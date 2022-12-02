Read full article on original website
CS:GO caster calls out Cloud9 for trying to ‘scapegoat’ one player
Cloud9 is set to remove its support CS:GO player Timofey “interz” Yakushin, according to recent reports following their elimination in the IEM Rio Major quarterfinals in November. Overall, the community seems divided about this roster change, but caster Mohan “launders” Govindasamy is completely against it.
Vici Gaming boots 3 members from Dota 2 roster after poor regional performance
China as a Dota 2 region has been on a decline in recent years. Vici Gaming, a prominent organization that even has a TI win under its belt, couldn’t make it through the most recent Last Chance Qualifiers—and missing the event called for roster changes. Vici has decided...
Chamber’s incredible usage stats before VALORANT Patch 5.12 show why he needs to change
VALORANT Patch 5.12 is one of the most impactful patches to date, with 14 different agents receiving balance changes to their abilities, ranging from price changes to significant reworks. Surely the most anticipated and sweeping changes will be to Chamber, who’s set to receive a complete overhaul to his Rendezvous teleport, drastic changes to his Trademark utililty, and nerfs to both Headhunter and his Tour de Force ultimate.
Jankos lists 3 LEC teams who will almost certainly reign supreme next season
In the eyes of Marcin “Jankos” Jankowski, three teams will be strongest in the coming 2022 LEC season. In a recent stream, the jungler listed three teams he considers the most formidable contenders for the European throne next year. This was excluding Heretics, for whom Jankos will reportedly play in 2023. G2 Esports, KOI, and Team Vitality will be the teams to watch next season according to the Polish jungler.
What is Swiftplay? VALORANT’s new short match game mode explained
VALORANT developers Riot Games has introduced a new game mode to its FPS title to entice quick action while maintaining the core fundamentals. The new mode, dubbed “Swiftplay,” is set to be introduced with the release of VALORANT Patch 5.12, which will be beta tested and monitored by Riot. The beta will remain live until Tuesday, Jan. 10 next year.
Here are all the changes to League of Legends’ ranked system in 2023
Welcome to the new year, League of Legends fans. Riot Games has revealed a whole gamut of changes headed to the game, including some major adjustments to the ranked climb. Since the introduction of ranked play, there has always traditionally been one full season for ranked play with a reset at the end of the year. Additionally, players were forced to play through full best-of-five series to promote between tiers as a final test to earn a place in a higher rank. But in 2023, the developers are changing things to ensure that players always have goals to achieve throughout the year.
How TFT Set 8 Anvil and Boss Battles work
Riot Games has replaced the Treasure Dragons in Teamfight Tactics with Boss Battles, providing players with an Armory at multiple Stages that can contain a variety of goodies to finish out an end-game comp. Featured in TFT Set Eight is a new system mechanic called Boss Battles. These PvE fights...
All Fortnite Twitch drops for Chapter 4, season one and how to redeem them
The thing that has kept Fortnite going over these last five years is the support it gives to and receives from its community. Whether it be through polls, character art contests, or supporting content creators, it’s clear that Epic Games knows that its fans are what make the game special. To celebrate them, Epic is giving out free Fortnite Twitch Drops to celebrate the launch of Chapter Four.
Superstar European AD carry reportedly sued by French esports agency for breach of contract
During the League of Legends offseason, players are usually hunting for new beginnings and greener pastures. But for former Team Liquid marksman Steven “Hans Sama” Liv, this free agency period could turn into a nightmare. The 23-year-old pro player is reportedly being sued by Athletes Representation & Consulting...
Can you play split screen in Fortnite Chapter 4?
Fortnite is one of the most popular games of the last decade, with millions of players dropping into Tilted Towers to claim that number one spot. Decades ago, couch co-ops were the only way to play multiplayer. Gamers would pair up with a friend, or grab a collection of players and set up each controller in one room. Nowadays, couch co-ops feel like a thing of the past.
Doubling down on Matthews: TSM adds Ari and Whitemon to Dota 2 roster
TSM’s Dota 2 roster has been going through major changes after the team’s disappointing run at The International 2022. Earlier in the roster shuffle season, TSM parted ways with Dubu, moved MoonMeander to the coach position, and the organization announced Matthew “Ari” Walker and Matthew “Whitemon” Filemon would take on their mantle.
How to play hardcore in Modern Warfare 2
The newest installment of the iconic Call of Duty series arrived via Modern Warfare 2 on Oct. 28, with millions and millions of players jumping in to experience the new maps, weapons, and modes. Infinity Ward has introduced a couple of new game modes to the standard six-vs-six core playlist...
Does Fortnite Chapter 4, season one have Proximity Voice Chat?
Proximity voice chat has been a big asking point from Fortnite for many seasons now and with the introduction of Chapter Four, players are once again keen to see if it is in the game. Proximity voice chat is a feature where you can hear other players as you get...
Riot is planning a significant rework to target one of League’s ‘most frustrating champs’ in 2023
Over the past year, League of Legends players have quickly gained an aversion for cats all thanks to one troublesome feline champion. Yuumi has become one of the most infamous supports in the game and is a menace to deal with in both professional play and solo queue. But luckily, Riot Games has a rework planned for the Curious Cat scheduled for next year.
The IEM Rio Major had the least Diamond Pick ‘Em coins in recent CS:GO Major history
The IEM Rio CS:GO Major certainly produced some of the most surprising results ever seen at one of Valve’s most prestigioius CS:GO events, and that was most definitively reflected in the final results of the Rio Pick ‘Em challenge. Per data gathered from Leetify, a CS:GO analytics tool...
Best Sojourn counters in Overwatch 2
Overwatch 2 has a collection of heroes that can change on a dime. The Blizzard devs have the potential to take a character back to the drawing board, making their once-biggest strength, a volatile and unforgiving weakness if they so choose. Sojourn is a character you’ll likely see in the...
Teemo can no longer become one with the jungle thanks to this new League mechanic
Following League of Legends Patch 12.21 on Nov. 2, Teemo mains have faced a frustrating new problem in solo queue. From now on, the game can be voted to be remade from 1:30 to 3:00 if a player is inactive for 90 seconds. Although this is a small change at first glance, it indirectly impacts Teemo players who simply stand and wait in the brush for their passive to kick in.
How to play Zed in TFT Set 8
Zed is back in Teamfight Tactics Set Eight Monsters Attack! and this time he has a different way of getting into the enemy back line. Zed’s ability is Empowered Kill Mode, which causes him to teleport behind his target and mark them for death, shredding the enemy’s armor. He then activates an Empowered Kill Mode, which causes his attacks to deal additional bonus physical damage, and every third attack damages all adjacent enemies, dealing a percentage of physical damage to adjacent enemies. His maximum mana is 40, which means he can easily activate his ability once it’s available.
All LCO 2023 League of Legends rosters, reported and confirmed
With the 2022 World Championship firmly in the rearview mirror, League of Legends teams around the globe now face another challenge—free agency. In Oceania, that means sweeping roster shuffles, new-look groups, and a rush to build a title-worthy lineup before Split One in January. Last time out, The...
Virtus Pro wipes squad and signs new Dota 2 roster for 2023 DPC season
After failing to qualify for The International 2022, reports claiming that Virtus Pro was planning to scrap its Dota 2 roster surfaced because results and the team atmosphere weren’t there. And the reports were confirmed today when VP welcomed a new Dota 2 roster to the org while its former members continue to look for new homes for the 2023 DPC season.
