ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Martin Parish, LA

Comments / 0

Related
theadvocate.com

Louisiana tribe gets $5 million to prepare for more floods, rising seas

A Louisiana tribe under threat from flooding, storms and rising seas will receive a federal grant aimed at helping Native American communities adapt to climate change or move to safer ground. The Chitimacha Tribe of Louisiana was awarded $5 million as part of the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs’ greatly...
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

West Feliciana essay winner rewarded at event

The St. Francisville Area Foundation and KG&L Capital Management sponsored an essay contest asking students to write about “What makes West Feliciana a special place to live?" Students who placed in the essay contest were recognized with cash prizes at a St. Francisville Area Foundation program Nov. 10. Students...
WEST FELICIANA PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Smiley: You don't mess with the camp cook

While I don't claim to be a big outdoorsman, I've been guest in enough Louisiana hunting/fishing camps to know that some fine food can be dished up there. At a Pecan Island duck hunt the camp cook, before we went out that morning, put a hen in a big cast iron Dutch oven with a jar of Savoie's dark roux and all the chopped onions the pot would hold, cooking it on low heat. We returned around noon to a heavenly stew.
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Greensburg man dies in house fire, State Fire Marshal says

A man in St. Helena Parish died over the weekend in a house fire, according to the State Fire Marshal. The Fire Marshal's Office says local firefighters responded to a house fire on the 200 block of Louise Lane in Greensburg just before 2 p.m. Sunday. They believe the fire began in the living room.
GREENSBURG, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy