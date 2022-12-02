Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through SundaySouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Series of Storm Systems to Impact Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Tonight Through the WeekendSouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Opinion: Some homeless people are snowbirdsDavid HeitzSanta Barbara, CA
Storm expected Thursday night into the weekend for parts of Southern CaliforniaSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles County, CA
Solvang, CA A City Worth VisitingCristoval VictorialSolvang, CA
Related
Noozhawk
Cynthia Nelson Dodds, Formerly of Santa Barbara, 1951-2022
Cynthia "Cindy" N Dodds, 71 years old, passed away on Nov. 30, 2022 at home. She was the wife of Larry Dodds. They shared 49 years of marriage together. Their 50th wedding anniversary is this New Year’s Eve. Born in Hibbing, Minnesota, Cindy was the daughter of Audrey and...
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Talks: Economist Peter Rupert Says Santa Barbara Retail ‘Fell off the Map’
Santa Barbara County planners and elected officials over-estimated cannabis tax revenues. Retail sales are up in Ventura, and at their lowest point in Santa Barbara since 1990s. And we are headed for a recession. These were some of the points made by Peter Rupert, the executive director of the Economic...
Noozhawk
Francisco Javier ÄHavieÑ Caballero of Santa Barbara, 1947-2022
It is with our deepest sorrow that we inform you of the death of our beloved brother, Havie — Francisco Javier ÄHavieÑ Caballero — on Nov. 20, 2022. Havie was born on Jan. 15, 1947. We welcome you to join us at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec...
Noozhawk
Hotel Project with 66 Units Proposed for Multiple Lots on Santa Barbara’s State Street
Goodbye housing, hello hotel. Jim Knell, founder and chairman of SIMA Management Company, has proposed a 66-unit hotel along State and Ortega streets in downtown Santa Barbara. The project replaces a previous proposal to build apartments at the site. "Although it was our goal to build housing, with the affordable...
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara High’s Luke Zuffelato, Dayzia Mendoza Honored as Athletes of the Week
Basketball players Luke Zuffelato and Dayzia Mendoza of Santa Barbara High were named the Athletes of the Week at Monday's Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table Press Luncheon at Harry's Plaza Cafe. Zuffelato has scored 20 or more points in all six Santa Barbara boys basketball games this season. Last week,...
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Girls Lose Channel League Opener to Buena, 53-25
The Santa Barbara girls struggled at home Tuesday, losing a 53-25 Channel League game to Buena. “Our turnovers consistently hurt us, as well as a general lack of patience on offense and shots,” Dons coach Andrew Butcher said. “Missed free throws were also an issue.”. The Dons fall...
Noozhawk
Talon Trumble Honored as Carpinteria’s Recipient of Phil Womble Ethics in Sports Award
As the oldest of six siblings, Carpinteria High’s Talon Trumble was already thrust into a leadership role before he stepped on campus. “Everything we do, he’s always the leader,” said football coach Mario Robinson of his junior quarterback. “He’s always in front, pushes his team and gives positive reinforcement.”
Noozhawk
Goleta Council, Community Recognize Roger Aceves for 16 Years of Service to City
The Goleta City Council recognized longtime City Councilman Roger Aceves during his last regular City Council meeting Tuesday evening as he finishes out his term. Aceves served on the City Council for 16 years. He was first elected in 2006, and he served as mayor in 2009 and again in 2012.
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Girls Soccer Beaten by Pacifica, 3-0
A banged-up Santa Barbara High girls soccer team lost to Pacifica, 3-0, in a Channel League opener on Tuesday in Oxnard. The Dons lost a key player when Augustine Wooten went down with an injury early in the game, reported coach Willie Sims. "That forced us to make some adjustments to a team already with injuries."
Noozhawk
Foresters Baseball Team Spreads Christmas Joy Throughout County
The Santa Barbara Foresters baseball team has delivered 10 national championships for its fans on the Central Coast, including the last three in a row. Last weekend, the team continued another tradition: delivering Christmas trees and presents to deserving families through its Hugs for Cubs program. Working with partner Compass...
