Read full article on original website
Related
Cherry Hill ‘Illuminates’ the holiday with light tour
The township kicked off its winter season with two recent holiday events. The community gathered at Croft Farm for its second annual Illuminate event on Dec. 4, when the property’s lights are switched on and performances are held by various groups. This year’s event included participation from the following: the Human Relations Advisory Committee, Cherry Hill West Chamber Singers, Cherry Hill East Voice and Bells of East, Temple Beth Shalom Choir, Teresa Andris Dancers from the Bowman School and Artists from Motion Dance Studio.
NBC Philadelphia
NJ Christmas Tree Farmer Recovering From Tornado, Other Keeping Holiday Fun Alive
A family-owned Christmas tree farm in Gloucester County is preparing to start over, after a tornado destroyed their property. John Legge has been nurturing the trees since the late 90s. “All but three mature trees that I had got blown over and laid down on the ground,” Legge said.
Enjoy A Professional-Quality Light Show In Dennis Township, NJ, This Holiday Season
There always something fun to check out in South Jersey around Christmastime. If you think about it, we're lucky to live where we do. South Jerseyans are privileged to call this area home especially this time of year. People get so invested into the holidays that it's hard to find anyone without at least some holiday spirit. Some people take holiday spirit to the next level.
trentondaily.com
City of Trenton to Host 2022 Holiday Celebration
We hope you’re ready to light up the night with some holiday cheer!. On Wednesday, December 7th, Trenton will be hosting its annual tree lighting and holiday celebration. The event will kick off at 4:30pm in front of City Hall. This festive occasion has been enjoyed by generations of Trentonians, and this year the decades-long tradition continues with some of the season’s favorite pastimes. Guests can look forward to refreshments, entertainment, and can even see Santa Claus! The ceremony will feature musical performances by the Trenton Central High School Orchestra, as well as the Sprout U School of the Arts. After indulging in some holiday tunes, guests will get to enjoy the official lighting of the tree in front of City Hall, officially kicking off the holiday season in Trenton.
Visitors tour historic Bridgeton homes and sites during holiday tour
Visitors toured more than 20 historic homes and sites during the Historic Bridgeton Holiday House Tour, presented by the Bridgeton Main Street Association, Saturday. Included on the tour were the David Sheppard House, Potter’s Tavern, the Hann and Moore House, the Elmer/Strickland House, the Nail Master’s Mansion, the R.E. Shoemaker House, and the First Presbyterian Church, among others.
Mysterious Booms Rattle South Jersey Again
The Navy is investigating whether aircraft carrier training in Maryland caused mysterious noises in South Jersey, NJ Advance Media reports. Monday's loud booms and rattling windows marked the second major disturbance in two weeks. On Nov. 22, residents of Brigantine were abuzz about what sounded like an explosion, as Daily...
atlanticcityweekly.com
Go Big or Go Home - We spend a boys night out blasting our way through the best of Ocean Casino Resort
Remember that first time you came down for a big night out in one of the casinos in Atlantic City? Maybe it was your buddy’s 21st birthday or an older brother’s bachelor party or some other night of youthful debauchery. No matter what the occasion was, at that...
Popular Shopping Mall Nearby is Set to Close for Good. Read to Learn When and Why
The shopping mall will close after two years of business in a popular area. A shopping mall in the nearby Bucks County area has recently announced their upcoming closure after only two years of local business. Michele Haddon wrote about the upcoming closure in the Bucks County Courier Times. The...
atlanticcityweekly.com
Atlantic City’s first ever Santa Hustle comes to town
You’d better watch out and keep that crying and pouting in check, because hundreds of Santas are coming to Atlantic City this Sunday for the city’s inaugural Santa Hustle Atlantic City 5K, Half Marathon, and Kids Dash. And it’s an event you don’t want to miss.
The price of homes sold recently in South Jersey. Deed transfers, Oct. 24-30, 2022
Below are real estate transactions for Atlantic, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Monmouth, Ocean and Salem counties for Oct. 24-30, 2022. Look for Central Jersey real estate transactions on realestate.nj.com on Tuesday, Dec. 6, and North Jersey transactions on Wednesday, Dec. 7. Entries list property address followed by selling price,...
