Good Afternoon, News: Takeoff Was an Innocent Bystander, Portland Resignation Tea, and Seal Facial Recognition

The Portland Mercury
Good Afternoon, News: The Georgia Runoff Ends Tonight, Judge Fight (!) Over Measure 114, and 17 Counts of Fraud for Trump Organization Entities
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Good Afternoon, Portland! I am writing...
Memo: Oregon, Washington substations intentionally attacked
"Power companies in Oregon and Washington have reported physical attacks on substations using handtools, arson, firearms and metal chains possibly in response to an online call for attacks on critical infrastructure," the memo states.
The Portland Mercury
Good Morning, News: New Portland Charter Amendments Advance, a Court Ruling Looms on Measure 114, and Why Rail Workers Deserve Sick Days
Former employees say Portland magic mushroom store abusing labor laws
It was discovered last week that a Portland store was blatantly ignoring drug laws, but now former workers say they're also ignoring labor laws.
The Portland Mercury
Good Morning, News: Wheeler Sued Over Missing Texts, Swifties Sue Ticketmaster, and REAL ID Deadline Extended
Ryan’s policy advisor cites ‘moral conflict’ over mass housing, resigns
Commissioner Dan Ryan's former senior policy advisor resigned hours before Ryan and Mayor Ted Wheeler on Oct. 21 unveiled a plan to build three campuses to house homeless individuals.
The Portland Mercury
Good Afternoon, News: Oregon AG Asks for Measure 114 Delay, Ryan Staffer Resigns Over Homeless Criminalization, and Supreme Court Smiles Upon Homophobe
opb.org
Portland city officials avoid competitive process for gunshot detection pilot
Text messages between a Portland Police Bureau officer and a ShotSpotter representative suggest a cozy relationship helped pave the way for the city’s decision to pilot the gunshot detection technology. The mayor’s office is piecing together a proposal for city council’s consideration that would award a contract for the trial run to ShotSpotter. Emails indicate the city plans to forgo a competitive bidding process, despite a concerted effort by competitor EAGL Technology to be taken seriously by city officials.
Pilot who flew rescued beagles to Portland brings one home
A pilot who helped fly nearly 150 rescued beagles across the country to find new homes in the Pacific Northwest ended up bringing one of the dogs home to his own family.
The Portland Mercury
Shot Spotter
Have you read about the backroom deal negotiated with the help of a cushy relationship with PPB Capt. Crooker and ShotSpotter, Inc.? Another no-bid contract is on its way. Business in Portland is booming! Now it's time to help out. Buy firecrackers and give 'em a show!. If you enjoy...
These PNW cities are among the fastest-growing in the U.S., study says
The Pacific Northwest’s often-gray skies and consistent rainfall haven’t seemed to turn people away from moving to the region.
pdxfoodpress.com
Janken Opens in Portland, Oregon
New Pan-Asian Restaurant Led by Executive Chef Rodrigo Ochoa. The dining room at Janken. Photo by Joey Wrinn. Portland, OR (November 30, 2022) — Janken, a new pan-Asian restaurant focusing on Japanese and Korean cuisines, creative cocktails, and warm hospitality opens in Portland’s Pearl District. Located on the corner of NW 13th Avenue and Everett Street, the 9,000-square-foot space has an angulated slat wall that fades from white to black and an open floor plan centered around a cherry blossom tree. Helmed by Executive Chef Rodrigo Ochoa and a diverse culinary team, the menu at Janken features shared plates, large-format dishes, and celebratory offerings like caviar service.
newsnationnow.com
Some Portland business owners have closed, citing crime uptick
(NewsNation) — As leaders grapple with growing violence in Portland, some business owners say they have been forced to shut down due to crime. Meanwhile, a store is drawing crowds of customers and long lines due to its sales of psychedelic mushrooms, KPTV reported. It’s happening even though it’s illegal in Oregon to operate and sell the hallucinogenic component in mushrooms.
Highway Robbery: License Tabs Cost Way Too Much in Oregon. Why?
Recently, I posted an article filled with ranting and raving about how much I pay for vehicle license tabs in Washington State. While I'm still peeved, piqued, and miffed about it - my friend in Portland, Oregon had a sharp rebuke of my whining and backed it up with some hard cold facts that make my license tab woes seem like a drop in the bucket. Oregon - you're paying too much!
opb.org
Airline service could resume in Salem by next summer
After more than a decade without passenger service, airline flights to Oregon’s capital city could resume by next summer. City officials say two carriers have expressed interest in starting service to several destinations in the southwest United States. But in order for those to begin, the Salem Airport terminal needs some upgrades because the new flights would be on larger planes than those that previously served Salem.
The Portland Mercury
An Update on Viruses Currently Plaguing Portland
Overlapping respiratory viruses are currently straining the Portland region’s hospital capacity, triggering recommendations to wear masks indoors and reconsider any social plans. “This is not a crisis of disease, this is a crisis of resources,” said Wendy Hasson with Randall Children’s Hospital. “Meaning, we simply don’t have enough nurses,...
Oregon company pitches plan to create Northwest hydrogen hub outside state agencies
A Lake Oswego-based solar energy company has spurned a Northwest government partnership by launching its own bid to win hundreds of millions in federal dollars to create a green hydrogen production network across Oregon and Washington. In November, Obsidian Renewables applied to the U.S. Department of Energy to become a green hydrogen hub for the […] The post Oregon company pitches plan to create Northwest hydrogen hub outside state agencies appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
How are people supposed to commute around Portland when the I-5 and I-205 tolls arrive?
PORTLAND, Ore. — In November, we took a look at what you can expect from tolling programs that are currently under development by the Oregon Department of Transportation for parts of I-5 and I-205. There are a couple of reasons for those tolls, they said: to pay for needed road and bridge improvements and to reduce congestion by charging higher rates during peak hours.
Washingtonian.com
Beloved Market and Cafe Little Red Fox Is Closing
Little Red Fox will close its cafe, bakery, and market in Upper Northwest on December 23. Its sister sweet shop, Sugar Fox, will close as well. In a statement posted on Instagram, owners Matt and Jena Carr said this is not a business decision; it’s a personal one. “In order to address complicated health issues and prioritize the well being of our family, we’ve had to make the very difficult decision to close,” they wrote.
Kohr Explores: Woman bakes cinnamon rolls for Oregon Food Bank
A Portland woman is baking giant cinnamon rolls to help feed thousands — and it's all to benefit the Oregon Food Bank.
