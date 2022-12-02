Read full article on original website
kitco.com
Price rebounds in gold, silver, as bulls still in control
(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are moderately higher in early U.S. trading Tuesday, as the metals...
kitco.com
Steady price action in gold, silver but bulls in command
(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are near unchanged levels in early U.S. trading Monday, as gold...
kitco.com
Gold and silver get on the gas
When on occasion Gold grabs the steering wheel as it did this past week, we're told to "Get in, fasten your belt, shut up and hang on!" Especially so when Gold has just filled up with premium. For there's nothing like +15 points of price premium "added" to Gold's tank...
kitco.com
Gold, silver rebound from Monday's solid losses
(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are firmer as midday approaches Tuesday, but down from their session highs. The precious metals have rebounded from Monday’s solid selling pressure. A weaker U.S. dollar index and a dip in U.S. Treasury yields on this day are working in favor of the gold and silver bulls. February gold was last up $6.70 at $1,788.00 and March silver was up $0.048 at $22.465.
kitco.com
How the USDX helps understand gold price movements
At the turn of the month is when the dollar index tends to reverse. Does it mean something opposite for the precious metals market?. All eyes on the USD Index! At least that’s where they should be if one wants to make sense of the recent price moves. In...
kitco.com
Gold, silver hit hard by profit taking, bearish outside markets
(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are sharply lower in midday U.S. trading Monday after hitting multi-month...
kitco.com
Eldorado Gold reports 2022 gold reserves of 12.3 Moz, down 4% from 2021 estimate
The company said that net of divestitures, its proven and probable gold reserves totalled 12.3 million ounces as...
kitco.com
Hedge funds aren't bearish on gold, but are they bullish?
According to some analysts, the latest data remains in line with sentiment in the gold market. Although the...
kitco.com
Bitcoin trades sideways near support at $17K as stocks get hammered
While the crypto market showed resilience in trading on Monday, the same cannot be said for the traditional...
kitco.com
CPM Trade Signal - December 5, 2022
Prices as of 10:34 a.m. EST 5 December 2022 $1,786.80 (Basis the February 2023 Comex contract). Initial Timeframe: 5 December 2022 to 16 December 2022. Our most recent gold Sell target of $1,795 was reached Friday. Prices bounced back right away, which suggests that there is a fair bit of strength in investor interest going long at these price levels once they show signs of beginning to rise once more. This morning gold showed some strength early, rising to around $1,825, before falling back to $1,785.90 in a short time.
kitco.com
Equinox Gold announces sale of Solaris Resources shares for C$70.4 million
Equinox Gold said that immediately prior to the transaction, the company owned 15,545,487 common shares of Solaris and...
kitco.com
Gold consolidates after trading to a double top near $1825 yesterday
Market participants are acutely aware of next week’s FOMC meeting which begins on Tuesday, December 13, and concludes the following day. Following the conclusion of the last FOMC meeting of the year, the Federal Reserve will release a statement which will be followed by Chairman Powell’s press conference. It is highly anticipated that the Federal Reserve will raise its benchmark Fed funds rate as it has at every consecutive FOMC meeting since March.
kitco.com
Expect higher silver prices and plenty of available metal!
Be the first to know when a new trade signal is out! Click here to sign up for e-mail notifications. CPM Group’s Jeffrey Christian provides a quick overview of the silver market. He discusses the total amount of silver in bullion and coins, how futures investors invest in silver, and the consensus price projections for both Gold and Silver.
kitco.com
Heliostar to acquire 1.46 Moz permitted gold deposit in Mexico from Argonaut Gold
The company said that the purchase price for Ana Paula is US$10.0M cash, adding that subsequent milestone payments...
kitco.com
As Bitcoin miners close up shop, one metric suggests that the market bottom may be in
The rising hashrate juxtaposed with the falling price of Bitcoin means that profitability is on the decline while...
kitco.com
X-energy to go public via $2 billion blank-check deal
Dec 6 (Reuters) - X-energy has agreed to merge with blank-check firm Ares Acquisition Corporation in a deal valued at around $2 billion, the companies said on Tuesday. Founded in 2009, X-energy develops small modular nuclear reactors and fuel technology for clean energy generation. The deal is expected to generate...
kitco.com
Gold price is not done falling, but 2023 outlook promises returns as Fed starts to ease - ING
(Kitco News) Gold is still in danger of falling lower and giving up its recent gains, but the longer-term outlook is more constructive as the Federal Reserve shifts from tightening to easing next year, according to ING. Gold has been seeing head-turning gains in November and the beginning of December,...
kitco.com
Gold trades to a double top at $1825
Chairman Powell’s speech on Wednesday, November 30 caused extreme volatility leading to a dynamic price spike that took gold futures to an intraday high of $1817 on Thursday, December 1. On Friday, December 2 gold futures traded to the same intraday high but closed lower on the day at approximately $1809.
kitco.com
'The big producing copper assets are getting old and tired' - Arras Minerals looks to fill the gap
(Kitco News) - Increased demand and declining production favors copper, said Arras Minerals' CEO Tim Barry. Last month Barry spoke to Kitco Mining at Deutsche Goldmesse at Frankfurt. Arras Minerals (TSX-V: ARK) is focused on copper-gold assets in Kazakhstan. In 2020 Arras entered into an agreement with Swiss-based Copperbelt AG...
kitco.com
Sigma Lithium triples NPV to US$15.3B at its Grota do Cirilo project in Brazil
In its press release, the company said that the production expansion study demonstrated robust project economics, highlighted by...
