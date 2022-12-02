ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canby football snags all-league honors

By Tanner Russ
Woodburn Independent
Woodburn Independent
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TXc79_0jVnxiDH00 The Cougars may have missed the playoffs, but a 5-4 finish with a winning league record netted special district wins

Despite not reaching the playoffs, Canby football was widely recognized for the season that the team put forward with all-league awards.

The Cougars finished the year 5-4 overall and 2-1 in Special District 1 play. The team narrowly missed out on a postseason berth with a final week loss to Hillsboro. There were plenty of all-league recipients for Canby though, including a handful of first team nominees.

Defensive first team honors went to senior Braden Snoderly at linebacker. Snoderly recorded 101 tackles this season, third most at 5A behind Wilsonville's Mark Wiepert (118) and Dylan Nance (105). Second team defensive honors went to junior Gideon Noss at lineman and senior Davis Hagen at linebacker. Honorable mentions went to junior Andrew Soles and senior Ethan Ensrud at linebacker, and senior Landon Sprague at safety.

Offensive first team honors went to junior running back Tyler Konold who, despite injuries during the year, had a big year rushing the ball for his team. Second team offensive honors went to Noss at lineman; and honorable mention went to Soles for his work at tight end, Hagen and senior TJ Jeffery on the offensive line.

