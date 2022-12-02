Read full article on original website
Related
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Talks: Economist Peter Rupert Says Santa Barbara Retail ‘Fell off the Map’
Santa Barbara County planners and elected officials over-estimated cannabis tax revenues. Retail sales are up in Ventura, and at their lowest point in Santa Barbara since 1990s. And we are headed for a recession. These were some of the points made by Peter Rupert, the executive director of the Economic...
Noozhawk
2 Injured When SUV Plunges Off Roadway in Mountains Above Santa Barbara
Two people were taken to the hospital Monday night after their vehicle plunged over the side of East Camino Cielo in the mountains above Santa Barbara, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. Emergency personnel were dispatched at about 7:30 p.m. to East Camino Cielo near Painted Cave Road,...
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Boys Soccer Falls to Buena in League Opener, 1-0
The Santa Barbara boys soccer team lost its Channel League opener to Pacifica, 1-0, on Tuesday night at home. The winning goal came after a Pacifica player tracked a long ball along the sideline, beat a Santa Barbara defender and crossed the ball to a teammate for the finish. “I...
Noozhawk
Hotel Project with 66 Units Proposed for Multiple Lots on Santa Barbara’s State Street
Goodbye housing, hello hotel. Jim Knell, founder and chairman of SIMA Management Company, has proposed a 66-unit hotel along State and Ortega streets in downtown Santa Barbara. The project replaces a previous proposal to build apartments at the site. "Although it was our goal to build housing, with the affordable...
Noozhawk
Goleta Council, Community Recognize Roger Aceves for 16 Years of Service to City
The Goleta City Council recognized longtime City Councilman Roger Aceves during his last regular City Council meeting Tuesday evening as he finishes out his term. Aceves served on the City Council for 16 years. He was first elected in 2006, and he served as mayor in 2009 and again in 2012.
Noozhawk
Laura Capps ‘Can’t Wait to Get to Work’ as She Joins Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors
From Washington, D.C., to the Santa Barbara Unified school board, Laura Capps has dedicated her career to public service by working in government, on campaigns and for nonprofit organizations. She ran unopposed and was elected to the Second District seat on the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors in June,...
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Girls Lose Channel League Opener to Buena, 53-25
The Santa Barbara girls struggled at home Tuesday, losing a 53-25 Channel League game to Buena. “Our turnovers consistently hurt us, as well as a general lack of patience on offense and shots,” Dons coach Andrew Butcher said. “Missed free throws were also an issue.”. The Dons fall...
Noozhawk
County Supervisors to Consider Fee Hikes for Camping, Sports Fields, Facility Rentals
The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors will consider raising fees for camping and event rentals during its Tuesday meeting, with the Community Services Department proposing increases to 54 parks-related fees. Increasing the fees would help offset operational costs and make charges more consistent with competing facilities, according to county...
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Girls Soccer Beaten by Pacifica, 3-0
A banged-up Santa Barbara High girls soccer team lost to Pacifica, 3-0, in a Channel League opener on Tuesday in Oxnard. The Dons lost a key player when Augustine Wooten went down with an injury early in the game, reported coach Willie Sims. "That forced us to make some adjustments to a team already with injuries."
Noozhawk
Ron Fink: Failing Grades; Lompoc Unified School District Will Fix It
A couple of weeks ago I noted that “The latest Standardized Test Results showed that 79 percent of the Lompoc Unified School District students could not meet Common Core statewide standards in math or English Language Arts (ELA) and Literacy.”. It gets worse. Apparently LUSD knew that something was...
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Leads All-Channel League Girls Volleyball With 3 First-Team Players, Coach of Year
The Santa Barbara High girls volleyball team placed three players on the All-Channel League first team, and Kristin Hempy was recognized as the Coach of the Year. Senior outside hitter Shae Delany, senior setter/hitter Gracie Meinzer and sophomore middle Nicole Schuetz were named to the eight-player first team. They led the Dons to the league championship.
Noozhawk
San Marcos Blown Out by Unbeaten Oxnard in Channel League Opener
The opening of Channel League play was rough for the defending champion San Marcos boys basketball team. The Royals ran up against a strong, experienced Oxnard squad and got blown out, 74-33, on Tuesday night at the Thunderhut. Oxnard’s aggressive pressing defense disrupted San Marcos’ rhythm and forced several turnovers,...
Noozhawk
Robert Sulnick: Climate Change Requires a Global Revolution
Media are a constant presence in our lives. In the United States, the average time spent on traditional media is 5½ hours, internet use 147 minutes per day, plus reading newspapers the old-fashioned way. After the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27), it’s become clear that individuals, local environmental...
Noozhawk
Carpinteria Girls Shut Out La Reina 2-0; Laguna Blanca Beats Dunn 4-1
A goal and an assist from freshman Evelyn Lara led the Carpinteria girls to a 2-0 road win against La Reina Tuesday. The teams played a 0-0 first half, both getting multiple chances. In the second half, a combination play with sophomore Keilly Hernadez to forward Lara led to Lara’s...
Noozhawk
San Marcos Girls Can’t Make Up First-Half Deficit, Lose at Oxnard
San Marcos dropped a 68-54 girls basketball decision at Oxnard in a Channel League opener on Tuesday night. Michelle Arellanes scored 14 points and Ellie Monson has 12 to lead the Royals. "The girls played a very tough, well-coached team in Oxnard," said San Marcos coach Tiffany Simms. "We struggled...
Noozhawk
Luke Zuffelato Goes Off for 40 Points in Santa Barbara Win Over Buena in Channel Opener
Sophomore Luke Zuffelato shot the lights out for the Santa Barbara High boys basketball team, pouring in 40 points in an 87-77 win over Buena in a Channel League opener on Monday at J.R. Richards Gym. It was a career high for Zuffelato, who has scored 20 or more points...
Noozhawk
Quick Goal Gets San Marcos Going in 5-2 Boys Soccer Win Over Rio Mesa
San Marcos scored less than a minute into the match and rolled to a 5-2 win over visiting Rio Mesa in a Channel League boys soccer opener on Tuesday night at Warkentine Stadium. Junior Easton Rose won a head ball to sophomore Jose Ramirez and he slipped a pass to...
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara High’s Luke Zuffelato, Dayzia Mendoza Honored as Athletes of the Week
Basketball players Luke Zuffelato and Dayzia Mendoza of Santa Barbara High were named the Athletes of the Week at Monday's Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table Press Luncheon at Harry's Plaza Cafe. Zuffelato has scored 20 or more points in all six Santa Barbara boys basketball games this season. Last week,...
Noozhawk
2 Local Girls Volleyball, 4 Boys Water Polo Players Earn All-CIF Honors
Two local girls volleyball players and four boys water polo players were named to All CIF-Southern Section teams on Monday. Santa Barbara High outside hitter Shae Delany was selected to the All-CIF Division 4 squad. The senior led the Dons to the Channel League championship and the division quarterfinals. Bishop...
Noozhawk
Talon Trumble Honored as Carpinteria’s Recipient of Phil Womble Ethics in Sports Award
As the oldest of six siblings, Carpinteria High’s Talon Trumble was already thrust into a leadership role before he stepped on campus. “Everything we do, he’s always the leader,” said football coach Mario Robinson of his junior quarterback. “He’s always in front, pushes his team and gives positive reinforcement.”
Comments / 0