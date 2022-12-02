ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
Noozhawk

Santa Barbara Boys Soccer Falls to Buena in League Opener, 1-0

The Santa Barbara boys soccer team lost its Channel League opener to Pacifica, 1-0, on Tuesday night at home. The winning goal came after a Pacifica player tracked a long ball along the sideline, beat a Santa Barbara defender and crossed the ball to a teammate for the finish. “I...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Santa Barbara Girls Lose Channel League Opener to Buena, 53-25

The Santa Barbara girls struggled at home Tuesday, losing a 53-25 Channel League game to Buena. “Our turnovers consistently hurt us, as well as a general lack of patience on offense and shots,” Dons coach Andrew Butcher said. “Missed free throws were also an issue.”. The Dons fall...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Santa Barbara Girls Soccer Beaten by Pacifica, 3-0

A banged-up Santa Barbara High girls soccer team lost to Pacifica, 3-0, in a Channel League opener on Tuesday in Oxnard. The Dons lost a key player when Augustine Wooten went down with an injury early in the game, reported coach Willie Sims. "That forced us to make some adjustments to a team already with injuries."
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Ron Fink: Failing Grades; Lompoc Unified School District Will Fix It

A couple of weeks ago I noted that “The latest Standardized Test Results showed that 79 percent of the Lompoc Unified School District students could not meet Common Core statewide standards in math or English Language Arts (ELA) and Literacy.”. It gets worse. Apparently LUSD knew that something was...
LOMPOC, CA
Noozhawk

Santa Barbara Leads All-Channel League Girls Volleyball With 3 First-Team Players, Coach of Year

The Santa Barbara High girls volleyball team placed three players on the All-Channel League first team, and Kristin Hempy was recognized as the Coach of the Year. Senior outside hitter Shae Delany, senior setter/hitter Gracie Meinzer and sophomore middle Nicole Schuetz were named to the eight-player first team. They led the Dons to the league championship.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

San Marcos Blown Out by Unbeaten Oxnard in Channel League Opener

The opening of Channel League play was rough for the defending champion San Marcos boys basketball team. The Royals ran up against a strong, experienced Oxnard squad and got blown out, 74-33, on Tuesday night at the Thunderhut. Oxnard’s aggressive pressing defense disrupted San Marcos’ rhythm and forced several turnovers,...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Robert Sulnick: Climate Change Requires a Global Revolution

Media are a constant presence in our lives. In the United States, the average time spent on traditional media is 5½ hours, internet use 147 minutes per day, plus reading newspapers the old-fashioned way. After the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27), it’s become clear that individuals, local environmental...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

San Marcos Girls Can’t Make Up First-Half Deficit, Lose at Oxnard

San Marcos dropped a 68-54 girls basketball decision at Oxnard in a Channel League opener on Tuesday night. Michelle Arellanes scored 14 points and Ellie Monson has 12 to lead the Royals. "The girls played a very tough, well-coached team in Oxnard," said San Marcos coach Tiffany Simms. "We struggled...
SANTA BARBARA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy