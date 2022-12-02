ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Handyman

Comments / 86

Braindead Biden's Worst Nightmare
3d ago

Easily. I do it several times every year. Alot of times with more snow that's on this driveway.. Important thing is that you need to get it shoveled off before it gets driven on so it doesn't get packed down.

Reply(2)
13
THE MISSILE
3d ago

Park a Tesla in the driveway probably get on fire and melt everything down to the concrete

Reply
29
The Seeker
3d ago

I've got both a Ford truck with a plow and a John Deere Gator side by side with a plow. For light snow, I use a squeegee like you use on a wet garage floor that works great.

Reply
5
Related
Family Handyman

Tips for How To Remove Ice From Your Windshield

If you’re a diligent DIYer who lives where temperatures drop below freezing, you’ve undoubtedly experienced more than your share of winter driving. One of the simplest but most important aspects of safe driving involves removing ice from your windshield. Sounds easy enough, but don’t be fooled: Removing ice...
Family Handyman

How Much Does Snow Removal Cost?

Every year, as falling snow replaces falling leaves, homeowners have to decide whether they want to clear their driveways and sidewalks on their own or pay for a professional service. Price is only one consideration when deciding whether to hire a snow removal service. But for most of us, it’s...
Family Handyman

How To Install Ice-Proof Rain Gutters

Ice accumulation on your roof can be a major problem over a long winter. Learn how to install ice-proof rain gutters and rest easy. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
technewstoday.com

How to Properly Clean Flat Screen TV

If you’ve had a TV for years, there are probably dust or dirt particles on your TV screen. Or did you recently have food spilled on the screen? When it’s an urgent case, it’s easy to resort to any cleaning agent you have at home, which can, in turn, do more harm instead of good.
Outsider.com

Yellowstone National Park Bison Has Full-on Meltdown in Front of Snowcoach: VIDEO

We’ve warned folks time and again: while visiting Yellowstone National Park, be sure to keep your distance from the park’s largest and most powerful resident—the bison. Weighing as much as a full ton and reaching six feet tall, these massive grazers have deadly curved horns and can run at speeds of 35 miles per hour. The point of all these stats? The following video—which shows a mature bison having a complete meltdown in the snow in front of a snowcoach—is going to absolutely make you fall in love with Yellowstone’s bison. So, no matter how cute this fuzzy giant is, resist the urge to pet the fluffy cows.
TEXAS STATE
buckinghamshirelive.com

Coffee grounds and mowing among 'secrets' to keep your grass green this winter

Proud homeowners are being urged to keep on top of garden maintenance this winter to keep their grass looking green and healthy. The outdoor experts at GardenBuildingsDirect.co.uk have revealed the secret ways to make your garden stand out from the crowd with its pristine grass. Winter weather can create a...
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis residents left fuming, and freezing, after Xcel Energy cut power for hours on frigid day

MINNEAPOLIS – Hundreds of south Minneapolis residents hunkered down without heat for nearly eight hours Wednesday after their power was turned off – on purpose.The Cannons are just two of more than 600 people who were left in the cold. Gerald Cannon says he and his wife were told their power would be off for three hours, starting at 10 a.m. But instead, it went off an hour early."When we called Xcel, they said that it would be on at one o'clock. We sat around, waited. One o'clock came. No electricity," he said. "But we kept getting the runaround from...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
natureworldnews.com

Black Sprinkles on Yellowstone Snow Not Poppy Seeds, National Park Explains

Snow in Yellowstone has black sprinkles, according to witnesses. The National Park's representatives clarify that these are not poppy seeds. But they certainly look the part!. On Facebook, Yellowstone National Park shared a photo that looks like someone dropped all the poppy seeds from their bagel on top of a snowy patch. Others compared the minute black flecks that were dispersed throughout the snow to pepper.
Family Handyman

Family Handyman

41K+
Followers
4K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The Family Handyman empowers DIYers to maintain and improve their homes, with inspiring projects, expert advice and clear, step-by-step instructions.

 https://www.familyhandyman.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy