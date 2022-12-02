Read full article on original website
usf.edu
Property insurance market is facing multiple challenges ahead of next week's special session
A former state senator who started a petition urging lawmakers to meet this spring to work on fixing Florida’s troubled property insurance market is advocating for reforms from the sidelines ahead of another special session on the issue later next week. “It's the most urgent pocketbook problem facing Florida...
Ian funds are available to repair homes and meet the ongoing needs of affected residents
Up to $25 million in state funding earmarked for the purchase of building materials and up to $35.2 million in donations to the Florida Disaster Fund will be used to allow verified nonprofit organizations to conduct critical temporary repairs on homes damaged by Hurricane Ian. The funding was announced Monday...
Survivors of Hurricane Ian can now apply for state-led housing assistance and home repairs
Governor Ron DeSantis and the Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) have announced several new forms of housing assistance for survivors of Hurricane Ian, including the first ever state-led housing assistance program. This comes two weeks after Governor DeSantis launched the Unite Florida Hurricane Recovery Portal, which FDEM Director Kevin...
How a farm in Arizona is helping people overcome grief
A grief counselor in Arizona who has a heart for abused animals started a sanctuary for grieving people. She calls it a Carefarm. Ryan Heinsius of KNAU paid the farm a visit. And just a warning - the story discusses alleged domestic violence against children that some listeners might find disturbing.
