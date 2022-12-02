ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden County, NJ

The Cherry Hill Sun

Cherry Hill ‘Illuminates’ the holiday with light tour

The township kicked off its winter season with two recent holiday events. The community gathered at Croft Farm for its second annual Illuminate event on Dec. 4, when the property’s lights are switched on and performances are held by various groups. This year’s event included participation from the following: the Human Relations Advisory Committee, Cherry Hill West Chamber Singers, Cherry Hill East Voice and Bells of East, Temple Beth Shalom Choir, Teresa Andris Dancers from the Bowman School and Artists from Motion Dance Studio.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
Rock 104.1

Enjoy A Professional-Quality Light Show In Dennis Township, NJ, This Holiday Season

There always something fun to check out in South Jersey around Christmastime. If you think about it, we're lucky to live where we do. South Jerseyans are privileged to call this area home especially this time of year. People get so invested into the holidays that it's hard to find anyone without at least some holiday spirit. Some people take holiday spirit to the next level.
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
trentondaily.com

City of Trenton to Host 2022 Holiday Celebration

We hope you’re ready to light up the night with some holiday cheer!. On Wednesday, December 7th, Trenton will be hosting its annual tree lighting and holiday celebration. The event will kick off at 4:30pm in front of City Hall. This festive occasion has been enjoyed by generations of Trentonians, and this year the decades-long tradition continues with some of the season’s favorite pastimes. Guests can look forward to refreshments, entertainment, and can even see Santa Claus! The ceremony will feature musical performances by the Trenton Central High School Orchestra, as well as the Sprout U School of the Arts. After indulging in some holiday tunes, guests will get to enjoy the official lighting of the tree in front of City Hall, officially kicking off the holiday season in Trenton.
TRENTON, NJ
NJ.com

Visitors tour historic Bridgeton homes and sites during holiday tour

Visitors toured more than 20 historic homes and sites during the Historic Bridgeton Holiday House Tour, presented by the Bridgeton Main Street Association, Saturday. Included on the tour were the David Sheppard House, Potter’s Tavern, the Hann and Moore House, the Elmer/Strickland House, the Nail Master’s Mansion, the R.E. Shoemaker House, and the First Presbyterian Church, among others.
BRIDGETON, NJ
Daily Voice

Mysterious Booms Rattle South Jersey Again

The Navy is investigating whether aircraft carrier training in Maryland caused mysterious noises in South Jersey, NJ Advance Media reports. Monday's loud booms and rattling windows marked the second major disturbance in two weeks. On Nov. 22, residents of Brigantine were abuzz about what sounded like an explosion, as Daily...
BRIGANTINE, NJ
atlanticcityweekly.com

Atlantic City’s first ever Santa Hustle comes to town

You’d better watch out and keep that crying and pouting in check, because hundreds of Santas are coming to Atlantic City this Sunday for the city’s inaugural Santa Hustle Atlantic City 5K, Half Marathon, and Kids Dash. And it’s an event you don’t want to miss.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Marilyn Johnson

Geno’s Steaks Arrives in Cherry Hill, NJ

Geno’s Steaks has been a staple in Philadelphia since the late Joey Vento opened the shop on East Passyunk Avenue in 1966, proudly serving cheesesteaks 24 hours a day, seven days a week. For the past 56 years, people from Philadelphia and beyond have lined up for cheesesteaks at Geno’s – which are made with premium, un-chopped, thinly sliced ribeye steak with or without fried onions and a handful of cheese options. Beginning in December, South Jersey can get in on the action as Geno’s Steaks opens inside Foodiehall, the virtual food hall located at 1931 Olney Avenue in Cherry Hill, NJ.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Rail line won’t solve commuter woes, says South Jersey lawmaker

South Jersey Assemblywoman Bethanne McCarthy Patrick (R-Salem) wants the money earmarked for the 18-mile Glassboro-Camden light-rail line to be reallocated to other pressing infrastructure projects that would help relieve traffic congestion and ease commutes for those living and working in Gloucester and Camden counties. “South Jersey doesn’t have an immediate...
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
94.5 PST

This Bar Is Bucks County, PA’s Hidden Gem

I’ve been known to be one to love a nice little drink on the weekends, but I think I might’ve found the cutest bar in Bucks County, PA. I walked into this place and immediately felt like I struck gold. I went on a wholesome date with my boyfriend to Shady Brook Farms in Yardley, PA to see the famous light show, like a lot of us do every year.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
somerspoint.com

Families Enjoy Model Train Show

Hunter McGovern, of Pilesgrove, N.J., is just 3 and he already knows what he likes – trains – trains and more trains – especially Thomas trains. Luckily for his mom, Lauren McGovern, and his big brother, 5-year-old Connor, there were plenty of them all in one place at the annual Model Train Show, which opened Saturday at the Ocean City Music Pier and continues Sunday.
PILESGROVE, NJ
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com

Notorious Championship Bar Set To Close This Month

TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) The notorious Championship bar announced on its Facebook page on December 2nd that the bar is set to close on December 11th after 72 wonderful years said in a posted photo. The bar is known for its heavy metal venue and large crowds, unfortunately, it all has not been wonderful around the bar for the year 2021, in August the bar was riddled with bullets after a memorial was held in honor of a former bartender, and on December 11 a man was gunned down just outside the bar, December 18th a shootout broke out in front of the bar on Chambers Street. It is speculated Some of the incidents may have had nothing to do with the bar but Championship bar were hit with fines due to the incidents which may have caused the bar to close down along with trying to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic.
TRENTON, NJ
Shore News Network

Winning Powerball lottery ticket sold in Gloucester County

GLOUCESTER, NJ – A winning ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Saturday’s Powerball drawing. According to the New Jersey Lottery, one New Jersey Lottery ticket matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball drawn for the Saturday, December 3, drawing winning the $50,000 third-tier prize. That ticket was sold at WAWA #480, 196 Crown Point Road, Thorofare in Gloucester County. The winning numbers for the Saturday, December 3, drawing were: 06, 13, 33, 36, and 37. The Red Power Ball number was 07. The Power Play was 4X. There were 21,983 other New Jersey players who took home The post Winning Powerball lottery ticket sold in Gloucester County appeared first on Shore News Network.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
therealdeal.com

Mansion listed for $25M sets South Jersey record

A 40,000-square-foot uncompleted mansion in Cinnaminson, N.J., has hit the market with the highest-known asking price for a home in South Jersey. The 40,000-square-foot home has been under construction for five years and is 90 percent complete, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported. Real estate professionals say the $24.95 million asking price is believed to be the highest-ever for a residential property in the southern half of the Garden State.
CINNAMINSON, NJ

