Read full article on original website
Related
tjrwrestling.net
Injury Update On Drew McIntyre After He Was Pulled From Title Match
A new report has shed light on the injury status of Drew McIntyre after he was pulled from a major upcoming match on SmackDown. While the Brawling Brutes were in action on the December 2nd episode of SmackDown, Drew McIntyre was nowhere to be seen, and despite being advertised for a tag team title match alongside Sheamus on the 9th, it now appears that his absence will continue for at least one more week.
tjrwrestling.net
Top SmackDown Star “Medically Disqualified” From Competing This Friday
One of SmackDown’s top stars won’t be in action this Friday due to being “medically disqualified.”. In recent weeks, Drew McIntyre has found himself in an alliance with the Brawling Brutes, and at Survivor Series, he competed alongside them as well as Kevin Owens to take on all five members of The Bloodline. Despite their best efforts, they came up short when Sami Zayn proved his alliance to Roman Reigns and The Bloodline when he not only stopped the referee from counting when Kevin Owens had Roman Reigns pinned, but also hit a low blow on Kevin Owens and allowed Jey Uso to pick up the pinfall victory for his team.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE RAW Ratings Set Record For Lowest Viewed Third Hour Ever
Ratings for the December 5th, 2022 edition of WWE RAW are in and they aren’t good. Both the Wrestling Observer and WretlingNews.co reported on this week’s TV ratings for WWE’s flagship show. According to both of them, 1.56 million people tuned in to watch RAW,. With this...
tjrwrestling.net
Sami Zayn On What Has Impressed Him Most About Roman Reigns
Sami Zayn has opened up about working with Roman Reigns on television every week and explains why he wishes their Survivor Series moment was on free TV. Sami Zayn has stolen the spotlight in recent months through his work with The Bloodline as the group’s ‘Honorary Uce.’ Any questions about Zayn’s loyalty were answered at Survivor Series when he left his old friend Kevin Owens at the mercy of Jey Uso, allowing The Bloodline to pick up a huge win inside WarGames.
tjrwrestling.net
Jim Cornette Bewildered At Chris Jericho’s Pro Wrestling Olympics Pitch
Jim Cornette has shot down Chris Jericho’s proposal that professional wrestling could have a place as an Olympic sport. It is certainly a unique approach, however ‘The Ocho’ Chris Jericho has made claims that you could compare professional wrestling to an Olympic event like figure skating with two people working together, and hopes to make a pitch to the official Olympics committee.
tjrwrestling.net
Claudio Castagnoli Explains Why He Left WWE
Claudio Castagnoli has commented that it was a tough decision to leave WWE, but there were a number of factors which led to him making the move to AEW. Following a glittering independent career Claudio Castagnoli, under the ring name Cesaro, finally joined WWE in 2011. After earning plenty of accolades with the company including United States and Tag Team gold, he allowed his contract to expire in February 2022 and quickly moved on to a new challenge with All Elite Wrestling.
tjrwrestling.net
Matt Hardy Explains Brutal Ladder Botch That Shattered Joey Mercury’s Face
AEW star Matt Hardy has recalled what went wrong during a ladder match that led to Joey Mercury having his nose busted open all over his face. Wrestling is most certainly not ballet and when things such as tables, ladders, and chairs are thrown into the mix, the risk of serious injury quickly escalates.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Star Thanks Triple H & Road Dogg For Family Moment At A Live Event
A SmackDown star has noted his appreciation of Triple H and Road Dogg for allowing them to have a very special moment with their father in a WWE ring. Santos Escobar is a second-generation wrestling star who previously competed as El Hijo del Fantasma for AAA, a name he carried with him into WWE when he joined the company in 2019. It was while NXT Cruiserweight Champion that the star morphed into Santos Escobar, taking off his luchador mask, and leading the group Legado del Fantasma as a nod to his past.
tjrwrestling.net
How To Watch ROH Final Battle On Bleacher Report, Updated Card
All Elite Wrestling presents the final Ring of Honor pay-per-view of 2022 and it’s called Final Battle. The final AEW pay-per-view presentation of 2022 is called Final Battle. The main event will see eight-time World Champion and the current ROH World Champion Chris Jericho defending his title against the former champion, Claudio Castagnoli. When Jericho beat Claudio for the title at Dynamite Grand Slam on September 21st, it was a cheap win, so Claudio is hoping for a fair fight this time.
tjrwrestling.net
Sasha Banks Won’t Join AEW Says Ric Flair
With seemingly unending speculation on Sasha Banks’ future continuing, Ric Flair says he thinks there’s no way she leaves WWE to join AEW. Sasha Banks has not been seen on WWE television since she and Naomi walked out of an episode of Raw back in May. Reports at the time stated that Banks and Naomi had handed their WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship belts to the then-Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis before leaving due to frustration with their creative direction in the company.
