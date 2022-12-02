Read full article on original website
Santa Barbara Independent
Cottage Hospital Activates COVID Unit
In Santa Barbara, COVID is on the increase, with Cottage Hospital converting one area into a COVID unit to handle the 33 patients who are currently positive, seven of them in critical care. As well, the triple whammy of influenza, RSV, and COVID-19 has sent the bed count in the intensive care units of Santa Barbara County hospitals on a roller-coaster ride during the past couple of weeks. However, the low of nine available ICU beds on December 1 could just be a reflection of the number of nurses available, said Jackie Ruiz of the Public Health Department, explaining that staffing is one criteria for the available bed count. Today, the ICU availability figure countywide is 14.
Noozhawk
Goleta Council, Community Recognize Roger Aceves for 16 Years of Service to City
The Goleta City Council recognized longtime City Councilman Roger Aceves during his last regular City Council meeting Tuesday evening as he finishes out his term. Aceves served on the City Council for 16 years. He was first elected in 2006, and he served as mayor in 2009 and again in 2012.
Noozhawk
Ron Fink: Failing Grades; Lompoc Unified School District Will Fix It
A couple of weeks ago I noted that “The latest Standardized Test Results showed that 79 percent of the Lompoc Unified School District students could not meet Common Core statewide standards in math or English Language Arts (ELA) and Literacy.”. It gets worse. Apparently LUSD knew that something was...
Noozhawk
Laura Capps ‘Can’t Wait to Get to Work’ as She Joins Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors
From Washington, D.C., to the Santa Barbara Unified school board, Laura Capps has dedicated her career to public service by working in government, on campaigns and for nonprofit organizations. She ran unopposed and was elected to the Second District seat on the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors in June,...
Noozhawk
County Supervisors to Consider Fee Hikes for Camping, Sports Fields, Facility Rentals
The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors will consider raising fees for camping and event rentals during its Tuesday meeting, with the Community Services Department proposing increases to 54 parks-related fees. Increasing the fees would help offset operational costs and make charges more consistent with competing facilities, according to county...
kclu.org
Man charged with embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars from Ventura County clinic
A Ventura County man is accused of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from a center which runs clinical drug trials. Gabriel Garcia was operations manager for Coastal Metabolic Research Center in Ventura. Ventura County prosecutors say he issued checks to people, and providers who didn’t exist, and then deposited them in his personal accounts.
Animal shelters in Santa Barbara Co. see surge of pets
Santa Barbara County Animal Services took 117 more animals into its shelters this November compared to last year.
Thomas Fire: 5th year anniversary
VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. — Sunday marks the fifth year anniversary of the Thomas Fire. The fire that burned 281,893 acres began Monday evening on Dec. 4 near Thomas Aquinas College, north of Santa Paula. Over one thousand structures, including homes, were destroyed. Firefighters would soon take control of Thomas late December, but was officially contained on The post Thomas Fire: 5th year anniversary appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Noozhawk
Crash of Postal Vehicle, Produce Truck Sends 1 Patient to Hospital
A crash Monday afternoon involving a U.S. Post Office vehicle and a semi-truck with a trailer sent one person to Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria with minor to moderate injuries. Just before 4 p.m., personnel from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, the Santa Maria Fire Department, American...
Noozhawk
Robert Sulnick: Climate Change Requires a Global Revolution
Media are a constant presence in our lives. In the United States, the average time spent on traditional media is 5½ hours, internet use 147 minutes per day, plus reading newspapers the old-fashioned way. After the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27), it’s become clear that individuals, local environmental...
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Talks: Economist Peter Rupert Says Santa Barbara Retail ‘Fell off the Map’
Santa Barbara County planners and elected officials over-estimated cannabis tax revenues. Retail sales are up in Ventura, and at their lowest point in Santa Barbara since 1990s. And we are headed for a recession. These were some of the points made by Peter Rupert, the executive director of the Economic...
KEYT
Chance of rain Tuesday, below average temperatures
While most of the heavy rain is in our rearview camera, there is a slight chance of rain on Tuesday. San Luis Obispo County and North Santa Barbara County is expected to get more rain than the South Coast and Ventura County. However, light rain and patchy drizzle is expected. This will not be a significant system.
kclu.org
Big rig accident impacts traffic on Highway 101 between Ventura and Santa Barbara
A big rig accident on Highway 101 between Ventura and Santa Barbara has created huge traffic issues for Monday morning commuters. The accident happened just after 3 a.m. Monday in the Seacliff area. It's a section of the 101 already impacted by a repaving project, with the southbound 101 split into two separate lanes to accommodate the work.
Hit-and-run suspect leads authorities on chase from Ventura County to OC
A hit-and-run suspect left a crash in Ventura County and fled officers at high speeds through LA and OC.
Santa Barbara Edhat
GoFundMe Raises Money for Heroic Homeless Woman
An online fundraiser has been set up for Rebecca Neal, a local homeless woman who helped rescue man from a burning vehicle on Highway 154 last month. Neal and her two-year-old dog Bella were driving near Paradise Road on the evening of November 17. She ended up being one of the first people on the scene of a vehicle rollover leaving the driver trapped.
syvnews.com
Rescheduling Santa Maria's Parade of Lights "just doesn't work," organizers say
It could have been called the Parade of Darkness. Instead of being filled with dazzling lights, floats, music and cheerful celebrants Saturday night, Broadway in Santa Maria carried the usual traffic of those getting off work and a rush of holiday shoppers after the annual Parade of Lights was canceled due to the threat of rain.
KTLA.com
33-year-old Westlake High School employee arrested for sending illicit images to juvenile
A 33-year-old Conejo Valley School District employee was arrested for sending inappropriate and illicit images to a female juvenile via social media, authorities announced on Monday. Administrators at Westlake High School reported the incident to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office on Dec. 1, according to a department news release.
kvta.com
Two Major Crashes During A Soggy Sunday For Ventura County
There were two major crashes during the wet weather including a fatal crash late Sunday night in Thousand Oaks in which a vehicle traveling southbound on the 101 near Janss Road plunged 25 feet off the freeway. The CHP says it was a fatal crash. In Ventura, a vehicle came...
KCSO identifies motorcyclist killed in crash with semi
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office have identified the motorcyclist killed in a collision with a semi truck on Highway 223 on Dec. 4. KCSO identified Mario Figueroa, 34 of Santa Maria, Calif., as the motorcyclist killed in the collision. For unknown reasons, the Figueroa began to pass traffic on the left […]
kclu.org
Man shot to death in Ventura County
Oxnard Police detectives think it may have been gang related. Detectives are investigating what they believe is a gang-related murder in Ventura County. Oxnard Police were called to the 1200 block of West Gonzales Road early Sunday morning by reports of a shooting. Officers found a man on the ground with a gunshot wound. Efforts to save him were unsuccessful.
