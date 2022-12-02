Read full article on original website
The Modern Faces of Homelessness
It’s easy to forget that the lump under the blanket at the Depot Park pavilion is a person. After all, we’ve been conditioned to accept that the easiest way to deal with the homeless is to turn a blind eye. Walk past. Don’t make eye contact or they might try to talk to you, as if that would be the worst thing in the world.
Montana Airports Ranked Among the Worst in US for Long Layovers
Everybody knows that flying out of Montana is expensive. One of the few times I miss not living in or near a metropolis is when it's time to book airfare. Flying anywhere from Montana usually costs a fortune. Even a somewhat less costly flight out of Bozeman is much more expensive than departing from Denver or Salt Lake. And while flights out of Montana are pricey, it turns out that having a long layover in Big Sky Country is also a not-so-great experience, according to a recent report.
Pursuit of Kalispell armed robbery suspect ends in Lake County
Law enforcement was involved in the pursuit of a Kalispell armed robbery suspect and stolen vehicle on Sunday night.
Bail Reduction Denied for Whitefish Man Accused of Attacking, Restraining Woman
A Flathead County District Court judge has denied a request for a bail reduction by Dylan Thomas Baker, a 48-year-old Whitefish man accused of attacking his ex-girlfriend, restraining her with duct tape in a basement and threatening to kill her in December 2021. In denying the motion, Judge Amy Eddy...
Former Gov. Racicot: “We’ve got to fix this”
Backed by a wall plastered with Democratic banners from five counties, former Republican Gov. Marc Racicot offered a lesson in civics and civility recently at the Sanders County Fairgrounds 4-H Pavilion in Plains. Introduced as “a person who blends character, policy and political prowess,” Racicot has an impressive personal and political resume. He was born in Thompson Falls, grew up in Libby, graduated from Carroll College in Helena and earned a law degree from the University of Montana. He served in the JAG Corps in Germany for three years before returning home to work as deputy county attorney in Missoula and...
Crews rescue 4 horses from frozen pond south of Kalispell
MISSOULA, Mont. — It took a community effort to rescue four horses from a frozen pond near Patrick Creek south of Kalispell on Monday. Upon arrival, South Kalispell Fire Department crews found the four horses had fallen through the pond's ice. Staff from Rebecca Farm, along with crews from...
Horses saved after falling through the ice in Flathead County
Four horses were saved after falling through the ice in the Patrick Creek area near Kalispell on Monday afternoon.
Robbery suspects arrested in Elmo after high speed chase
MISSOULA, Mont. — Lake County Sheriff Don Bell confirms robbery suspects were taken into custody after a high speed chase that ended in the Elmo area at around 2 a.m. A combination of officers from various angencies helped in the arrest. The chase originated in Flathead County, and the...
Home "total loss" following weekend fire near Kalispell
Firefighters responded to a house fire southwest of Kalispell Sunday afternoon that quickly spread throughout the structure.
FWP northwest Montana citizen advisory committee to meet Nov. 28
The Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks Region 1 Citizen Advisory Committee will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28 at the FWP office in Kalispell. The 18-member committee typically meets five or six times a year in Kalispell to discuss a variety of fish, wildlife, natural resource, and outdoor recreation issues in northwest Montana. At the Nov. 28 meeting, citizen advisors will receive a presentation on the agency’s priorities for the upcoming Legislative session and discuss with local lawmakers who are invited to the meeting. The citizen committee is a general advisory committee that provides input and feedback to FWP on diverse issues, from wildlife and fisheries management to access, state parks, outdoor recreation and law enforcement. The committee is designed to have a membership that represents a variety of northwest Montana communities and natural resource interests. FWP has these committees in every region of the state, and all meetings are open to the public. Learn more at https://fwp.mt.gov/aboutfwp/commission-councils-committees.
Flooding closes Flathead Lake Brewing Company in Bigfork
A burst pipe that caused a flood on Wednesday night has closed the Flathead Lake Brewing Company in Bigfork.
Several rounds of snow in the days ahead; travel impacts
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY from 11 PM this evening until 11 PM Tuesday for the West Glacier Region. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY from 11 PM this evening until 11 PM Tuesday for the Potomac/Seeley Lake Region. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches from Seeley Lake to Condon, with 8 to 14 inches across the Mission and Swan Mountains. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches for the Highway 200 and I-90 corridors.
Blackfeet law enforcement looking for 21-year-old last seen wearing hospital scrubs and socks
BROWNING, Mont. - Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services is asking for help in locating Aaron Wells. Wells, 21, was last seen wearing hospital scrubs and socks. No further details have been released at this time. If you know the whereabouts of Wells, you are asked to please contact Blackfeet Law Enforcement...
Victim testifies at man's sentencing for stealing cash and pot
A local man accused of stealing cash, marijuana and pipes from a Trego garage in January was sentenced on Monday, Nov. 21, in Lincoln County District Court. Quentin Travis Henry Fish, 19, pleaded guilty on Oct. 3 to felony theft and misdemeanor criminal mischief. A charge of aggravated burglary was dismissed as part of a plea deal. On Monday, District Judge Matt Cuffe gave Fish a 3-year deferred sentence on the felony theft charge and a six-month suspended sentence on the mischief charge. He was also ordered to pay $3,000 in restitution for a steel door he damaged during the theft. Cuffe...
Area man sentenced for drug conviction
A Columbia Falls man facing drug charges in Lincoln County after a traffic stop in June near Fortine pleaded guilty and was sentenced on Monday, Nov. 7. Jasper Marten Howell, 45, pleaded guilty in district court to misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. A charge of felony possession of dangerous drugs was dismissed as a result of a plea agreement. Howell appeared on video from the Recovery Centers of Montana in Columbia Falls for his arraignment earlier this summer. But Howell was in court when Flathead County District Judge Amy Eddy gave him a 6-month suspended sentence. He received credit for spending 14...
Earthquake rattles Western Montana
MISSOULA, Mont. — The U.S. Geological Survey is reporting a 3.7 magnitude earthquake occurred at 6:47 a.m. four kilometers northeast of Ravalli, Montana. Viewers in the Charlo area have reported that they felt shaking for about a minute. NBC Montana will update this story as more information becomes available.
