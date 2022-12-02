Read full article on original website
Grant money awarded to several small and minority businesses in Lima
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Turning a great idea into a successful business is the whole mindset of the Walter C. Potts Entrepreneur Center. The organization provides leadership and support for those starting up a business in the Lima/Allen County area, especially those that are minority and women-owned. "Understand that it's...
Area Agency on Aging 3 holds roundtable to discuss lack of workers
Lima, OH (WLIO) - For some in our region, the labor shortage has more serious consequences than waiting longer for a fast-food order. The Area Agency on Aging 3 held their Direct-Care Workforce Shortage Roundtable on Tuesday, December 6th, to discuss the causes, effects, and potential solutions to the lack of care providers in their PASSPORT program. Prior to the pandemic, there were about 20 seniors on the waiting list for an aide, but that number is now over 200. Care managers spoke to the group about several individuals in their caseloads who are unable to care for themselves but cannot find a care provider.
Equestrian Therapy Program celebrating 40 years, putting together new programs
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Lima Rotary Club getting an update on the work that is going on at Fasset Farm. The executive director of the Equestrian Therapy Program spoke on the services that they provide for their students with disabilities, and they've been putting together new programs that they will be offering at the farm in the near future.
OSU Lima holds blood drive for American Red Cross
Allen County, OH (WLIO) - December is a busy month, with obligations like final exams and holiday preparation, but many still find time to do something to help others. Ohio State Lima held their quarterly Red Cross blood drive. Students, faculty, and members of the community were invited to come donate blood on campus. Usually, these drives bring in between 20-50 donors. There is always a need for blood, but during the holiday season, increased traveling causes more traffic collisions, and some people may be too busy to remember to donate blood.
Renovations at the Allen County Regional Planning Commission building underway
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The Allen County Regional Planning Commission is making some big changes at their office in downtown Lima. Over the next week, workers will be removing the awning that has seen damage over the years, and work will be done to restore historic aspects of building, including revealing street-facing windows that have been covered up for decades.
Lima City Council looking to vote on pandemic bonuses for certain city employees
Lima, OH (WLIO) - Lima City Council are expected to vote if certain city employees will be able to receive a one-time discretionary bonus for doing essential work during the pandemic. Last week, council met to clarify some language in the ordnance in which employees would be able to get the $1,000 bonus. According to city officials under the requirements that have been set, there are approximately between 250 and 300 employees that would qualify for the bonus. The total amount will not exceed $420,000.
Lima City Council Places City Employee COVID-19 Bonus Ordinance on Second Reading
Lima City Council held their second to last regular meeting of the year earlier Monday evening in Council Chambers. On Monday, councilors placed Ordinance 240-22 on second reading, which would authorize the city auditor to pay eligible city employees who worked during the COVID-19 Pandemic in 2020 a one-time discretionary bonus of $1,000. This comes after Lima City Council met last Monday, November 28th, for a "council of the whole" session where councilors asked for language clarification on how many employees would receive the bonus. After Monday's meeting, Your Hometown Stations talked with Lima City Council President John Nixon on where things stand.
Delphos Canal Museum invites people to come "Celebrate Christmas"
Delphos, OH (WLIO) - The Delphos Canal Museum invites people to check out the “Colors of Christmas.” Their annual Celebrate Christmas display has been going on for about 24 years now. There are close to 80 trees and over one hundred decorations to help brighten your holiday spirit. The trees are decorated by local businesses, organizations, and residents with the theme “Colors of Christmas. While the trees are eye-catching, it’s the permanent historical displays that give people a peek into the past of Delphos and the surrounding area.
Children's Hometown Holiday weekend wraps up with Breakfast with Santa
Wapakoneta, OH (WLIO) - The Children’s Hometown Holiday wrapped up the weekend full of activities with their annual Breakfast with Santa. The Wapakoneta Knights of Columbus has been hosting the free breakfast for around five years and they serve between 600 and 700 people. Kids were able to sit and talk to Santa and get their pictures taken with one of the characters that were walking around. Plus, they could also take part in a coloring contest or get their face painted themselves. Members of the Knights of Columbus are glad they could help event organizer Elaine Poppe make some holiday memories for some local kids.
