How To Install Butcher Block Countertops
Wooden counters add depth and natural flair to your kitchen. Here's how to install butcher block countertops. Butcher block countertops are a beautiful, durable and affordable option. Most big box home improvement stores sell them, and they're DIYable with a few basic woodworking tools and skills. I like them for...
Guide To Waterproofing Basement Walls
Because they’re below grade and close to the water table, basements tend to be damp. That can be a major issue for anyone hoping to finish their basement, because drywall, flooring and interior paint all perform poorly in damp conditions. It’s a problem even for those who leave their...
Can You Add a Basement To a House?
My immediate reaction to the question of whether you can add a basement to an existing home was “No way!” It’s not the first time I’ve been wrong, though. Not even the first time today. Turns out, adding a basement involves an incredible amount of work...
Woman horrified when she learns the free television she picked up from the side of the road is filled with earwigs
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I drove past the old television set on the way to work. There was a simple cardboard sign on the television upon which someone had written my favorite word in block letters: FREE.
How To Declutter a Room in 3 Easy Steps
Do you let your mail and magazines pile up? Has your kitchen junk drawer expanded to two or more drawers? That black hole of a closet could probably use some attention, too. Once something goes in, it never comes out. Decluttering living spaces tops countless New Year’s resolution and spring-cleaning...
What Kind of Christmas Cactus Is That?
There’s a classic Christmas movie from the 1970s that begins with a Great Depression-era mom marveling at her blooming Christmas cactus. Her daughter asks, “How can a plant know it’s Christmas?”. The Christmas cactus has long been a popular holiday plant and is still popular today. But...
Can You Remove Snow From the Driveway Without a Shovel?
As a kid, I once made a snowman after a heavy snowstorm. The snow from the driveway was wet and rolled into balls beautifully. After putting the corncob pipe under the snowman’s carrot nose, I realized much of the driveway surface was clear and the remaining patches were melting in the sun. My dad smiled through the front room window.
Can Mold in the Basement Affect Upstairs?
Did you know mold in your basement can affect the upstairs living areas of your home? It can. Should you be concerned? What can you do about mold in your basement? I talked with Michael Rubino, author of The Mold Medic: an Expert’s Guide on Mold Removal and founder of HomeCleanse, to answer these important questions.
Vintage Floor Tile Ideas
These designs in the kitchen, bathrooms and beyond showcase the character, craftsmanship and timeless appeal of vintage floor tile. Can you believe this gorgeous 1920s tile floor lay hidden under generic beige tile?. The restoration was a long process for @gemcityhome. She salvaged as much of the original tile as...
How To Restore a Hardwood Deck
It's possible to restore a deck and preserve the rich color tones of the hardwood. Here's how to do it!.
What Is Grout? What To Know
You’ve probably heard of grout, but do you actually know what it is or does? This unsung hero of the tiling world might lack the excitement and visual appeal of the tiles themselves, but it also provides the backbone for any floor or wall being tiled. By taking some time to learn about grout, you’ll be able to gain further mastery over the craft of tilework.
How To Drain a Pool
Imagine opening the tap and watching those thousands of gallons of in-ground pool water drain away. What a costly, wasteful undertaking, right? Fortunately for most pool owners, completely draining an in-ground pool is something they’ll never have to do. But for in-ground pool owners in cold climates, partial draining...
How To Test Sump Pumps
Sump pumps are low-profile home protection heroes. They may not be as costly as a furnace or used as often as a refrigerator, but they’re an essential part of keeping your home safe and dry. As such, the sump pump should be part of your regular home inspection ritual.
How To Start Decluttering When It Feels Overwhelming
We’ve all been there. The mountains of mail, the overstuffed closet. From tools to toys, clutter just becomes part of the background. Even the neatest among us accumulates a lot of stuff. When do we do something about it?. “I think you know in your gut that it’s time...
How Long Do Sump Pumps Last?
To myself and my neighbors in arid California, people with enough rainfall and a high enough water table to need a sump pump seem fortunate. My friend who lives in the Detroit area would disagree. His sump pump stopped working while the family was out of town, and they returned...
What Is German Smear?
Brick offers permanence and security unmatched by other building materials. It’s no wonder we choose brick so frequently to construct our homes. If you’ve smartly invested in a beautiful brick facade, get used to looking at it for a long time. Brick exteriors, unlike siding material like wood, can easily last 100 years or more, according to the International Association of Certified Home Inspectors.
Phone Charging Just Got a Whole Lot More Festive with This Christmas Lights Charging Cable
You might be thinking I already have a functioning phone charger and...
Honda To Stop Manufacturing All Gas Powered Lawn Mowers
Honda announced in early October that it will no longer manufacture new gas-powered lawn mowers, signaling the end of an era in lawn care. As battery technology rapidly advances, electric-powered lawn care is trending up in a major way— and its gas-powered counterparts might be on their way out.
The House from “A Christmas Story” Is Up For Sale
Have you ever dreamed of owning a famous movie house? If so, now’s your opportunity to make it happen! The house from the fan-favorite holiday movie A Christmas Story recently hit the market in Cleveland, Ohio. The 1895 Clapboard-style home where Ralphie Parker and his family resided even comes equipped with the iconic leg lamp. Talk about owning a piece of movie history!
How and Why To Keep a Garden Journal
A few days ago, I unearthed a printed spreadsheet showing all the plants in my garden in 2003. Going through the list, I solved a couple of mysteries about some plants whose variety names I’d forgotten. I’m so happy to have found this list. and will be adding it to my garden journal, the ongoing record of my garden.
