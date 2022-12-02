Read full article on original website
Related
KTRE
East Texans donate Christmas decorations to Gilmer family who lost theirs in tornado
GILMER, Texas (KLTV) - It has been nine months since a tornado hit the Gilmer area. For the Glarborg family, their shed was destroyed when a tree fell on it in the storm. Inside the shed? Christmas decorations, pictures, and memories. Some of the memories include the family’s ornament tradition....
KTRE
Yantis family’s annual 3-acre Christmas lights display goes on despite high energy costs
YANTIS, Texas (KLTV) - A well-known Yantis home is gearing up for their annual three-acre Christmas lights display. It all started in 2003 with homeowner, Debra Kendall and her love for the holiday season. Her husband, Wayne, began with simple decorations. That soon turned into something big, catching the attention of locals each year.
KTRE
4 dead, 9 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Hopkins County
HOPKINS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A fatal crash in Hopkins County involving five vehicles ended with four dead and nine injured Sunday evening. According to a fatality report released by Texas Department of Public Safety, Sulphur Springs authorities responded to a multi-vehicle crash on State Highway 19 at around 5:44 p.m.
KTRE
Deputy testifies against suspended Smith County constable
Yantis family’s annual 3-acre Christmas lights display goes on despite high energy costs. The couple’s power bill is usually $400 while the display is up, but will be closer to $1K this year. Wayne says, “We talked about scaling it down, but then we just decided to go ahead and pull the trigger and just do it.”
KTRE
WebXtra: Garrison man accused of murder after authorities find gunshot victim in car
East Texas school districts wore pink in honor of Athena Strand. Judge J.D. Clark of Wise County said pink was Athena’s favorite color. That’s why he has put the call out for people to wear the color. 4 dead, 9 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Hopkins County. Updated:...
Comments / 0