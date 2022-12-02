ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hot Springs, AR

mysaline.com

Shop the annual Mistletoe Market Dec 10th in Benton

The City of Benton will host their Annual Mistletoe Market on Saturday, December 10th. Over 60 vendors will be at the Downtown Benton Farmers Market, with crafts and homemade items. It will be 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. with Midtowne church hosting its family fest with food and inflatables from...
BENTON, AR
mysaline.com

New Marriage Licenses in Saline County December 2nd

This blog features marriage licenses recently granted by the Saline County Clerk’s office. Carla Denise Stankevitz Bauxite , AR age 51 & Stewart M Farquhar Bauxite , AR age 54. Cami Marie Richards Benton , AR age 23 & Aldo Gabriele Francesco Marsiglia Benton , AR age 26. Savhanna...
SALINE COUNTY, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Obituary: Sarah Hines Wilson of Maumelle, Arkansas

Sarah Hines Wilson, 43, of Maumelle passed away on November 21, 2022. She is survived by her husband, Mark; two daughters, Logan and Riley Wilson; her mother, Cynthia Hines; and sister, Laura Hines Ozturk. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 am, December 3 at New Life Church,...
MAUMELLE, AR
tinyhousetalk.com

24-foot Little Rock Tiny House w/ a Lift Bed for $30,000

Here’s an awesome, affordable tiny house on wheels for sale in Little Rock, Arizona. The main bed is on a pulley system, so it can be lifted out of the living room space during the daytime to provide maximum space!. A galley kitchen takes up one wall of the...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Fountain Lake School District considering year-round school

FOUNTAIN LAKE, Ark. — Like many superintendents, Dr. Michael Murphy, Superintendent of Fountain Lake School District, has been working to ensure students bounce back after challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. “Everyone parents, educators alike, we're trying to close that gap. And this is another potential tool,” said...
FOUNTAIN LAKE, AR
arkadelphian.com

School demolition, clinic ground bridge among November construction permits

The City of Arkadelphia issued building permits with an estimated construction value of $843,450 for the month of November. Records were obtained from the city’s Building Department under the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act and include valuations of work except where omitted from reports. 2829 Walnut St. Owner: Lorene...
ARKADELPHIA, AR

