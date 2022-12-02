ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Report finds truck manufacturers are privately lobbying to weaken U.S. climate policy

CARLOS MORALES: (Speaking Spanish). KLIVANS: Morales says his current truck may be his last because purchasing an electric one will be too expensive. The laws in California are too stringent to keep up with, he says. A new report finds that most truck-makers agree. London-based think tank InfluenceMap uncovered that manufacturers publicly promote zero-emissions fleets while privately trying to delay federal and state laws to get there. Kalina Dmitriew wrote the report based on public records. She says they knew the lobbying was taking place.
TikTokers are paying with cash to deal with debt

2022 has been a rough year for America's personal finances. After rising sharply last year, savings rates have plunged, and credit card debt has ballooned. And that has sparked a throwback movement among some young debtors, as NPR's Stacey Vanek Smith reports. STACEY VANEK SMITH, BYLINE: Jamie Feldman is a...
Vaccine hesitancy may hamper China's efforts to ease COVID restrictions

In China, days of angry street protests last month appear to have led to a change in the government's pandemic policy. Local authorities are easing requirements for mass testing, forced quarantines and strict lockdowns. But as NPR's John Ruwitch reports, Beijing may be facing another big challenge on the path to opening up fully.
CDC updates the status of the 'tripledemic'

Top U.S. health officials today warned that three dangerous respiratory viruses are all spreading widely now, threatening to disrupt the holiday season. NPR health correspondent Rob Stein has the story. ROB STEIN, BYLINE: Health officials have been warning for months that the nation could be facing a tripledemic this winter...
Morning news brief

The 2022 election is finally coming to an end in Georgia. After a record-setting period of early voting, polls are open one more day. This is a runoff election. Voters are deciding between the top two candidates for U.S. Senate in the first round back in November. A victory for Senator Raphael Warnock just two years ago helped to give Democrats control of the Senate, and now Warnock faces a challenge from Herschel Walker, who rode his football fame to the Republican nomination.
Former FERC chairman describes what needs to change to protect U.S. infrastructure

The attacks on the power substations in North Carolina remind us how vulnerable the nation's critical infrastructure is. Our co-host, A Martínez, talked with John Welling Hoff about what needs to be done to protect it. He's the former chairman of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. One of his roles is to regulate the interstate transmission of electricity.
China holds a memorial service for Jiang Zemin

That is sound from the Chinese Communist Party's memorial service that was held this morning for one of its former leaders, Jiang Zemin, who died last week at the age of 96. Jiang helped to oversee the country's economic transformation during what is now seen as a time of relative freedom.
