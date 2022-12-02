Operation Santa kicks in

Hubbard Post Office gears up for Operation Santa and holiday shopping & shipping season

A USPS official will be visiting the Hubbard Post Office to offer holiday shipping deadlines, shipping tips, and explain how Operation Santa works.

Postmaster Kerry Jeffrey will be at Hubbard PO, 3016 G St., as postal service plans for the holiday season are at hand. USPS spokesperson Lecia Hall said the holidays are a busy and rewarding time for postal employees around the nation who work around the clock to ensure greeting cards and gifts reach their destination on time.

Beginning the week of Dec. 5, customer traffic is expected to increase, with the week of Dec. 12-17 predicted to be the busiest mailing, shipping and delivery week. Nearly 250 million customers will visit Post Office locations this season, roughly 4.7 million per day.

Sunday package delivery for the peak season began Nov. 27 in select major markets.

It's estimated roughly 149 million people will visit usps.com this season to order free Priority Mail boxes, print shipping labels, purchase postage and even request free next-day Package Pickup.

2022 Holiday Shipping Deadlines

Dec. 9 — Overseas Military Mail

Dec. 17 — First-Class Mail (greetings cards and letters)

Dec. 19 — Priority Mail

Dec. 23 — Priority Mail Express

Are you in a position to give a child or family some extra magic this season? Do you have or know a child that still needs to send his letter to the North Pole? If so, you can go to the website at USPSOperationSanta.com to take care of it all.

USPS Operation Santa relies solely on random acts of kindness and the generosity of strangers. The program is 110 years old this year. It allows people to help children and families have a magical holiday when they otherwise may not.

There is only one USPS Operation Santa program, sanctioned by the Postal Service. Fulfilling wishes through the official program is voluntary, and any organization asking you to give them money to adopt letters is in violation of the laws under which the Postal Service operates and is not condoned by, or affiliated with, the Postal Service.

More information can be found at USPSOperationSanta.com and usps.com/holidaynews .