Robert Miller Now Competent to Stand Trial for 2019 Pandora-Gilboa School Threat
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - A man who was deemed incompetent but is restorable to stand trial back in August of 2019 was back in the Allen County Common Pleas Court on Monday for another competency hearing. Judge Jeffrey Reed deemed Robert Miller, who threatened to blow up the Pandora-Gilboa...
Jourdyn Rawlins receives 10 to 15 years in prison for one count of rape
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A Lima man finds out how many years he will be behind bars as he is sentenced on one count of rape. Jourdyn Rawlins, who was 19 at the time of the offense, will spend 10 to 15 years in prison which is the mandatory sentence for the offense set by law. Common Pleas Court Judge Terri Kohlrieser also advised him that upon release he will have 5 years of post-release control. Rawlins was found guilty by a jury back in October that he forced himself on a female while they were alone in his home.
Tarockis Greer maintains his innocence during sentencing in Allen County Common Pleas Court
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - An Allen County Common Pleas Judge says a Lima man will serve his sentence on a 4-count indictment consecutively. Tarockis Greer will spend, at the minimum, 26 years in prison for his part in an apparent robbery in the 1600 of West Wayne Street in July of 2021. Greer was indicted on 4-counts that included aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, felonious assault along with firearms specifications. The prosecution asked the judge for the maximum penalty and Greer maintains he is innocent.
Crime Stoppers still looking for tips on whereabouts of Leroy Page
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Crime Stoppers is looking for information on the whereabouts of a Lima man who was involved in a home invasion and assault the last weekend of October. 32-year-old Leroy "Knowledge" Page is facing a felonious assault charge after running from police and forcing his way...
A Lima teen was shot in rural Auglaize Co. early Sunday morning
Auglaize Co, OH (WLIO) - According to the Auglaize County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called out to Salem Township, which is the northwestern part of the county, at 12:48 am. Sunday for a reported shooting. There they found 18-year-old Brandon Fleming with a gunshot wound. The extent of his injuries was not released, but he was transported to Mercy Health-St. Rita for treatment. The shooting is still under investigation, and the sheriff's office is not releasing any other details about the location of where the incident happened or about potential suspects in the shooting at this time.
Tysheen Polk Sentenced to Prison for Felonious Assault at J's Pub
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - A man involved in a fight outside of J's Pub earlier this year was sentenced Monday at the Allen County Common Pleas Court. Tysheen Polk received a guilty verdict for 1 count of felonious assault to the second degree after beating Bradin Fischer-Jones in the parking lot of J's. In court, the prosecution played multiple videos posted on Facebook that shows Polk, while wearing an ankle monitor for a previous sentencing, attacking the victim and forcibly stomping near the victim's head resulting in multiple facial fractures and bodily harm. Judge Terri Kohlrieser sentenced Polk to a 5 to 7.5 year prison term.
Trial date set for the re-trial of Kenneth Cobb
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The re-trial date has been set for a Lima man found guilty on an assault charge. Kenneth Cobb will be back in court for his jury trial starting on February 27th of 2023. He filed his appeal for a re-trial back in 2020 after he was found guilty of felonious assault with a gun and having a weapon under disability.
A Findlay man indicted for attempted murder
Findlay, OH (WLIO) - A Findlay man has been charged with attempted murder for allegedly severely beating a woman last month. 42-year-old Brandon Treece was indicted by a Hancock County Grand Jury on the charges of attempted murder and felonious assault. According to the police incident report, officers responded to an assault call on November 18th, where a woman came to the door with injuries to her face. She was taken to the hospital. She named Treece as the person that hurt her and he may have a machete. Officers arrested Treece at another residence. He is currently in the Hancock County Jail.
