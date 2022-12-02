Read full article on original website
theScore
Report: Mets among teams pursuing Benintendi
The New York Mets are among the teams talking with free-agent outfielder Andrew Benintendi, the New York Post's Joel Sherman reports. Benintendi is also being looked at by the New York Yankees and Houston Astros, according to Sherman, and a previous report had the 28-year-old connected to the Seattle Mariners.
Cubs Sign Jameson Taillon to 4-Year Deal
The right-hander could be just the first of multiple additions to the Cubs' rotation.
theScore
Report: Giants made Judge offer in $360M range
The San Francisco Giants aren't messing around when it comes to Aaron Judge. The Giants are believed to have made the free-agent outfielder an offer in the neighborhood of $360 million, according to the New York Post's Jon Heyman. Rivals still believe the New York Yankees are the favorites to...
theScore
Report: Yankees reunite with Kahnle on 2-year, $11.5M deal
The New York Yankees and reliever Tommy Kahnle agreed to a two-year, $11.5-million contract, sources told Jeff Passan of ESPN. The Boston Red Sox made a push to sign Kahnle but were outbid by the Yankees, reports Jon Heyman of MLB Network. Kahnle pitched for parts of four seasons with...
Judgement Day? San Francisco Giants a leading contender in Aaron Judge pursuit
LINDEN — It is nearing Judgement Day.Linden's Aaron Judge, the Yankees slugger who broke Roger Maris' American League home run record this year, is expected to make a decision on where he will sign his next contract — and the San Francisco Giants are a leading contender.Judge delivered historic home run totals for the Yankees this year. Now, home could be what calls him away from New York. His name is hanging everywhere in the Linden High School gym where he still comes for workouts in the offseason.Luis Duran grew up with Judge and was his little league teammate."Hometown hero,"...
theScore
Fred McGriff elected to HOF by Contemporary Era Committee
The Crime Dog is on his way to Cooperstown. First baseman Fred McGriff was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday, receiving votes from all 16 members of the Hall's Contemporary Era Committee on Sunday. McGriff was a five-time All-Star and three-time Silver Slugger over 19 seasons with...
theScore
Report: Phillies, Taijuan Walker agree to 4-year, $72M deal
The Philadelphia Phillies agreed to a four-year, $72-million contract with free-agent right-hander Taijuan Walker, a source told Anthony DiComo of MLB.com. The deal doesn't contain any opt-out clauses or option years, according to Joel Sherman of the New York Post. Walker, who spent the last two seasons with the New...
theScore
Report: Rangers, Heaney agree to 2-year, $25M deal
The Texas Rangers and free-agent lefty Andrew Heaney agreed to a two-year deal that includes an opt-out after the first season, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports. The two-year deal guarantees Heaney $25 million with incentives pushing the total possible value to $37 million, reports Alden Gonzalez of ESPN. It's unclear how much Heaney would be paid if he exercises his first-year opt-out.
theScore
Report: Yankees interested in Pirates' Reynolds after trade request
The New York Yankees are interested in Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds after the 27-year-old asked to be traded, a source told Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. A Pirates spokesperson confirmed over the weekend Reynolds had requested a trade, calling the demand "disappointing" while saying it would have "zero...
theScore
Report: Bellinger met with Giants, Cubs, Blue Jays
The market for free-agent outfielder Cody Bellinger is continuing to take shape. The Toronto Blue Jays, San Francisco Giants, and Chicago Cubs have all held virtual meetings with Bellinger over the past few days, a source told Sports Illustrated's Stephanie Apstein. Bellinger could make a decision on his future by...
theScore
Giants, Haniger agree to reported 3-year, $43.5M deal
The San Francisco Giants signed outfielder Mitch Haniger, the team announced Tuesday. The agreement is a three-year, $43.5-million deal, sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan. Haniger's contract also includes an opt-out after the second season, a source told Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. The deal reportedly pays Haniger $28 million through...
theScore
Pirates win inaugural MLB draft lottery, 3 teams vault into top 5
Major League Baseball's inaugural draft lottery produced plenty of chaos and a shaken-up 2023 draft order. The Pittsburgh Pirates moved up two spots to win the draft lottery and now hold the top pick in next July's draft. Pittsburgh had the majors' third-worst record in 2022 at 62-100 but shared the best odds of landing the No. 1 pick at 16.5% with the Washington Nationals and Oakland Athletics.
theScore
Report: Guardians, Josh Bell agree to 2-year, $33M deal
The Cleveland Guardians and first baseman Josh Bell are in agreement on a two-year, $33-million contract, according to the New York Post's Jon Heyman. The pact also includes an opt-out, a source told The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal. Bell, 30, spent the 2022 campaign with the Washington Nationals and San Diego...
theScore
Judge predicted in high school he'd play for Giants in '10 years'
Free-agent outfielder Aaron Judge might have predicted his future landing spot in high school, and his guess might not be what New York Yankees fans want to hear. "I said, in 10 years, I'll be married to (wife) Sam and playing for the San Francisco Giants," Judge told Time's Sean Gregory.
theScore
Report: Mets, Verlander agree to 2-year, $86.6M deal
The New York Mets and veteran right-hander Justin Verlander are in agreement on a two-year, $86.6-million contract, a source told The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal. The deal contains an option for a third year, which will become a player option at $35 million for the 2025 campaign if Verlander throws 140 innings in 2024, according to the New York Post's Jon Heyman.
theScore
Report: Twins open to trading AL batting champ Arraez for pitching help
The Minnesota Twins could trade All-Star utility man Luis Arraez this offseason to acquire a top-tier pitcher, sources told Dan Hayes of The Athletic. Minnesota's front office has discussed trading the reigning American League batting champion to improve the long-term stability of the team's starting rotation, according to Hayes. Starters...
theScore
Report: Cubs agree to 1-year, $17.5M deal with former NL MVP Bellinger
The Chicago Cubs have agreed to a one-year, $17.5-million contract with former National League MVP Cody Bellinger, sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan. Bellinger's deal contains a mutual option for 2024 that can be bought out for $5.5 million, according to Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times. He'll earn a base salary of $12 million next year.
theScore
Report: Mets interested in Japanese star Senga
The New York Mets remain on the hunt for upgrades to their rotation after reportedly signing Justin Verlander. The Mets are among a group of teams interested in signing star Japanese right-hander Kodai Senga, sources told MLB Network's Jon Morosi. New York currently has a projected rotation of Verlander, Max...
theScore
Contemporary Era results leave little hope for Bonds, Clemens
If your first reaction to Fred McGriff's election to the Baseball Hall of Fame was one of shock - shock that Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens are still locked out of Cooperstown - you might want to give your head a shake. Because it was never going to happen. The...
theScore
Report: Japanese star Yoshida to join MLB free agency
Japanese outfielder Masataka Yoshida will be posted Wednesday by the Orix Buffaloes of Nippon Professional Baseball, sources told Jeff Passan of ESPN. Yoshida now has 45 days to sign a contract with a major-league team. There is reportedly significant interest in the 29-year-old after he slashed .335/.447/.551 with 21 home...