Noozhawk
Luke Zuffelato Goes Off for 40 Points in Santa Barbara Win Over Buena in Channel Opener
Sophomore Luke Zuffelato shot the lights out for the Santa Barbara High boys basketball team, pouring in 40 points in an 87-77 win over Buena in a Channel League opener on Monday at J.R. Richards Gym. It was a career high for Zuffelato, who has scored 20 or more points...
Noozhawk
Carpinteria Girls Shut Out La Reina 2-0; Laguna Blanca Beats Dunn 4-1
A goal and an assist from freshman Evelyn Lara led the Carpinteria girls to a 2-0 road win against La Reina Tuesday. The teams played a 0-0 first half, both getting multiple chances. In the second half, a combination play with sophomore Keilly Hernadez to forward Lara led to Lara’s...
Noozhawk
Ron Fink: Failing Grades; Lompoc Unified School District Will Fix It
A couple of weeks ago I noted that “The latest Standardized Test Results showed that 79 percent of the Lompoc Unified School District students could not meet Common Core statewide standards in math or English Language Arts (ELA) and Literacy.”. It gets worse. Apparently LUSD knew that something was...
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Leads All-Channel League Girls Volleyball With 3 First-Team Players, Coach of Year
The Santa Barbara High girls volleyball team placed three players on the All-Channel League first team, and Kristin Hempy was recognized as the Coach of the Year. Senior outside hitter Shae Delany, senior setter/hitter Gracie Meinzer and sophomore middle Nicole Schuetz were named to the eight-player first team. They led the Dons to the league championship.
Noozhawk
Laguna Blanca Basketball Powers Past Providence
Laguna Blanca roared past Providence 67-29, in a non-league boys basketball game on Tuesday night at Laguna's Merovick Gym. Senior Michael Chang scored 14 points, had five rebounds, five steals and six assists to pace the Owls' attack. Carson Steward was a force, scoring 22 points and grabbing six rebounds.
Noozhawk
Carpinteria Girls Drop CCL Opener to Nordhoff, 63-51
The Carpinteria girls fought hard and kept it close until the end in a 63-51 loss to Nordhoff Tuesday to open Citrus Coast League play. Amarisse Camargo led the Warriors with 17 points and 11 rebounds. Lizbeth Alpizar and Charlotte Cooney both scored 12 points, with Alpizar adding eight rebounds. Jamaica Cook scored eight points and grabbed 11 rebounds.
Noozhawk
Bishop Diego Wins TVL Hoops Opener; Laguna Blanca Soccer Wins; Carpinteria Water Polo Loses
Bishop Diego went on a 16-0 run in the second half and pulled away for a 58-43 boys basketball win over Thacher in the Tri-Valley League opener on Tuesday at the Brick House. The Cardinals led 23-19 at halftime and outscored the Toads 23-11 in the third quarter. "We knew...
Noozhawk
Hanalora Abel Has 8 Goals in Dos Pueblos Water Polo Rout; Carpinteria Rolls
Dos Pueblos shut out Rio Mesa 14-0 in the first half en route to a 24-2 Channel League girls water polo win on Monday. Sophomore Hanalora Abel led all scorers with eight goals. Ava Bennett filled out her stat line with six goals, four assists and six steals. Emma Gilbert...
Noozhawk
San Marcos Blown Out by Unbeaten Oxnard in Channel League Opener
The opening of Channel League play was rough for the defending champion San Marcos boys basketball team. The Royals ran up against a strong, experienced Oxnard squad and got blown out, 74-33, on Tuesday night at the Thunderhut. Oxnard’s aggressive pressing defense disrupted San Marcos’ rhythm and forced several turnovers,...
Noozhawk
Robert Sulnick: Climate Change Requires a Global Revolution
Media are a constant presence in our lives. In the United States, the average time spent on traditional media is 5½ hours, internet use 147 minutes per day, plus reading newspapers the old-fashioned way. After the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27), it’s become clear that individuals, local environmental...
Comments / 0