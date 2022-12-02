Read full article on original website
pullmanradio.com
Belongings Of Murdered UI Students Not Needed For The Investigation To Be Returned To The Families Starting Wednesday
The families of the four University of Idaho students who were murdered will start to get their lost loved ones’ belongings back starting on Wednesday. Moscow Police Chief James Fry and other members of the department will begin collecting some of the victims’ personal belongings from the residence. Those belongings that are no longer needed for the investigation will be returned to the families. The effort could run into Thursday. The apartment where the students were killed is still an active crime scene and detectives say progress continues to be made in the investigation.
Timeline of the University of Idaho student murders
This page will track the timeline investigators are working with in the University of Idaho student murders. It will be updated as new information comes in from investigators.
Idaho murders: Police identify 'stalker' incident involving victim Kaylee Goncalves
Idaho police have addressed a potential "stalker" involving one of the victims in last month's murder of four University of Idaho roommates.
Police collecting U of I victims’ personal belongings starting Wednesday
MOSCOW, ID. — The Moscow Police Department will be removing and collecting some of the University of Idaho victims’ personal items from the home where they were killed starting Wednesday morning. The personal items of the victims will be returned to their families. Police say the personal items are no longer needed for the investigation. Police say the items will...
uiargonaut.com
Fact versus fiction: Confirmed information in Moscow’s murder investigation
What we know and don’t know about the night of the murders. As the investigation continues into the murders of four University of Idaho, here is the information on what has been confirmed about the night of the crime, as well as the details behind the legitimacy of some circulated rumors.
Moscow Police Zero In on 3-Hour Window as Potential Key to Murder Case
On Monday, police in Moscow, Idaho, asked the community for new information on the fatal stabbing of four college students, as no suspect has been identified.
foxwilmington.com
Dad of University of Idaho Student Kaylee Goncalves Is Hiring Private Investigator to Probe Quadruple Homicide
The father of one of the four University of Idaho students slain in their Moscow, Idaho, home is raising money to hire a private investigator to look into the killings, frustrated that more than three weeks have gone by without any named suspects or persons of interest in the case.
KXLY
Murder investigation takes a toll on Moscow’s student journalists
MOSCOW, Idaho — Several student journalists at the University of Idaho work for The Argonaut, the student newspaper. In Daniel Ramirez’s time with The Argonaut, no story has been like the one unfolding on Queen Road. “It’s frightening to think that four of my peers were murdered,” Ramirez...
Idaho authorities outline stalker incident involving slain university student
The Moscow, Idaho, Police Department released a statement on Monday discussing the potential stalking and killing incident that occurred last month in the city when four students at the University of Idaho were found dead at a house on Nov. 13 after returning from different locations that day. Police on Monday specifically addressed claims made…
KIVI-TV
Investigators to remove victims' personal belongings from Moscow murder scene
On Wednesday, investigators will return to the King Road residence where four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death last month. Chief James Fry says they'll collect victims' personal belongings that are no longer needed for the investigation, and will return items to the victims' families. "The items will...
Post Register
Moscow PD release statement updating facts of UI student murders
MOSCOW, Idaho (CBS2) — The Moscow Police Department released information updating the known facts surrounding the four murders that occurred on Nov. 13 in Moscow. Using tips and leads, investigators identified an incident involving Kaylee at a local business, which may have been the stalker reference she made to friends and family.
Latest Info | Moscow PD says U of I murder victim's stalker claims stem from encounter at business
MOSCOW, Idaho — Moscow Police have provided new details in the investigation of four murdered University of Idaho students on Nov. 13, 2022. In their latest update, police revealed information about an encounter Kaylee Goncalves, one of the four victims, had at a local business in mid-October. Police said this encounter may be related to references Kaylee made to friends and family about having a stalker.
pullmanradio.com
Moscow PD Update On Investigation Into UI Student Murders
The Moscow Police Department has issued an update on its investigation into who killed four University of Idaho students. Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle were found stabbed to death inside an apartment near campus on November 13th. Detectives have ruled out an incident involving Kaylee from...
Idaho murders: Grieving father of slain college student calls loss 'hardest thing in the world'
The devastated dad of murdered Idaho college student Madison "Maddie" Mogen called her death the "hardest thing in the world" and said he just wants justice.
40-Year-old Kamiah Man Arrested for Aggravated Assault, Burglary After Allegedly Trying to Break into Home in Stites, ID
STITES, ID - On Sunday, December 4, 2022, deputies with the Idaho County Sheriff's Office responded to an alleged burglary in progress in Stites, ID. The caller reportedly told the dispatcher that a male was outside trying to gain entry with an axe handle. After responding to the residence and...
KLEWTV
Lewiston standoff ends in arrest after man allegedly fires gun in home
On December 3rd, 2022 at approximately 6:04pm, Lewiston Police responded to a report of a domestic in the 3300 block of 8th Street F. Information given was that a firearm was involved. Upon arrival, officers made contact with several occupants of the house, including children. Officers were informed that a male inside the house had been involved in a domestic with his spouse and a firearm had been discharged during the dispute but no one had been hit with the round that was fired. The female half of the domestic and the children were able to exit the house safely and then called police.
koze.com
Prosecutor Files Felony Domestic & Aggravated Assault With a Firearm Charges
LEWISTON, ID – The Nez Perce County Prosecutor’s Office today filed two felony charges against a 29-year-old Lewiston man who allegedly barricaded himself in his home following a domestic dispute with a family member in front of three children during which he reportedly fired a shot from a 9mm handgun. Dillon J. Watson was arrested Saturday night in the 3300 block of 8th Street F and booked into the Nez Perce County Jail.
theeasterner.org
Eastern Washington University Investigates Alleged Hazing Incidents in Phi Delta Theta Fraternity
Nov. 9, 2022, Eastern Washington University’s chapter of the Phi Delta Theta fraternity allegedly engaged in multiple hazing incidents, including “having 18 students drink over 13 cases of beer in under 30 minutes, physical intimation while answering questions, and ‘wall sits’ for wrong answers,” according to an EWU police report.
Idaho murders: Police shed light on sixth person listed on lease at Moscow home
University of Idaho students Ethan Chapin, 20; Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and 21-year-old Madison Mogen were stabbed several times and killed on November 13.
koze.com
Lewiston Man Arrested After Firearm Allegedly Fired During Domestic Argument
LEWISTON, ID – A 29-year-old Lewiston man was arrested Saturday evening following a call for an alleged domestic violence incident involving a firearm which was fired. According to a press release from the Lewiston Police Department, officers responded to the 3300 block of 8th Street F at about 6:04 p.m.
