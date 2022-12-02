ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

Santa Barbara Independent

Cottage Hospital Activates COVID Unit

In Santa Barbara, COVID is on the increase, with Cottage Hospital converting one area into a COVID unit to handle the 33 patients who are currently positive, seven of them in critical care. As well, the triple whammy of influenza, RSV, and COVID-19 has sent the bed count in the intensive care units of Santa Barbara County hospitals on a roller-coaster ride during the past couple of weeks. However, the low of nine available ICU beds on December 1 could just be a reflection of the number of nurses available, said Jackie Ruiz of the Public Health Department, explaining that staffing is one criteria for the available bed count. Today, the ICU availability figure countywide is 14.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Noozhawk

Ron Fink: Failing Grades; Lompoc Unified School District Will Fix It

A couple of weeks ago I noted that “The latest Standardized Test Results showed that 79 percent of the Lompoc Unified School District students could not meet Common Core statewide standards in math or English Language Arts (ELA) and Literacy.”. It gets worse. Apparently LUSD knew that something was...
LOMPOC, CA
News Channel 3-12

Thomas Fire: 5th year anniversary

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. — Sunday marks the fifth year anniversary of the Thomas Fire. The fire that burned 281,893 acres began Monday evening on Dec. 4 near Thomas Aquinas College, north of Santa Paula. Over one thousand structures, including homes, were destroyed. Firefighters would soon take control of Thomas late December, but was officially contained on The post Thomas Fire: 5th year anniversary appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
Noozhawk

Crash of Postal Vehicle, Produce Truck Sends 1 Patient to Hospital

A crash Monday afternoon involving a U.S. Post Office vehicle and a semi-truck with a trailer sent one person to Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria with minor to moderate injuries. Just before 4 p.m., personnel from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, the Santa Maria Fire Department, American...
SANTA MARIA, CA
Noozhawk

Robert Sulnick: Climate Change Requires a Global Revolution

Media are a constant presence in our lives. In the United States, the average time spent on traditional media is 5½ hours, internet use 147 minutes per day, plus reading newspapers the old-fashioned way. After the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27), it’s become clear that individuals, local environmental...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
KEYT

Chance of rain Tuesday, below average temperatures

While most of the heavy rain is in our rearview camera, there is a slight chance of rain on Tuesday. San Luis Obispo County and North Santa Barbara County is expected to get more rain than the South Coast and Ventura County. However, light rain and patchy drizzle is expected. This will not be a significant system.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

GoFundMe Raises Money for Heroic Homeless Woman

An online fundraiser has been set up for Rebecca Neal, a local homeless woman who helped rescue man from a burning vehicle on Highway 154 last month. Neal and her two-year-old dog Bella were driving near Paradise Road on the evening of November 17. She ended up being one of the first people on the scene of a vehicle rollover leaving the driver trapped.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
kvta.com

Two Major Crashes During A Soggy Sunday For Ventura County

There were two major crashes during the wet weather including a fatal crash late Sunday night in Thousand Oaks in which a vehicle traveling southbound on the 101 near Janss Road plunged 25 feet off the freeway. The CHP says it was a fatal crash. In Ventura, a vehicle came...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
KGET

KCSO identifies motorcyclist killed in crash with semi

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office have identified the motorcyclist killed in a collision with a semi truck on Highway 223 on Dec. 4. KCSO identified Mario Figueroa, 34 of Santa Maria, Calif., as the motorcyclist killed in the collision. For unknown reasons, the Figueroa began to pass traffic on the left […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
kclu.org

Man shot to death in Ventura County

Oxnard Police detectives think it may have been gang related. Detectives are investigating what they believe is a gang-related murder in Ventura County. Oxnard Police were called to the 1200 block of West Gonzales Road early Sunday morning by reports of a shooting. Officers found a man on the ground with a gunshot wound. Efforts to save him were unsuccessful.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA

