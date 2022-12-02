ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

pullmanradio.com

Belongings Of Murdered UI Students Not Needed For The Investigation To Be Returned To The Families Starting Wednesday

The families of the four University of Idaho students who were murdered will start to get their lost loved ones’ belongings back starting on Wednesday. Moscow Police Chief James Fry and other members of the department will begin collecting some of the victims’ personal belongings from the residence. Those belongings that are no longer needed for the investigation will be returned to the families. The effort could run into Thursday. The apartment where the students were killed is still an active crime scene and detectives say progress continues to be made in the investigation.
MOSCOW, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Police collecting U of I victims’ personal belongings starting Wednesday

MOSCOW, ID. — The Moscow Police Department will be removing and collecting some of the University of Idaho victims’ personal items from the home where they were killed starting Wednesday morning. The personal items of the victims will be returned to their families. Police say the personal items are no longer needed for the investigation. Police say the items will...
MOSCOW, ID
KXLY

Murder investigation takes a toll on Moscow’s student journalists

MOSCOW, Idaho — Several student journalists at the University of Idaho work for The Argonaut, the student newspaper. In Daniel Ramirez’s time with The Argonaut, no story has been like the one unfolding on Queen Road. “It’s frightening to think that four of my peers were murdered,” Ramirez...
MOSCOW, ID
KIVI-TV

Investigators to remove victims' personal belongings from Moscow murder scene

On Wednesday, investigators will return to the King Road residence where four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death last month. Chief James Fry says they'll collect victims' personal belongings that are no longer needed for the investigation, and will return items to the victims' families. "The items will...
MOSCOW, ID
Post Register

Moscow PD release statement updating facts of UI student murders

MOSCOW, Idaho (CBS2) — The Moscow Police Department released information updating the known facts surrounding the four murders that occurred on Nov. 13 in Moscow. Using tips and leads, investigators identified an incident involving Kaylee at a local business, which may have been the stalker reference she made to friends and family.
MOSCOW, ID
KREM2

Latest Info | Moscow PD says U of I murder victim's stalker claims stem from encounter at business

MOSCOW, Idaho — Moscow Police have provided new details in the investigation of four murdered University of Idaho students on Nov. 13, 2022. In their latest update, police revealed information about an encounter Kaylee Goncalves, one of the four victims, had at a local business in mid-October. Police said this encounter may be related to references Kaylee made to friends and family about having a stalker.
MOSCOW, ID
pullmanradio.com

Moscow PD Update On Investigation Into UI Student Murders

The Moscow Police Department has issued an update on its investigation into who killed four University of Idaho students. Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle were found stabbed to death inside an apartment near campus on November 13th. Detectives have ruled out an incident involving Kaylee from...
MOSCOW, ID
KLEWTV

Lewiston standoff ends in arrest after man allegedly fires gun in home

On December 3rd, 2022 at approximately 6:04pm, Lewiston Police responded to a report of a domestic in the 3300 block of 8th Street F. Information given was that a firearm was involved. Upon arrival, officers made contact with several occupants of the house, including children. Officers were informed that a male inside the house had been involved in a domestic with his spouse and a firearm had been discharged during the dispute but no one had been hit with the round that was fired. The female half of the domestic and the children were able to exit the house safely and then called police.
LEWISTON, ID
koze.com

Prosecutor Files Felony Domestic & Aggravated Assault With a Firearm Charges

LEWISTON, ID – The Nez Perce County Prosecutor’s Office today filed two felony charges against a 29-year-old Lewiston man who allegedly barricaded himself in his home following a domestic dispute with a family member in front of three children during which he reportedly fired a shot from a 9mm handgun. Dillon J. Watson was arrested Saturday night in the 3300 block of 8th Street F and booked into the Nez Perce County Jail.
