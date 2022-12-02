Read full article on original website
collinsvilledailynews.com
Pritzker signs amendments to SAFE-T Act
(The Center Square) – Amendments to Illinois’ SAFE-T Act are now law. The controversial legislation passed the previous General Assembly in January 2021. It brought about sweeping changes to the state’s criminal justice system and regulations on police. Lawmakers passed three trailer bills with various clarifications since then.
Washington lawmakers updated on state’s new tactics on drug control
(The Center Square) – The Substance Abuse Recovery Services Advisory Committee was updated Monday morning on investments and work related to legislation in response to the Washington State Supreme Court’s Blake decision nearly two years ago. In February 2021, the state’s highest court struck down the statute that...
Free underwear for 'all committed persons who menstruate' passes Illinois statehouse
(The Center Square) – The Illinois Legislature has approved a measure that would provide prison inmates with free menstrual products and underwear. House Bill 4218 aims to address the lack of hygiene products in Illinois Department of Corrections facilities. The measure would make feminine hygiene products and underwear available for "all committed persons who menstruate" at no cost to the inmate.
Report: cybercrime at near-record highs in Washington state
(The Center Square) – Cybercrime in Washington state is at its second highest recorded level, according to a data breach report released Monday by the state Attorney General’s Office. State law mandates organizations that experience a data breach send notices to all consumers whose data was exposed and...
Federal judge rules Oregon gun control can move ahead, state judge says no
(The Center Square) – On a day when U.S. District Court Judge Karin Immergut ruled some strict new gun controls can take effect as scheduled on Thursday, Dec. 8, Oregon's gun shops were so busy they weren't answering their phones. No one picked up calls to Keith's Sporting Goods...
Pritzker touts Illinois tourism during conference
(The Center Square) – At the Illinois Governor's Conference on Travel & Tourism this week, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said the state is experiencing record levels of tourism. The conference is an annual look at the economic impact of tourism in Illinois. Illinois' tourism and hospitality industry contributes significantly to the state's economy, employing nearly 400,000 people statewide in 2021.
Fitch: Illinois will perform worse that other states in expected economic downturn
(The Center Square) – A major U.S. credit rating agency sees a mild recession ahead and while Illinois’ public finances are expected to remain stable, the state will perform poorer than other states. Fitch Ratings released its sector outlook for state and local governments and it expects the...
Religious symbols from Christians, Jews, Satanists on display at Illinois State Capitol
(The Center Square) – It wouldn’t be the holidays without competing religious displays inside the Illinois State Capitol. Inside the capitol rotunda, there’s a tall Christmas tree from the secretary of state’s office, and privately funded displays from other religions: a Christian nativity scene, a Jewish menorah and a display from the Satanic Temple of Illinois.
New York ranked among worst in lawsuit abuses
(The Center Square) – The American Tort Reform Foundation has ranked New York as the nation’s fourth-worst “judicial hellhole” for 2022-23, and while better than last year’s number two ranking, the group didn’t lavish praise on the state’s court system. “New York’s fall...
HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital Welcomes Three New Board Members
O’FALLON — HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, announces the addition of three new members to the hospital’s Board of Directors. This brings the number of board members for St. Elizabeth’s to eleven. Board members serve voluntarily and provide counsel and oversight on decisions that affect the...
HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital Names Quarterly BEE Award Recipients
O’FALLON, IL. – HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital presented the quarterly Being Extraordinary Everyday (BEE) Award to Market Coffee baristas Kim Forman and Tyler Rodriguez. They were nominated by a St. Elizabeth’s volunteer who witnessed their proactive actions in assisting an outpatient entering the facility. Forman and Rodriguez noticed the patient through a window as he was making his way to the hospital’s front entrance from his vehicle. He was using a walker and it was an especially hot summer day. The baristas quickly got some cold water and went out to meet the gentleman before he even got in the door.
HSHS St. Elizabeth's Presents National DAISY Extraordinary Nurses Honor To Logan Blakenship, R.N.
O'FALLON, IL. - HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital presented the quarterly National DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses to Logan Blankenship, RN, in the medical surgical unit. The award is part of the DAISY Foundation's nationwide program to recognize the superhuman efforts nurses perform every day. Logan Blankenship was nominated by...