tjrwrestling.net
The Usos React To Being Ranked #1 In PWI Top 100 Tag Teams
After being ranked the top tag team in the world by Pro Wrestling Illustrated, The Usos have given their take on the accolade. Having been ranked fourth as part of the 2021 awards, The Usos reached the top spot whilst spending the majority of this year as the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions. They pipped FTR to the top spot, despite the number of belts held by Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler. The Young Bucks, who were ranked first last year, dropped to eighth.
tjrwrestling.net
Jim Ross Says John Laurinaitis Deserves The “Misery That He’s Living”
Jim Ross has commented that despite being the person who gave John Laurinaitis a job, he doesn’t feel he was treated properly after that point. John Laurinaitis was released by WWE on 8th August 2022 as part of the investigation in to alleged misconduct which also saw Vince McMahon eventually step down as Chairman of the company.
tjrwrestling.net
Kenny Omega “Laughs” At Ex-WWE Writer’s HOF/Seth Rollins Claims
Kenny Omega has fired back at a former WWE writer’s claims that Seth Rollins would only be in the WWE Hall of Fame by virtue of how long he’s been around. Following a successful run in Ring of Honor as Tyler Black, Seth Rollins joined WWE in 2010 as part of the company’s developmental system and he became the first-ever NXT Champion. Rollins famously debuted on the WWE main roster at Survivor Series 2012 as part of The Shield with Dean Ambrose and Roman Reigns, and over the next decade, the star has done almost everything there is to do in the company.
tjrwrestling.net
AEW Star Reacts To Suggestion William Regal Was Underappreciated In AEW
A current member of the AEW roster has given his thoughts on assertions that William Regal’s advice was not well received in the company. Former WWE star EC3 recently hit the headlines when he suggested that William Regal admitted that he “immediately” regretted his decision to join AEW with their said to be what Regal considered “maturity issues” with the company’s management.
tjrwrestling.net
Tony Khan Counters Criticism Of How AEW Introduces New Talent
AEW President Tony Khan has given his response to criticism over the way the company introduces new talent to fans on television. On Rampage, AEW fans were introduced to Shane Taylor for the first time as the former Ring of Honor Television Champion confronted his former Pretty Boy Killers’ tag team partner Keith Lee to challenge Lee to a tag team match at Final Battle.
tjrwrestling.net
William Regal “Immediately Regretted” AEW Move
A former WWE Superstar has said that William Regal apparently regretted joining AEW due to a “maturity issue” with the company’s management. William Regal looks set to be heading back to WWE less than a year after he was released from the company. A lot has changed in the wrestling landscape in that time and Regal will return to a company now headed by his close friend and the man he helped to build NXT, Triple H.
tjrwrestling.net
Major Update On William Regal Returning To WWE And When He Will Begin
William Regal’s WWE return is in motion with a new report providing an update on when he’ll restart with the company. For the last week, the WWE return of William Regal has garnered a lot of attention due to the unique situation. Regal has worked for AEW since March 2022 after he was released by WWE when Vince McMahon from running the company. Regal had apparently signed a three-year deal with AEW, but apparently, there was some out clause that allowed him to get out of the deal since his good friend Paul “Triple H” Levesque is running WWE creatively since Vince retired in late July.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Raw News: Two Huge Women’s Triple Threat Matches Announced
There will be two women’s triple-threat matches taking place on the December 5th edition of WWE Monday Night Raw leading to an eventual championship match. It was announced by WWE that there will be two women’s triple threat matches taking place on Monday Night Raw to try to decide who should get a title shot in the future. Tonight’s episode of Raw takes place in Washington, DC.
tjrwrestling.net
Becky Lynch Thanked Fans After RAW (VIDEO)
Having recently made her return to WWE, Becky Lynch sent a heartfelt message to the fans in attendance after RAW went off the air. The 5th December 2022 edition of Monday Night RAW closed out with triple-threat women’s match, pitting ‘The Man’ against Nikki Cross and the eventual victor, Alexa Bliss.
tjrwrestling.net
Solo Sikoa Pays Tribute To Umaga On RAW, Armando Estrada Reacts
Umaga’s former manager Armanda Estrada has given his take on Solo Sikoa’s tribute on the most recent edition of Monday Night RAW. The red brand’s 5th December 2022 presentation kicked off with a Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship defense against Kevin Owens. The Bloodline members were, unsurprisingly, accompanied to ringside by Solo Sikoa and Sami Zayn.
Comments / 0