The Hardy Boys" actor shared a touching tribute to ex-wife Kirstie Alley following the news that she has passed away at the age of 71 from cancer.
JFK’s grandson Jack Schlossberg shares photos with the Princess of Wales
John F. Kennedy ’s only grandson, Jack Schlossberg, not only spent time with Prince William last Friday, but also with the Princess of Wales . The 29 year old took to his personal Instagram Story to share photos of himself with the Princess at the Earthshot Prize Awards in...
Inside Kirstie Alley's Secret Battle With Cancer
Most people didn't know that Kirstie Alley had cancer, but on Monday, December 5, her kids let the whole world in on her secret battle and how she fought until the end. The two kiddos posted a statement on her Instagram page, writing, "To all our friends, far and wide around the world…We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered. She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and...
Harry and Meghan news: Meghan echoes Kate’s Boston look at NYC awards ahead of bombshell Netflix documentary
Meghan Markle echoed Kate’s Boston look as she and Harry attended the 2022 Robert F Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Award gala in New York on Tuesday night.According to Vogue, Meghan Markle chose a custom white off-the-shoulder dress by Nicolas Ghesquière for Louis Vuitton. The fashion magazine says it is the first time that Meghan has worn the French label at a high-profile public event. Meghan also wore an aquamarine ring from Princess Diana’s personal collection, which she also wore on her wedding day.The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who travelled via private jet from their home in...
Dakota Johnson Wore A See-Through Crystal Corset That Will Overwhelm You With Surprise
Dakota Johnson has become famous for taking risks with her red carpet attire, and this one is no exception. Back in March, she stepped out to attend the premiere of her film Cha Cha Real Smooth at the 2022 SXSW Conference and Festival in Austin. Instead of wearing a glam...
Carrie Underwood And Mike Fisher Have An Unbreakable Bond, Says Astrology
ICYMI: Carrie Underwood and husband Mike Fisher have been together for a whopping 12 years!. The pair first met in late 2008, and got engaged just a year later in December 2009. But they kept their relationship out of the spotlight until their red carpet debut in January 2010 when Carrie brought Mike as her date to the 52nd Annual Grammy Awards, per Us Weekly. Seven months after their first big public appearance, in July 2010, they tied the knot in Georgia and soon after hopped on a plane to Tahiti for their honeymoon (these two obviously don’t waste any time).
Why Kate Middleton And Prince Will's Friends Are Full On Spiraling Right Now, Per Reports
Netflix finally acknowledged that they're making a docuseries about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. The streamer released a very dramatic trailer, and apparently, people in the ~royal circle~ are spiraling. Specifically, they're upset about "the use of William and Catherine and the image and the way it's presented." After months...
Who Is Ra’ed Saade From ‘My Unorthodox Life’? All About His Job, Net Worth, And Relationship
My Unorthodox Life is back for a second wild season, and it dives back into the life of fashion mogul Julia Haart and her four children. In case you're new to the show, a quick recap: In season 1, Julia talks a lot about how she fled her life in an ultra-Orthodox Jewish community in Monsey, New York, creating a new life for herself as a fashion designer, sex-positive queen, and high-powered CEO of Elite World Group, a modeling management agency.
Winnie Harlow's Legs Are Straight 🔥 In A Gauzy, Hip-High-Slit Dress In New Photos
Winnie Harlow just wore a gauzy, high-slit dress that showed off her super sculpted legs in heels while attending an awards show in London. The model, 28, has a new skincare line and sticks to her health and wellness routines. Winnie prefers cardio and resistance training, but she's also not...
See Jennifer Garner Stun In An All-Black Outfit While Out In New York City
13 Going on 30 actress Jennifer Garner is visual proof that keeping it simple goes a long way. The 50-year-old attended The Fast Company Innovation Festival in New York City. Jennifer made the New York sidewalks her own personal runway in an outfit that was the epitome of chic. 13...
Where Is 'My Unorthodox Life's Julia Haart Now? Legal Battle Updates, Firing, Penthouse News And More
The first season of Netflix's My Unorthodox Life introduced the world to Julia Haart, a fashion designer and mother of four living in Manhattan after running away from her ultra-Orthodox Jewish community in Monsey, New York. Viewers got a peek into Julia's fancy trips, expensive clothes, and new, luxe life as an executive at one of the world's top modeling agencies.
Source Pushes Back On Claims That The Sussexes Are Trying To 'Disrupt' Kate And William's Trip
There's been a lot of conversation about the timing of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's docuseries trailer. Specifically, the fact that it was dropped right in the middle of Prince William and Kate Middleton's trip to Boston. So, was this a purposeful attempt to "steal" the spotlight from the Walses?
20 Celebrities Who Have Opened Up About Living with Psoriasis
Supermodel Cara Delevinge told The Cut that stress triggers her psoriasis. One time at a fashion show backstage, Delevigne showed people around her the psoriasis on her stomach. "It’s all over my body. It happens at stressful times when I’m working a lot. You can’t cure it; you’ve just got to go on holiday,” she said.
How Does The 'Firefly Lane' Book End? Here's Where Kate And Tully End Up
The second and final season of Firefly Lane dropped on Netflix this month, so naturally, everyone has been busy catching up on all things Kate Mularkey and Tully Hart. In case you're unfamiliar (or if it's been a while), season 1 told the story of lifelong besties Tully Hart (played by Katherine Heigl) and Kate Mularkey (played by Sarah Chalke), and the show takes viewers on a journey watching the women grow from gangly teens with big dreams into strong women in their forties.
What Is The Haart Sphere? Inside 'My Unorthodox Life's Julia Haart's New Metaverse Business
It's been less than a week since the season two premiere of Netflix's My Unorthodox Life, and fans of the show already have tons of questions. If you haven't already binge-watched the new episodes, you should know that this season reveals how Julia Haart's business gets flipped upside down amid her divorce from her ex-husband Silvio Scaglia.
Molly-Mae Hague says boyfriend Tommy Fury 'forgets' she's pregnant
Molly-Mae Hague has worried fans with her latest comments that her boyfriend Tommy Fury 'forgets' that she's pregnant. The couple, both 23, have been together since they met on Love Island in 2019. They regularly spend time apart as Tommy's boxing training takes him to Dubai - which is why Molly-Mae, who is currently 7 months pregnant - believes that he forgets about her growing bump.
