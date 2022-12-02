ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Katy, TX

fox26houston.com

Houston's Black-owned grocery store celebrates one year anniversary

HOUSTON - Did you know there’s a Black owned grocery store in Houston? It’s on Cypress Creek Parkway at TC Jester on the Northwest side of town, and it opened a year ago. Step inside, and you’ll see how full District Market Green Grocer is. The store is far more stocked and has more products than it did a year ago when it first opened and the owner hopes it will continue to grow.
HOUSTON, TX
luxury-houses.net

An Incredible Custom Designed Estate in Houston With Exceptional Amenities For Resort Like Experience Seeks For $7.99 Million

40 Stillforest Street Home in Houston, Texas for Sale. 40 Stillforest Street, Houston, Texas is one of the best masterpieces of acclaimed architect Robert Dame, offering resort like lifestyle for the owner with top of the line interior and exceptional amenities such as pool, theater, tennis court, outdoor kitchen with fireplace. This Home in Houston offers 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 12,617 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 40 Stillforest Street, please get in touch with Sabiha Rehmatulla (Phone: 713 628 6853) at Compass RE Texas, LLC for full support and perfect service.
HOUSTON, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

The best places to see holiday lights in Houston in 2022

Several Houston-area neighborhoods offer extensive, themed light displays that can be enjoyed free of charge by community members. There also are ticketed displays being held throughout the region this month. How do you navigate Houston nights during the holiday season?. Follow the Christmas lights, which are popping up just about...
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Chick-fil-A in Silverlake area to reopen after renovations

The fast-food chain location serves chicken sandwiches and nuggets. (Courtesy Chick-fil-A) The Chick-fil-A in Pearland’s Silverlake area will reopen Dec. 15 at 10105 Broadway St. The fast-food chain location serving chicken sandwiches and nuggets as well as salads and sides was closed for renovations and concrete replacement in the drive-thru lanes. 713-436-6700. www.chick-fil-a.com.
PEARLAND, TX
Golf.com

Tiger Woods announces launch of newest putting courses in Texas

Tiger Woods’ latest course design creations are ready for their public debut, but they aren’t your average 18-hole golf courses. You only need one club to get around these new tracks. On Tuesday, Woods announced that the newest Popstroke facility in Houston, Texas, will open for play on...
HOUSTON, TX
papercitymag.com

Hot Cars and Cool Diamonds in River Oaks — Houston’s Ferrari Festival Ups the Glamour

Franco Valobra, Honee Michaels and Derek Flynn at the Valobra Master Jewelers' Ferrari Festival kick-off soirée. (Photo by Wilson Parish) Vroom, vroom! That might have been the expected sound track for Houston’s Ferrari Festival kickoff soirée at Valobra Master Jewelers. But actually the hot wheels were relatively quiet as they filled the parking lot of the holiday-decked jewelry emporium.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston ranked 4th most sinful city, according to study

HOUSTON - Surprising news out of a recent study showed Houston to be one of the most sinful cities in the U.S. And while it's certainly not our place to judge, but rather, to inform, the study from WalletHub looked at several factors of 'sinful behaviors,' including anger and hatred, jealousy, vices, greed, and lust.
HOUSTON, TX
realtynewsreport.com

Converting Office to Residential – a Towering Trend

HOUSTON – (By Cynthia Lescalleet for Realty News Report) – Too many vacant office buildings. Not enough housing. Converting some of the former into more of the latter is an intriguing topic for property redevelopment. But it’s not a slam dunk solution. Since 2016, about 35 such...
HOUSTON, TX

