Louisiana small businesses given access to financing for expansion and innovation
WASHINGTON – Louisiana is receiving $113 million from the federal government to help jump start small businesses around the state, the U.S. Treasury Department announced Tuesday. The money comes from American Rescue Plan, which initially aimed at keeping businesses open during the pandemic shutdown. But the program is now...
Louisiana tribe gets $5 million to prepare for more floods, rising seas
A Louisiana tribe under threat from flooding, storms and rising seas will receive a federal grant aimed at helping Native American communities adapt to climate change or move to safer ground. The Chitimacha Tribe of Louisiana was awarded $5 million as part of the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs’ greatly...
East and West Feliciana Council on Aging activities for Dec. 7, 2022
Editor's note: Be sure to check with the site to verify holiday hours. The schedules for West and East Feliciana Council on Aging facilities are as follows:. 12292 Jackson Road, St. Francisville, (225) 635-6719. Start time for all activities is 10 a.m. First and third Monday: Line dance. Fourth Monday:...
Curious Louisiana: How is Louisiana's legal system different from other states and why?
There are many things that Napoleon Bonaparte was known for — his leadership abilities, his rise and fall, his height, his hand tucked in his coat, Josephine. In Louisiana, however, he is widely known for establishing the Napoleonic Code adopted from France that guides the legal system in the state.
Some Christmas tree ornaments are made from the unexpected, especially in Louisiana
Christmas isn't Christmas in Louisiana if your tree isn't decorated with driftwood, oyster shells, dried okra pods and gourds. Well, admittedly, that's a blanket statement. Not everyone would want these castaway products hanging on their Christmas trees. That is, until they see how some Louisiana crafters work their magic. Take,...
Heavy smoke from field burn blamed for fatal crash; why are fields burned in Louisiana?
Chelsea LaPoint had given little thought to the practice of agricultural field burning until the day Louisiana State Police troopers showed up at her Lake Arthur door with the news that her husband had been killed in a Vermilion Parish car crash. LaPoint, 23, knew something was wrong even before...
West Feliciana essay winner rewarded at event
The St. Francisville Area Foundation and KG&L Capital Management sponsored an essay contest asking students to write about “What makes West Feliciana a special place to live?" Students who placed in the essay contest were recognized with cash prizes at a St. Francisville Area Foundation program Nov. 10. Students...
Smiley: You don't mess with the camp cook
While I don't claim to be a big outdoorsman, I've been guest in enough Louisiana hunting/fishing camps to know that some fine food can be dished up there. At a Pecan Island duck hunt the camp cook, before we went out that morning, put a hen in a big cast iron Dutch oven with a jar of Savoie's dark roux and all the chopped onions the pot would hold, cooking it on low heat. We returned around noon to a heavenly stew.
Louisiana museum honors Amite graduate Smith and three other Louisiana Heisman winners
Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser and the Louisiana State Museum unveiled a new exhibition honoring the state’s four Heisman Trophy winners at the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame and Northwest Louisiana History Museum on Dec. 7. The Heisman Trophy Trust presents the trophy each December to the outstanding college football...
Opelousas woman, Ariana Walker, charged with hit-and-run fatality of man pushing a bike
Ariana Walker, 25, of Opelousas, was arrested over the weekend in connection with the Nov. 23 hit-and-run death of Aaron Nathan Washington, 38. State Police said Walker was booked on counts of hit-and-run driving, death or serious bodily injury and operating a vehicle while license was suspended. State Police said...
Greensburg man dies in house fire, State Fire Marshal says
A man in St. Helena Parish died over the weekend in a house fire, according to the State Fire Marshal. The Fire Marshal's Office says local firefighters responded to a house fire on the 200 block of Louise Lane in Greensburg just before 2 p.m. Sunday. They believe the fire began in the living room.
Box of Joy packages headed to children in need thanks to St. Amant Catholic Daughters
So much about the joy of Christmas has become overly commercialized, but a project called Box of Joy has brought Christmas spirit and joy to the Catholic Daughters St. Rose de Lima Court 1194. Dana Abadie brought this project to the attention of the CDA Court at Our Lady of...
