Holcomb released from hospital
Gov. Eric Holcomb was released from the hospital Saturday and is resting at home, according to a tweet from his office signed by his press secretary. He was hospitalized Thursday after going to the doctor with what he thought was the flu. But he was diagnosed with pneumonia instead. “Out...
Indiana nets $15.7M settlement with e-cigarette manufacturer
As part of a multi-state settlement, Indiana will receive $15.7 million from JUUL Labs Inc., an e-cigarette manufacturer, over allegations that the business deliberately marketed its products to minors. Nationwide, most states’ minimum purchasing age for e-cigarettes is 21 — the federal requirement to receive substance abuse block grant funds....
