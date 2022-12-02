ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theScore

Report: Mets among teams pursuing Benintendi

The New York Mets are among the teams talking with free-agent outfielder Andrew Benintendi, the New York Post's Joel Sherman reports. Benintendi is also being looked at by the New York Yankees and Houston Astros, according to Sherman, and a previous report had the 28-year-old connected to the Seattle Mariners.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
theScore

Report: Giants made Judge offer in $360M range

The San Francisco Giants aren't messing around when it comes to Aaron Judge. The Giants are believed to have made the free-agent outfielder an offer in the neighborhood of $360 million, according to the New York Post's Jon Heyman. Rivals still believe the New York Yankees are the favorites to...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
theScore

Report: Yankees reunite with Kahnle on 2-year, $11.5M deal

The New York Yankees and reliever Tommy Kahnle agreed to a two-year, $11.5-million contract, sources told Jeff Passan of ESPN. The Boston Red Sox made a push to sign Kahnle but were outbid by the Yankees, reports Jon Heyman of MLB Network. Kahnle pitched for parts of four seasons with...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sacramento

Judgement Day? San Francisco Giants a leading contender in Aaron Judge pursuit

LINDEN — It is nearing Judgement Day.Linden's Aaron Judge, the Yankees slugger who broke Roger Maris' American League home run record this year, is expected to make a decision on where he will sign his next contract — and the San Francisco Giants are a leading contender.Judge delivered historic home run totals for the Yankees this year. Now, home could be what calls him away from New York. His name is hanging everywhere in the Linden High School gym where he still comes for workouts in the offseason.Luis Duran grew up with Judge and was his little league teammate."Hometown hero,"...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
theScore

Fred McGriff elected to HOF by Contemporary Era Committee

The Crime Dog is on his way to Cooperstown. First baseman Fred McGriff was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday, receiving votes from all 16 members of the Hall's Contemporary Era Committee on Sunday. McGriff was a five-time All-Star and three-time Silver Slugger over 19 seasons with...
theScore

Report: Phillies, Taijuan Walker agree to 4-year, $72M deal

The Philadelphia Phillies agreed to a four-year, $72-million contract with free-agent right-hander Taijuan Walker, a source told Anthony DiComo of MLB.com. The deal doesn't contain any opt-out clauses or option years, according to Joel Sherman of the New York Post. Walker, who spent the last two seasons with the New...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
theScore

Report: Rangers, Heaney agree to 2-year, $25M deal

The Texas Rangers and free-agent lefty Andrew Heaney agreed to a two-year deal that includes an opt-out after the first season, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports. The two-year deal guarantees Heaney $25 million with incentives pushing the total possible value to $37 million, reports Alden Gonzalez of ESPN. It's unclear how much Heaney would be paid if he exercises his first-year opt-out.
theScore

Report: Yankees interested in Pirates' Reynolds after trade request

The New York Yankees are interested in Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds after the 27-year-old asked to be traded, a source told Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. A Pirates spokesperson confirmed over the weekend Reynolds had requested a trade, calling the demand "disappointing" while saying it would have "zero...
PITTSBURGH, PA
theScore

Report: Bellinger met with Giants, Cubs, Blue Jays

The market for free-agent outfielder Cody Bellinger is continuing to take shape. The Toronto Blue Jays, San Francisco Giants, and Chicago Cubs have all held virtual meetings with Bellinger over the past few days, a source told Sports Illustrated's Stephanie Apstein. Bellinger could make a decision on his future by...
CHICAGO, IL
theScore

Giants, Haniger agree to reported 3-year, $43.5M deal

The San Francisco Giants signed outfielder Mitch Haniger, the team announced Tuesday. The agreement is a three-year, $43.5-million deal, sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan. Haniger's contract also includes an opt-out after the second season, a source told Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. The deal reportedly pays Haniger $28 million through...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
theScore

Pirates win inaugural MLB draft lottery, 3 teams vault into top 5

Major League Baseball's inaugural draft lottery produced plenty of chaos and a shaken-up 2023 draft order. The Pittsburgh Pirates moved up two spots to win the draft lottery and now hold the top pick in next July's draft. Pittsburgh had the majors' third-worst record in 2022 at 62-100 but shared the best odds of landing the No. 1 pick at 16.5% with the Washington Nationals and Oakland Athletics.
PITTSBURGH, PA
theScore

Report: Guardians, Josh Bell agree to 2-year, $33M deal

The Cleveland Guardians and first baseman Josh Bell are in agreement on a two-year, $33-million contract, according to the New York Post's Jon Heyman. The pact also includes an opt-out, a source told The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal. Bell, 30, spent the 2022 campaign with the Washington Nationals and San Diego...
CLEVELAND, OH
theScore

Judge predicted in high school he'd play for Giants in '10 years'

Free-agent outfielder Aaron Judge might have predicted his future landing spot in high school, and his guess might not be what New York Yankees fans want to hear. "I said, in 10 years, I'll be married to (wife) Sam and playing for the San Francisco Giants," Judge told Time's Sean Gregory.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
theScore

Report: Mets, Verlander agree to 2-year, $86.6M deal

The New York Mets and veteran right-hander Justin Verlander are in agreement on a two-year, $86.6-million contract, a source told The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal. The deal contains an option for a third year, which will become a player option at $35 million for the 2025 campaign if Verlander throws 140 innings in 2024, according to the New York Post's Jon Heyman.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
theScore

Report: Twins open to trading AL batting champ Arraez for pitching help

The Minnesota Twins could trade All-Star utility man Luis Arraez this offseason to acquire a top-tier pitcher, sources told Dan Hayes of The Athletic. Minnesota's front office has discussed trading the reigning American League batting champion to improve the long-term stability of the team's starting rotation, according to Hayes. Starters...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
theScore

Report: Cubs agree to 1-year, $17.5M deal with former NL MVP Bellinger

The Chicago Cubs have agreed to a one-year, $17.5-million contract with former National League MVP Cody Bellinger, sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan. Bellinger's deal contains a mutual option for 2024 that can be bought out for $5.5 million, according to Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times. He'll earn a base salary of $12 million next year.
CHICAGO, IL
theScore

Report: Mets interested in Japanese star Senga

The New York Mets remain on the hunt for upgrades to their rotation after reportedly signing Justin Verlander. The Mets are among a group of teams interested in signing star Japanese right-hander Kodai Senga, sources told MLB Network's Jon Morosi. New York currently has a projected rotation of Verlander, Max...
QUEENS, NY
theScore

Contemporary Era results leave little hope for Bonds, Clemens

If your first reaction to Fred McGriff's election to the Baseball Hall of Fame was one of shock - shock that Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens are still locked out of Cooperstown - you might want to give your head a shake. Because it was never going to happen. The...
theScore

Report: Japanese star Yoshida to join MLB free agency

Japanese outfielder Masataka Yoshida will be posted Wednesday by the Orix Buffaloes of Nippon Professional Baseball, sources told Jeff Passan of ESPN. Yoshida now has 45 days to sign a contract with a major-league team. There is reportedly significant interest in the 29-year-old after he slashed .335/.447/.551 with 21 home...
NEW YORK STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy