8 men arrested in child sex-luring sting in Clackamas County

Milwaukie police lead effort to nab suspects from Portland, Tigard, Gresham, Oregon City

On Dec. 1, eight men were arrested on felony charges of luring a minor and first-degree online sexual corruption of a child after Milwaukie police hosted various law-enforcement agencies throughout Clackamas County for a child sex-luring sting.

Undercover police investigators used a variety of social networking applications and websites posing as decoy boys and girls under the age of 15.

Decoy investigators said they did not engage users of the sites unless they were contacted by those people. Several people learned in those conversations that the decoys were underage and terminated the interaction, according to police.

Police say that eight predators contacted decoy investigators and offered to meet someone they believed to be a child for agreed sexual acts. Upon arriving at the location allegedly anxious to meet the child, they were instead greeted by police and taken into custody.

The Milwaukie Police Department thanked the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office, Clackamas County District Attorney's Office, Oregon City Police, Molalla Police, Sandy Police, Lake Oswego Police, Clackamas County Parole and Probation and FBI technical assistance for their teamwork on these investigations. Clackamas County agencies routinely conduct these undercover sting operations targeting child predators.

Police strongly encourage parents and guardians of children to monitor and help their children safely navigate online social networking on computers and smartphones. Additional information and resources can be found at fbi.gov/news/stories/keeping-kids-safe-online.

The following people were arrested:

Brett Baumann 25, Portland

Cenric Nigbur 27, Tigard

Manuel Valencia 25, Vancouver

Nathan Parisi 20, San Jose, California

Richard Mendez 29, Gresham

Richard Mcginnis 29, Oregon City

Sean Sexton 53, Milwaukie

Jeramie Fincher 35, Oregon City

Investigators are concerned there may be more victims of these eight people. Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact the Milwaukie Police Department at 503-786-7471 or email meierk@milwaukieoregon.gov

