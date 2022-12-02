The covid season of 2020 brought a lot of obstacles and adversity throughout college football. However, it also brought an extra year of eligibility for players due to the pandemic. Another pair of Rutgers players are set to make use of that free year as offensive tackle Willie Tyler and cornerback Kessawn Abraham announced tonight that they would be returning to Rutgers for one more season. Playing a sixth season, they fall under the distinction of super senior. Both player announcements were revealed via Twitter and Instagram.

