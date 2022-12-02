While I don't claim to be a big outdoorsman, I've been guest in enough Louisiana hunting/fishing camps to know that some fine food can be dished up there. At a Pecan Island duck hunt the camp cook, before we went out that morning, put a hen in a big cast iron Dutch oven with a jar of Savoie's dark roux and all the chopped onions the pot would hold, cooking it on low heat. We returned around noon to a heavenly stew.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO