ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winnsboro, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KTRE

4 dead, 9 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Hopkins County

HOPKINS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A fatal crash in Hopkins County involving five vehicles ended with four dead and nine injured Sunday evening. According to a fatality report released by Texas Department of Public Safety, Sulphur Springs authorities responded to a multi-vehicle crash on State Highway 19 at around 5:44 p.m.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KTRE

Deputy testifies against suspended Smith County constable

Yantis family’s annual 3-acre Christmas lights display goes on despite high energy costs. The couple’s power bill is usually $400 while the display is up, but will be closer to $1K this year. Wayne says, “We talked about scaling it down, but then we just decided to go ahead and pull the trigger and just do it.”
SMITH COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy