Santa Barbara, CA

Noozhawk

Cynthia Nelson Dodds, Formerly of Santa Barbara, 1951-2022

Cynthia "Cindy" N Dodds, 71 years old, passed away on Nov. 30, 2022 at home. She was the wife of Larry Dodds. They shared 49 years of marriage together. Their 50th wedding anniversary is this New Year’s Eve. Born in Hibbing, Minnesota, Cindy was the daughter of Audrey and...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Santa Barbara Girls Lose Channel League Opener to Buena, 53-25

The Santa Barbara girls struggled at home Tuesday, losing a 53-25 Channel League game to Buena. “Our turnovers consistently hurt us, as well as a general lack of patience on offense and shots,” Dons coach Andrew Butcher said. “Missed free throws were also an issue.”. The Dons fall...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Santa Barbara Girls Soccer Beaten by Pacifica, 3-0

A banged-up Santa Barbara High girls soccer team lost to Pacifica, 3-0, in a Channel League opener on Tuesday in Oxnard. The Dons lost a key player when Augustine Wooten went down with an injury early in the game, reported coach Willie Sims. "That forced us to make some adjustments to a team already with injuries."
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Foresters Baseball Team Spreads Christmas Joy Throughout County

The Santa Barbara Foresters baseball team has delivered 10 national championships for its fans on the Central Coast, including the last three in a row. Last weekend, the team continued another tradition: delivering Christmas trees and presents to deserving families through its Hugs for Cubs program. Working with partner Compass...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Noozhawk

Ron Fink: Failing Grades; Lompoc Unified School District Will Fix It

A couple of weeks ago I noted that “The latest Standardized Test Results showed that 79 percent of the Lompoc Unified School District students could not meet Common Core statewide standards in math or English Language Arts (ELA) and Literacy.”. It gets worse. Apparently LUSD knew that something was...
LOMPOC, CA
Noozhawk

Santa Barbara Leads All-Channel League Girls Volleyball With 3 First-Team Players, Coach of Year

The Santa Barbara High girls volleyball team placed three players on the All-Channel League first team, and Kristin Hempy was recognized as the Coach of the Year. Senior outside hitter Shae Delany, senior setter/hitter Gracie Meinzer and sophomore middle Nicole Schuetz were named to the eight-player first team. They led the Dons to the league championship.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Laguna Blanca Basketball Powers Past Providence

Laguna Blanca roared past Providence 67-29, in a non-league boys basketball game on Tuesday night at Laguna's Merovick Gym. Senior Michael Chang scored 14 points, had five rebounds, five steals and six assists to pace the Owls' attack. Carson Steward was a force, scoring 22 points and grabbing six rebounds.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Carpinteria Girls Drop CCL Opener to Nordhoff, 63-51

The Carpinteria girls fought hard and kept it close until the end in a 63-51 loss to Nordhoff Tuesday to open Citrus Coast League play. Amarisse Camargo led the Warriors with 17 points and 11 rebounds. Lizbeth Alpizar and Charlotte Cooney both scored 12 points, with Alpizar adding eight rebounds. Jamaica Cook scored eight points and grabbed 11 rebounds.
CARPINTERIA, CA
Noozhawk

San Marcos Blown Out by Unbeaten Oxnard in Channel League Opener

The opening of Channel League play was rough for the defending champion San Marcos boys basketball team. The Royals ran up against a strong, experienced Oxnard squad and got blown out, 74-33, on Tuesday night at the Thunderhut. Oxnard’s aggressive pressing defense disrupted San Marcos’ rhythm and forced several turnovers,...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Robert Sulnick: Climate Change Requires a Global Revolution

Media are a constant presence in our lives. In the United States, the average time spent on traditional media is 5½ hours, internet use 147 minutes per day, plus reading newspapers the old-fashioned way. After the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27), it’s become clear that individuals, local environmental...
SANTA BARBARA, CA

