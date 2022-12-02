ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

fintechnexus.com

LatAm app Trii raises $3 million

Colombian fintech Trii announced they raised $3 million from Bancolombia. According to the company, this new funding will allow them to expand their operations in three key countries in the region. Trii describes its offering as an app that simplifies buying and selling shares in LatAm stock exchanges. Trii allows...
Fortune

Ken Griffin warns U.S. faces ‘immediate Great Depression’ if China seizes Taiwan’s semiconductor industry

Citadel CEO Ken Griffin at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum on Tuesday in Singapore, where he addressed Taiwan and U.S-China tensions over semiconductors. Citadel CEO Ken Griffin worries about America’s dependence on Taiwan’s semiconductor industry and that U.S. restrictions on selling advanced computer chips to China could make invading Taiwan more tempting to Beijing.
Washington Examiner

China and Russia creeping further into West as major Latin American nations reject the US

Soon after Brazil’s leftist former president, Luiz Inácio “Lula” da Silva, secured a non-consecutive third term in October, the White House rushed to embrace the incoming government. With the addition of Brazil, a new bloc of Latin American countries that were once reliable U.S. partners will now be governed by presidents determined to expand ties with China, Russia, and Iran.
Phone Arena

The Dutch are tired of helping the U.S. block China from buying advanced chipmaking gear

While China wants to be self-sufficient when it comes to the production of chips, the U.S. has come up with ways to prevent this from taking place. One way that the U.S. has accomplished this is by pressuring the Netherlands to prevent Dutch firm ASML from shipping its most advanced lithography machines to China. These large and expensive machines are necessary when it comes to the production of cutting-edge chips.
Reuters

Russia considers setting oil price floor in response to G7 - Bloomberg News

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Russia is considering setting a price floor for its international oil sales as a response to a cap imposed by G7 nations, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday. Moscow is considering either imposing a fixed price for the nation's barrels, or stipulating maximum discounts to international benchmarks at which they can be sold, the report added, citing two officials familiar with the plan.
ceoworld.biz

Wealthiest People in Brazil (December 6, 2022)

As of December 6, 2022, Jorge Paulo Lemann was the wealthiest man in Brazil, with an estimated net worth of 15.8 billion U.S. dollars, followed by Marcel Herrmann Telles (No. 2, $10.7 billion), Carlos Alberto Sicupira (No. 3, $8.8 billion); and Safra Siblings (No. 4, $7.4 billion). Eduardo Saverin is...
kalkinemedia.com

UPDATE 1-Grupo Mexico in advanced talks for Citi's Banamex - Bloomberg News

(Adds details from report, background on sale and Citi response) Dec 5 (Reuters) - Tycoon German Larrea's conglomerate Grupo Mexico SAB is in advanced talks to acquire Citigroup's Mexican retail bank Banamex, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing people with knowledge of the matter. The mining giant is trying to...
Axios

Oil crisis averted as Russian crude gets price-capped

A few months ago, it was a glimmer in the eyes of some U.S. economic diplomacy wonks. Now, a price cap on Russian oil — imposed by U.S. and European allies to try to throttle revenues to Russia — is a reality. Driving the news: The cap, agreed...
WGAU

Asia stocks lower as China scales back many COVID curbs

Shares fell in Asia on Wednesday with Hong Kong's benchmark down more than 2% even as Beijing announced it was drastically scaling back its "zero-COVID" policies, shifting away from trying to isolate every single case. The Hang Seng index in Hong Kong fell 2.5% to 18,949.24 and the Shanghai Composite...
Reuters

Asia shares bank on eventual China opening; oil gains

SYDNEY, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Asian shares extended their rally on Monday as investors hoped steps to unwind pandemic restrictions in China would eventually brighten the outlook for global growth and commodity demand, nudging the dollar down against the yuan.

