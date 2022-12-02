Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Children's murder suicide victim identifiedCovering KatyHouston, TX
A Battle Against Diabetes: Free Medical Program Opens in Houston Low-income Neighborhood Acres HomesClarence WalkerHouston, TX
USPS is Unexpectedly Suspending Services HereBryan DijkhuizenHouston, TX
Man Found Dead After Being Left By Friends At A BarStill UnsolvedHouston, TX
Police arrest rider who shot Uber driver while out on bond for assaulting a pregnant woman in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Related
fox26houston.com
Houston's Black-owned grocery store celebrates one year anniversary
HOUSTON - Did you know there’s a Black owned grocery store in Houston? It’s on Cypress Creek Parkway at TC Jester on the Northwest side of town, and it opened a year ago. Step inside, and you’ll see how full District Market Green Grocer is. The store is far more stocked and has more products than it did a year ago when it first opened and the owner hopes it will continue to grow.
Was this your ticket? $475K winning Texas Lottery ticket sold just outside of Houston
DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone in Texas is more than likely rooting for TCU quarterback Max Duggan to not only win the Heisman Trophy but also the College Football Playoff and someone in Texas is trying to get the winning started early in the form of a lottery victory. The...
luxury-houses.net
An Incredible Custom Designed Estate in Houston With Exceptional Amenities For Resort Like Experience Seeks For $7.99 Million
40 Stillforest Street Home in Houston, Texas for Sale. 40 Stillforest Street, Houston, Texas is one of the best masterpieces of acclaimed architect Robert Dame, offering resort like lifestyle for the owner with top of the line interior and exceptional amenities such as pool, theater, tennis court, outdoor kitchen with fireplace. This Home in Houston offers 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 12,617 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 40 Stillforest Street, please get in touch with Sabiha Rehmatulla (Phone: 713 628 6853) at Compass RE Texas, LLC for full support and perfect service.
houstonpublicmedia.org
The best places to see holiday lights in Houston in 2022
Several Houston-area neighborhoods offer extensive, themed light displays that can be enjoyed free of charge by community members. There also are ticketed displays being held throughout the region this month. How do you navigate Houston nights during the holiday season?. Follow the Christmas lights, which are popping up just about...
Not Your Average Fry opens eatery on Fry Road in Katy
Not Your Average Fry adds a twist to the classic side, loading baskets of fries with toppings like Philly cheesesteak, cheese sauce, peppers and onions. (Courtesy Not Your Average Fry) Comfort food eatery Not Your Average Fry held a grand opening for its first day of business on Dec. 6.
Why these 6 Houston food halls should be on your must-dine list
Houston food halls are having a moment.
Chick-fil-A in Silverlake area to reopen after renovations
The fast-food chain location serves chicken sandwiches and nuggets. (Courtesy Chick-fil-A) The Chick-fil-A in Pearland’s Silverlake area will reopen Dec. 15 at 10105 Broadway St. The fast-food chain location serving chicken sandwiches and nuggets as well as salads and sides was closed for renovations and concrete replacement in the drive-thru lanes. 713-436-6700. www.chick-fil-a.com.
Two Farmers Make History, Open Houston’s Newest Black-Owned Farmer-Operated Grocery Store
Meet Ivy Lawrence-Walls and Jeremy Peaches, two farmers turned entrepreneurs from Houston, Texas, have opened a Black-owned grocery store called Fresh Houwse Grocery which aims to provide locally sourced produce for residents in their community. Lawrence-Walls of Ivy Leaf Farms and Peaches of Fresh Life Organic Produce has always been...
Golf.com
Tiger Woods announces launch of newest putting courses in Texas
Tiger Woods’ latest course design creations are ready for their public debut, but they aren’t your average 18-hole golf courses. You only need one club to get around these new tracks. On Tuesday, Woods announced that the newest Popstroke facility in Houston, Texas, will open for play on...
Houston had America’s first commercial monorail. So what happened to it?
Urban planners and city leaders from all over the world headed to Houston to see the monorail, which became a showcase of transportation technology.
Duo part of criminal enterprise wanted after stealing $25K worth of jewelry from Friendswood store
Both suspects are said to be part of a criminal enterprise engaging in transnational organized crime and have done jewelry distraction thefts in Texas, California, Colorado, Kansas, and the United Kingdom.
Woman shot in neck after cashing check in SW Houston, HPD says
Another woman is accused of opening fire and taking the victim's car, which led officers on a short chase Monday afternoon.
Police looking for robber accused of punching and kicking woman before stealing $20 in SE Houston
The woman was walking toward the front door of a convenience store when she was attacked, HPD said. Video shows the woman lying on the ground as the man punches her.
papercitymag.com
Hot Cars and Cool Diamonds in River Oaks — Houston’s Ferrari Festival Ups the Glamour
Franco Valobra, Honee Michaels and Derek Flynn at the Valobra Master Jewelers' Ferrari Festival kick-off soirée. (Photo by Wilson Parish) Vroom, vroom! That might have been the expected sound track for Houston’s Ferrari Festival kickoff soirée at Valobra Master Jewelers. But actually the hot wheels were relatively quiet as they filled the parking lot of the holiday-decked jewelry emporium.
fox26houston.com
Atascocita man never returns home, friends tell family to search the woods before they knew he was missing
HOUSTON - 22-year-old Andre Moten Junior vanished three years ago. The day after he went missing, his friends showed up at his home panicked, and asking his father to search the woods with them, but they never answered the question of how they knew he was missing before his own father.
fox26houston.com
Houston ranked 4th most sinful city, according to study
HOUSTON - Surprising news out of a recent study showed Houston to be one of the most sinful cities in the U.S. And while it's certainly not our place to judge, but rather, to inform, the study from WalletHub looked at several factors of 'sinful behaviors,' including anger and hatred, jealousy, vices, greed, and lust.
LULAC files lawsuit claiming Houston City Council's at-large seats create disparity
HOUSTON — The League of United Latin American Citizens, or LULAC, filed a federal lawsuit against the City of Houston Monday. The organization claims the City of Houston is the only major city in Texas with at-large council seats. LULAC National President Domingo Garcia claims the city is violating...
realtynewsreport.com
Converting Office to Residential – a Towering Trend
HOUSTON – (By Cynthia Lescalleet for Realty News Report) – Too many vacant office buildings. Not enough housing. Converting some of the former into more of the latter is an intriguing topic for property redevelopment. But it’s not a slam dunk solution. Since 2016, about 35 such...
ONLY ON ABC13: Spring ISD looking into claim that stranger tried to lure 14-year-old
Only ABC13 went to the Spring neighborhood where a family says a stranger holding a rag went after a 14-year-old who had just gotten off the school bus.
Couple's murder-suicide is 2nd in Houston area in less than 24 hours
Authorities say the 24-year-old woman's family saw her unresponsive and bleeding inside an apartment after not hearing from her or her husband.
Comments / 0