Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
BM5: How do Buckeyes match up with Bulldogs in CFP?
How does Ohio State match up with Georgia in the College Football Playoff semifinals? Who might replace Kevin Wilson as the Buckeyes' offensive coordinator? That and much more is covered on the Wednesday 5ish as Matt Baxendell joins Dave Biddle. What's next for the Buckeyes? Make sure you're in the...
4 takeaways from Georgia men’s basketball’s loss to rival Georgia Tech
ATLANTA — Georgia had plenty of issues the first time it played an ACC team on the road back on Nov. 11, when it fell to Wake Forest by 10. On Tuesday, the Bulldogs faced the most important ACC opponent on their schedule, and despite a much better effort, they walked away with another disappointing loss.
Sources: Clemson QB DJ Uiagalelei expected to enter the transfer portal
Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei is expected to enter the transfer portal at some point during the Dec. 5-Jan. 18 window, sources tell 247Sports. Uiagalelei was the Tigers’ starting quarterback for every game the last two years, but was pulled on Saturday in favor of true freshman quarterback Cade Klubnik during their 39-10 ACC championship win over North Carolina.
Rutgers returning pair of super seniors
The covid season of 2020 brought a lot of obstacles and adversity throughout college football. However, it also brought an extra year of eligibility for players due to the pandemic. Another pair of Rutgers players are set to make use of that free year as offensive tackle Willie Tyler and cornerback Kessawn Abraham announced tonight that they would be returning to Rutgers for one more season. Playing a sixth season, they fall under the distinction of super senior. Both player announcements were revealed via Twitter and Instagram.
247Sports
64K+
Followers
404K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0