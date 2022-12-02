Read full article on original website
Meet Andrew Igbokidi: The med school student going national with music
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Most people know that medical school can be very difficult and time-consuming. Now imagine trying to do all the work of trying to plan a career in medicine, while also trying to do the work to become a performer. Originally from Chicago, Andrew Igbokidi eventually...
‘Impractical Jokers’ star Joe Gatto headed to Robinson Center in Little Rock
Comedian Joe Gatto announced that the Robinson Center in Little Rock is one of his stops on his upcoming comedy tour.
Shop the annual Mistletoe Market Dec 10th in Benton
The City of Benton will host their Annual Mistletoe Market on Saturday, December 10th. Over 60 vendors will be at the Downtown Benton Farmers Market, with crafts and homemade items. It will be 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. with Midtowne church hosting its family fest with food and inflatables from...
North Little Rock Christmas parade postponed due to rain
Bad weather has pushed back a big holiday celebration in North Little Rock.
New Marriage Licenses in Saline County December 2nd
This blog features marriage licenses recently granted by the Saline County Clerk’s office. Carla Denise Stankevitz Bauxite , AR age 51 & Stewart M Farquhar Bauxite , AR age 54. Cami Marie Richards Benton , AR age 23 & Aldo Gabriele Francesco Marsiglia Benton , AR age 26. Savhanna...
A viral Facebook posts has a photographer trying to clear her name and a family begging for a refund
A mother sharing her story on social media after she said a photographer didn’t show up for her daughter’s engagement photo.
Obituary: Sarah Hines Wilson of Maumelle, Arkansas
Sarah Hines Wilson, 43, of Maumelle passed away on November 21, 2022. She is survived by her husband, Mark; two daughters, Logan and Riley Wilson; her mother, Cynthia Hines; and sister, Laura Hines Ozturk. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 am, December 3 at New Life Church,...
See Stunning Holiday Lights at This ‘Must See’ Arkansas Attraction
If you want to see something special this Christmas season then be sure to put this destination on your list. This Arkansas treasure is nestled in the Ouachita Mountains on the shores of Lake Hamilton. It's beautiful all year round but at Christmas time? It is spectacular. It's Garvan Woodland Gardens in Hot Springs.
24-foot Little Rock Tiny House w/ a Lift Bed for $30,000
Here’s an awesome, affordable tiny house on wheels for sale in Little Rock, Arizona. The main bed is on a pulley system, so it can be lifted out of the living room space during the daytime to provide maximum space!. A galley kitchen takes up one wall of the...
Family remembers and honors Arkansas teen’s life after deadly shooting
Little Rock, Ark – It has been more than a year and half since 15-year-old Daylon Burnett was shot inside a Watson Chapel Junior High School and later died. With Burnett’s birthday approaching his family is sharing his memory. Lakeisha Lee is the mother of Burnett and says he would be turning 17 years old […]
Fountain Lake School District considering year-round school
FOUNTAIN LAKE, Ark. — Like many superintendents, Dr. Michael Murphy, Superintendent of Fountain Lake School District, has been working to ensure students bounce back after challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. “Everyone parents, educators alike, we're trying to close that gap. And this is another potential tool,” said...
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Will we see a white Christmas? What to know
For most years in Arkansas, that dream usually doesn't become a reality, but what are the chances of a white Christmas in the Natural State, and will we see one this year?
Arkansas Army dad surprises 7-year-old daughter after returning from Iraq
An Arkansas army dad returns home earlier than expected after nearly a year away overseas. His first stop was to visit his youngest daughter at her school.
What’s happening this weekend in central Arkansas?
With the holidays in full-swing, there is no shortage of wonderful activities and entertainment happening in the Natural State.
You could soon get fined up to $500 for barking dogs in the County; Meeting Dec 6th on that and more
The Saline County Public Works and Safety Committee, as well as the Finance Committee, will meet Tuesday, December 6th. The public is invited to come to the meetings, to begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Saline County Courthouse, in Courtroom #3. The agendas follow:. Public Works and Safety Committee. –...
House fire leaves Arkansas family with nothing during holiday season
Following a mid-November house fire, a Jacksonville family has lost everything, leaving them without answers on what their next step will be.
Little Rock police report homicide in west Little Rock
Little Rock Police Department dispatch logs show officers are currently responding to a report of shots fired at 11400 Markham. The call to dispatch was made at 12:47 p.m.
WATCH: Little Rock restaurant closed after driver crashes through the front wall
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A Little Rock restaurant is closed Monday after a SUV crashed through the front of the restaurant before the 6 a.m. hour. No casualties were reported and all parties involved are fine according to a worker at the Frontier Diner restaurant on Interstate 30. Workers...
Pedestrian dead after Friday evening traffic collision near Little Rock middle school
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Little Rock on Friday. According to the Little Rock police, the accident happened in the 1000 block of East Roosevelt Road. Police said that MEMS responded and transported the pedestrian to an area hospital...
School demolition, clinic ground bridge among November construction permits
The City of Arkadelphia issued building permits with an estimated construction value of $843,450 for the month of November. Records were obtained from the city’s Building Department under the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act and include valuations of work except where omitted from reports. 2829 Walnut St. Owner: Lorene...
