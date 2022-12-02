Andrew Luck finally opened up about what led to his abrupt NFL retirement and the regret he felt afterward. The ex-Colts quarterback talked to ESPN’s Seth Wickersham for reflective piece that begins with the 2012 No. 1-overall pick in Indianapolis, where Luck has lived even after hanging up his cleats. It also expands and recounts moments from before, during, and after his final snap. The story recounts Luck visiting Colorado’s Summit High School in August where a kid asked him what his biggest NFL regret was. Luck abruptly retired after a Colts preseason game in 2019 at the age of 29 and...

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 39 MINUTES AGO