Report finds truck manufacturers are privately lobbying to weaken U.S. climate policy
CARLOS MORALES: (Speaking Spanish). KLIVANS: Morales says his current truck may be his last because purchasing an electric one will be too expensive. The laws in California are too stringent to keep up with, he says. A new report finds that most truck-makers agree. London-based think tank InfluenceMap uncovered that manufacturers publicly promote zero-emissions fleets while privately trying to delay federal and state laws to get there. Kalina Dmitriew wrote the report based on public records. She says they knew the lobbying was taking place.
Arizona GOP legislator: Danger to democracy in Supreme Court case isn’t theoretical
Some legislators want the power to nullify elections and bypass judicial scrutiny of election laws.
TikTokers are paying with cash to deal with debt
2022 has been a rough year for America's personal finances. After rising sharply last year, savings rates have plunged, and credit card debt has ballooned. And that has sparked a throwback movement among some young debtors, as NPR's Stacey Vanek Smith reports. STACEY VANEK SMITH, BYLINE: Jamie Feldman is a...
Vaccine hesitancy may hamper China's efforts to ease COVID restrictions
In China, days of angry street protests last month appear to have led to a change in the government's pandemic policy. Local authorities are easing requirements for mass testing, forced quarantines and strict lockdowns. But as NPR's John Ruwitch reports, Beijing may be facing another big challenge on the path to opening up fully.
Internet is still slow and expensive in some parts of Alaska
Rural Alaska's Internet access is twice as expensive as it is in Anchorage and much slower. Federal grants are bridging that gap, but the most remote communities are still years away from access.
CDC updates the status of the 'tripledemic'
Top U.S. health officials today warned that three dangerous respiratory viruses are all spreading widely now, threatening to disrupt the holiday season. NPR health correspondent Rob Stein has the story. ROB STEIN, BYLINE: Health officials have been warning for months that the nation could be facing a tripledemic this winter...
Democrats elected a big class of young governors. They might be the future of the party.
These new state executives say they're "the next generation of national leaders," and they're willing to wait their turn — for now.
Morning news brief
The 2022 election is finally coming to an end in Georgia. After a record-setting period of early voting, polls are open one more day. This is a runoff election. Voters are deciding between the top two candidates for U.S. Senate in the first round back in November. A victory for Senator Raphael Warnock just two years ago helped to give Democrats control of the Senate, and now Warnock faces a challenge from Herschel Walker, who rode his football fame to the Republican nomination.
Former FERC chairman describes what needs to change to protect U.S. infrastructure
The attacks on the power substations in North Carolina remind us how vulnerable the nation's critical infrastructure is. Our co-host, A Martínez, talked with John Welling Hoff about what needs to be done to protect it. He's the former chairman of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. One of his roles is to regulate the interstate transmission of electricity.
China holds a memorial service for Jiang Zemin
That is sound from the Chinese Communist Party's memorial service that was held this morning for one of its former leaders, Jiang Zemin, who died last week at the age of 96. Jiang helped to oversee the country's economic transformation during what is now seen as a time of relative freedom.
As China moves away from zero-Covid, health experts warn of dark days ahead
China's zero-Covid policy, which stalled the world's second-largest economy and sparked a wave of unprecedented protests, is now being dismantled as Beijing on Wednesday released sweeping revisions to its draconian measures that ultimately failed to bring the virus to heel.
Capitol Police chief: Jan. 6 failures 'largely' fixed but extremism threat persists
Congressional leaders have bestowed their highest honor — the Congressional Gold Medal — to the United States Capitol Police and Washington, D.C.'s Metropolitan Police Department for defending the U.S. Capitol from a violent attack on Jan. 6, 2021. At an award ceremony in the Capitol Rotunda on Tuesday,...
A congressional report says financial technology companies fueled rampant PPP fraud
A sprawling congressional report accuses several little-known financial technology companies, or fintechs, of reaping "billions in fees from taxpayers while becoming easy targets for those who sought to defraud the PPP," or Paycheck Protection Program. PPP provided more than 11 million potentially forgivable low-interest loans to small businesses to help...
The U.S. wants to slash carbon emissions from power plants. Natural gas is in the way
Under President Joe Biden, the United States aims to cut all carbon pollution by 2035 from the power plants that run American homes and businesses. It's a first step toward the broader goal of zeroing out greenhouse gas emissions across the entire economy by midcentury to rein in climate change.
The clock is ticking for Massachusetts lawmakers to pass another supplemental budget bill
The clock is ticking for Massachusetts lawmakers to pass another supplemental budget bill. It's been a couple of weeks since Gov. Charlie Baker filed a supplemental budget request to fund emergency shelters for migrant and refugee families and also support communities hosting migrant and refugee school-age children. This latest supplemental...
