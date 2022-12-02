Read full article on original website
Newark, NJ serial car burglar caught with bloody hand, cops say
NEWARK — An accused serial car burglar was literally caught red-handed while breaking into a vehicle, according to police. Newark cops responding to a call for an attempted home invasion around 4:15 a.m. early Saturday morning instead found a trail of burglarized vehicles in the area of Blum, Holland, and South 10th streets. The cars' passenger side windows had been shattered.
Mom, son lured estranged father to NJ town to steal his car
A 55-year-old woman who was upset with her divorce settlement has been arrested — along with her 20-year-old son — after they allegedly lured her estranged husband (and the son’s dad) to a Bergen County parking lot.
USPS offers $50K reward after armed thieves rob NJ mail carriers, steal postal keys
Authorities issued a holiday mail alert after several mail carries were robbed in New Jersey in recent weeks.
Man faces charges in Kearny, NJ crash that critically hurt 2 passengers
A 22-year-old former Bergen County resident was arrested Friday stemming from a brutal crash involving a car and a parked tractor-trailer, which left two passengers critically hurt. Daniel Leal Jr., now of Meriden, Connecticut, has been charged with two counts each of second-degree aggravated assault and third-degree assault by auto...
Woman beaten and robbed Tuesday morning in Newark
NEWARK, NJ – Detectives with the Newark Police Department are investigating a robbery and assault of a woman in the city’s Central ward Tuesday morning. According to police, officers responded to a robbery report in the 600 block of Springfield Avenue at approximately 6:30 a.m. The suspect assaulted a female victim by repeatedly striking her in the face and upper body. The victim was thrown to the ground as a result of the assault. The suspect fled the scene before police responded. After attempting to take her personal items, the suspect fled northbound toward 19th Avenue. The suspect is approximately The post Woman beaten and robbed Tuesday morning in Newark appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man charged with damaging truck, spitting on Jersey City police officers
A man accused of smashing windows of a rental truck on Kennedy Boulevard in Jersey City early Monday morning spit on police officers who responded to the incident, authorities said. Police responded to Kennedy Boulevard between Lexington and Clendenny avenues at 4:04 a.m. and were told that a man, later...
Police: Thieves steal 2 cars from Montclair home each worth more than $350K
Thieves have stolen two high-end cars from a Montclair home. Police say that each of the vehicles was worth more than $350,000.
D-I-V-O-WTF? Man Jumps On Hood Of Car Driven By Estranged Wife Outside Route 17 Starbucks
Talk about an ugly separation: Anyone watching what became a bizarre mid-morning scene outside a Route 17 Starbucks had to be shaking their heads. As police told it: A man jumped on the hood of his sedan in an effort to stop his estranged wife and their son from stealing it as countless java junkies and bemused motorists looked on.
Woman who damaged security cameras at Queens subway station sought
The NYPD is searching for a woman who damaged security cameras at a Queens subway station last month, authorities said Tuesday as they released surveillance video of the suspect.
Man accused of carjacking vehicle with 2 people inside
A man was arrested for aiding in the carjacking and kidnapping of a pair of people in Paterson last week, authorities announced Monday. At around 10 p.m. on Dec. 1, members of the Bloomfield Police Department contacted the Paterson Police Department about a possible kidnapping that had occurred in their jurisdiction earlier, according to a joint statement from the departments and the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office.
Ocean County investigates: NJ DPW worker mocked Jews in ‘sketch’
An Ocean County Department of Public Works employee who is also a former Lavallette fire chief and police officer put on a one-man comedy sketch that was critical of Jewish people and Lakewood. The county is now investigating the incident, which took place in 2018 but came to light recently...
Our community is hurting. Police brutality complaints aired at meeting with U.S. attorney. | Opinion
Thanksgiving was terrible for twin sisters Myrlene Laurince-Hillaire and Myriam Laurince. “Bernard is the one who always cooks, who made the turkey you know. We missed that,” Myrlene said. “She took that away from us.”. Myrlene is the mother of 22-year-old Bernard Placide who was killed by Englewood...
Fight outside New Jersey homeless shelter ends with gunfire
JERSEY CITY, NJ – An argument between two individuals outside a Jersey City homeless shelter Sunday night ended with gunfire, police reported. The shooting occurred around 8:24 pm in the area of 16th and Grove Street outside the St. Lucy’s Shelter operated by Catholic Charities. The two individuals knew each other and were possibly shelter residents. At this point, few details have been released. What we do know is that one man fired at the other after an argument escalated. The bullet did not strike the 52-year-old victim. Police are investigating. The post Fight outside New Jersey homeless shelter ends with gunfire appeared first on Shore News Network.
NJ drug bust yields heroin, pot, cocaine, Xanax, Oxycodone, Adderal, over $8K: police
GARFIELD, N.J. (PIX11) — An investigation led to two men arrested Friday on drug charges in Garfield, N.J., according to police. Zakee Murphy, 32, and Ryene Perry, 34, were arrested on drug charges. Police said they had the warrant to search the home Murphy and Perry shared and Murphy’s car. While searching the house and […]
Herald Community Newspapers
Far Rockaway man, Bronx woman arrested for drugs and loaded gun
A man and woman traveling through Inwood were arrested for the alleged possession of drugs and a loaded handgun during a traffic stop at 9:35 p.m. on Dec. 3, police said. Nassau police saw a gray 2012 Ford heading east on Burnside Avenue near Doughty Boulevard that changed lanes without signaling. During the subsequent investigation, the gun was found along with 19 glassine envelopes that contained a substance believe to be heroin and seven caps thought to contain crack cocaine.
Firefighters rescue driver from SUV in NJ river
KEARNY — Firefighters rescued a person from an SUV that went into the Passaic River Monday night. The Kearny Fire Department said the SUV went off Passaic Avenue around 7 p.m. Two rescue swimmers confirmed the SUV, which was perched off the side of the river, had just one person was inside and uninjured.
VIDEO: Men shoot at each other at point-blank range in front of Brooklyn apartment
Two men shot at each other at point-blank range in front of a Brooklyn apartment, missing their targets or anyone else in the area, video released Tuesday shows.
A 14-year-old victim got killed in the Bronx. Police released a video of the suspects.
The Police have released a video regarding a shooting that occurred on Nov 23. In the video, we can see two men walking on a sidewalk on Morris Avenue, then running back from behind a parked car.
Investigators offer reward after thieves rob USPS mail carriers in Newark
NEWARK, N.J. -- Officials are issuing a holiday mail alert.Cards or letters from Newark may not make it to their destination. This after thieves tried to rob four mail carriers there over the past five weeks, and got away with two keys to those blue street mailboxes.CBS2's Tim McNicholas has more what that means for holiday gifts.One by one, people drop their mail into the locked blue boxes in zip code 07017. There's just one problem: On Monday, an armed robber got away with a mail carrier's postal key."Just terrible," USPS customer Charlie DeFranza said. "If they grab the mail...
NYC woman burned with a chemical substance in Subway.
Friday early morning, a 21-year-old New York woman was seriously injured with a chemical substance that burned the left side of her face in an apparently unprovoked Subway attack.