Historic Bar, Restaurant in Newtown Celebrates Its 250th Birthday, Invites Patrons To Gather for Occasion
One of Bucks County’s oldest establishments is celebrating a major milestone, and the owner is inviting everyone to come celebrate. Jeff Werner wrote about the local establishment in the Newtown, PA Patch. The Temperance House, first officially established in 1772, is celebrating its 250th birthday today. Regarded as one...
Geno’s Steaks Arrives in Cherry Hill, NJ
Geno’s Steaks has been a staple in Philadelphia since the late Joey Vento opened the shop on East Passyunk Avenue in 1966, proudly serving cheesesteaks 24 hours a day, seven days a week. For the past 56 years, people from Philadelphia and beyond have lined up for cheesesteaks at Geno’s – which are made with premium, un-chopped, thinly sliced ribeye steak with or without fried onions and a handful of cheese options. Beginning in December, South Jersey can get in on the action as Geno’s Steaks opens inside Foodiehall, the virtual food hall located at 1931 Olney Avenue in Cherry Hill, NJ.
thesunpapers.com
Rail line won’t solve commuter woes, says South Jersey lawmaker
South Jersey Assemblywoman Bethanne McCarthy Patrick (R-Salem) wants the money earmarked for the 18-mile Glassboro-Camden light-rail line to be reallocated to other pressing infrastructure projects that would help relieve traffic congestion and ease commutes for those living and working in Gloucester and Camden counties. “South Jersey doesn’t have an immediate...
This Bar Is Bucks County, PA’s Hidden Gem
I’ve been known to be one to love a nice little drink on the weekends, but I think I might’ve found the cutest bar in Bucks County, PA. I walked into this place and immediately felt like I struck gold. I went on a wholesome date with my boyfriend to Shady Brook Farms in Yardley, PA to see the famous light show, like a lot of us do every year.
somerspoint.com
Families Enjoy Model Train Show
Hunter McGovern, of Pilesgrove, N.J., is just 3 and he already knows what he likes – trains – trains and more trains – especially Thomas trains. Luckily for his mom, Lauren McGovern, and his big brother, 5-year-old Connor, there were plenty of them all in one place at the annual Model Train Show, which opened Saturday at the Ocean City Music Pier and continues Sunday.
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com
Notorious Championship Bar Set To Close This Month
TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) The notorious Championship bar announced on its Facebook page on December 2nd that the bar is set to close on December 11th after 72 wonderful years said in a posted photo. The bar is known for its heavy metal venue and large crowds, unfortunately, it all has not been wonderful around the bar for the year 2021, in August the bar was riddled with bullets after a memorial was held in honor of a former bartender, and on December 11 a man was gunned down just outside the bar, December 18th a shootout broke out in front of the bar on Chambers Street. It is speculated Some of the incidents may have had nothing to do with the bar but Championship bar were hit with fines due to the incidents which may have caused the bar to close down along with trying to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic.
Winning Powerball lottery ticket sold in Gloucester County
GLOUCESTER, NJ – A winning ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Saturday’s Powerball drawing. According to the New Jersey Lottery, one New Jersey Lottery ticket matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball drawn for the Saturday, December 3, drawing winning the $50,000 third-tier prize. That ticket was sold at WAWA #480, 196 Crown Point Road, Thorofare in Gloucester County. The winning numbers for the Saturday, December 3, drawing were: 06, 13, 33, 36, and 37. The Red Power Ball number was 07. The Power Play was 4X. There were 21,983 other New Jersey players who took home The post Winning Powerball lottery ticket sold in Gloucester County appeared first on Shore News Network.
This magical holiday light show was voted best in NJ for 2022
A fun thing to do during the holidays is pack up the car and go to see all of the holiday lights around the state. Some neighborhoods go all out with each house on the block lighting up the sky. It’s worth taking the trip to see. But there...
Camden County officials buy development rights, preserve N.J. farm
While many farmers are selling and cashing out because of the difficulties of farming, Stella Farms, a family legacy for nearly 100 years, doesn’t plan on disappearing anytime soon.
therealdeal.com
Mansion listed for $25M sets South Jersey record
A 40,000-square-foot uncompleted mansion in Cinnaminson, N.J., has hit the market with the highest-known asking price for a home in South Jersey. The 40,000-square-foot home has been under construction for five years and is 90 percent complete, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported. Real estate professionals say the $24.95 million asking price is believed to be the highest-ever for a residential property in the southern half of the Garden State.
Comments / 0